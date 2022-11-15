Abandoned church hidden in the woods.

Abandoned church that sits in the woods. Rooted Expeditions

Today we are going to explore an abandoned church in the middle of the woods. My wife and I found this abandoned church that was built sometime in the early 1900s. Once upon a time, this place used to be a school for children. The building later ended up as a small church in the 1900s.

The building is two stories and while walking around you have the smell of old wood and mildew coming right up to you. (Normal in old structures like this one.)

Exploring the upper level you can see a nicely constructed stage with a small room on the side possibly for a changing room or a sitting room.

The main room where the stage is located. Rooted Expeditions

The open area is filled with several old handcrafted folding wooden chairs. Off to the side by the stage, sits a beautiful old piano, and yes it still works, but needs a tune up!

Standing on stage looking at the wooden chairs along with the chairs that are piled on the left side of the room. Rooted Expeditions

Looking up at the ceiling, you can see the classic decorative thin metal sheets that are nailed in place. As you can imagine, several have fallen down over time.

The thing sheet metal design ceilings. Rooted Expeditions

I really take an interest in how well the wood floors are installed and how well they hold up after being around for over a 100 years. I will say that the craftsmanship on these types of buildings that were built back in the day, don’t really compare to the poor quality of many buildings constructed today.

There is a bell at the top of this building. A nice little touch to something standing for so long.

The bell that still remains. This is rare to see with these types of buildings, as most bells a removed or stolen. Rooted Expeditions

As we make our way down to the lower level, down the small rickety wooden steps, you are first greeted with what looks like a kitchen along with a picnic table. I was amazed at the amount of random stuff that was left behind when the building was left abandoned.

A look at the lower level. Rooted Expeditions

I'm guessing this level was used by the church to cook and prepare food. Possibly also to entertain and keep watch of the children while the parents were upstairs, in church service. The lower level also has a couple storage closets and yes, you guessed it, another piano.

What looks like a self-playing piano. Rooted Expeditions

Another cool thing to see is the minimal destruction and graffiti in this place. This is a very rare thing nowadays. If given the chance, what would you do with this place?

Another angle at the lower level of the church. Rooted Expeditions

That does it for today's story, hit that thumbs up, peace, I love you and as always God bless.