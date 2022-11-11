Anchorage, AK

An inside look at the Anchorage Mansion.

Rooted Expeditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gg7In_0j3T17Rp00
The Anchorage Mansion. ( Picture shot from the driveway 2021)Rooted Expeditions

Imagine waiting 10 years to move into your dream home. Day by day watching it slowly being built from a distance, saying to yourself that one day you will be calling this beautiful mansion your home - only to move in and die three years later.

After waiting ten years for their home to be built, Eliza Putnam, the second wife to Douglas Putnam, passed away in 1862 from heart disease in the very home that her husband built for her. The funeral was even held at the mansion in the formal room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2de58B_0j3T17Rp00
The room that the family used for the funeral of Eliza Putnam.Rooted Expeditions

Douglas Putnam was a successful investor and entrepreneur in the years prior to the civil war. Douglas became known as a real estate banking and railroad man of power after making some very smart investment moves that put him at the top of his business class.

Douglas was the great-grandson of General Israel Putnam. Douglas' brother, David Putman Jr., was the leading abolitionist in Marietta, Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFXb5_0j3T17Rp00
Israel Putnam (January 7, 1718 – May 29, 1790), popularly known as "Old Put". He was an American military officer.Wikipedia

Abolitionist was a movement that sought to end immediate slavery in the United States. David was said to visit the home quite often, which led to the belief that the home was used as a part of an underground railroad system. But there was not enough evidence to prove this case.

The underground railroad, if you didn't know was a network of secret routes and safe houses established in the United States, during the early to mid-19th century. It was used by enslaved African Americans, primarily to escape into free states and Canada.

In 1849, the Putnam's began the construction on their home on Putnam Avenue. It was to be called Putnam's Palace and was modeled after Eliza's dream home. A home based on a Tuscan villa style that mainly appeared in the New England region.

The mansion was to be built at a cost of $65,000 which in today's dollar is equivalent to $1.7 million dollars. This beautiful mansion had 22 rooms along with a grand tower. The massive walls were made from 24 inch thick sandstone that was taken from around the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lUdZ_0j3T17Rp00
One of the bedrooms on the 2nd floor.Rooted Expeditions

The rooms had elaborate 12-foot ceilings with beautifully handcrafted wooden moldings and a marble fireplace that would show off the luxurious life that the Putnam's were lucky enough to live. The tall windows would allow the natural light to shine through showing off the Victorian era furniture they had, along with very expensive oriental rugs. The Putnam's dream home was supposed to take five years to complete, but the construction was prolonged with complications that would be caused by the civil war. (Yes the Civil War was from 1861-1865, but from what I gathered it was probably the tension leading up to "actual" war.)

While this was happening, Eliza went into a depressive state due to the delays in construction. Then in 1859, after 10 long years of waiting, the Putnam's dream home was finally completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26EEvU_0j3T17Rp00
The side of the Anchorage mansion. You can see the original thick stone that was used to build the outer walls.Rooted Expeditions

After three years of living in their home, Eliza became very ill and died abruptly with a case of acute heart disease. After the death of his wife, Douglas could not stand living in the mansion alone, as this was Eliza's dream home. Being in the home was too much to bare. So Douglas moved out and in 1894 he sold the home to the highest bidder for $12,000.

The highest bidder was Harry Knox. As soon as the home was bought, the Knox family redesigned the original driveway to appear as an anchor. The Knox family was heavily involved in boat building. They wanted this massive property to reflect their lives. The home overlooked the city of Marietta and they could see their boating business down below. At this point they renamed their home the "Anchorage Mansion."

Through the years, many people had taken residency at this mansion. In 1960, a nursing home was established in the home and it utilized the mansion itself to house patients. At that time, they altered the name to "Christian Anchorage." The nursing home renovated the mansion to fit their needs and care of their patients along with modifying the grand staircase. They would incorporate rubber tile steps, to decrease the threats of patients slipping and falling down the stairs.

They also installed an elevator, which today is closed and blocked off. The transition of the third floor still remains a mystery to this day. There are large rooms with lower ceilings, barely tall enough to stand or even crouch under. Today, this part of the home is blocked off and it is unknown what the purpose of this area was used for. There has not been any documented proof to indicate what it was used for and why it was built. Maybe storage of maybe an area for the children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxwrl_0j3T17Rp00
The Attic room.Amino apps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlAqz_0j3T17Rp00
An old picture of the 2nd floor hallway.Pinterest

By 1986, the nursing home fell into disrepair without appropriate funding. The mansion sat abandoned for a while, and then was donated for $1 dollar to the Washington County Historical Society in 1996.

Later, the Historical Society turned over ownership to the Hidden Marietta. This nonprofit organization has made much progress in restoring the home room-by-room back to the original condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWTEe_0j3T17Rp00
The Music room, that's located on the 1st floor.Rooted Expeditions

The nonprofit organization is taking donations and are looking for good contractors to help volunteer to get this place back to the original condition and style. Walking around and exploring this four-story mansion, really takes you back to the 1800's. Only being able to explore two of the four floors, you could still see the craftsmanship in this home and admire the work that was done by hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtitB_0j3T17Rp00
The beautiful craftsmanship in the entryway of the mansion.Rooted Expeditions

Seeing a home like this makes you realize that the homes of today are just not built with this type of passion. From the custom plaster crown moldings, the hand-drawn plaster designs on the ceilings to the handcrafted wood floors and trim throughout the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2fr4_0j3T17Rp00
The hand crafted original wood floor.Rooted Expeditions
It really makes you appreciate the time and effort that was spent in creating homes like this one. As you explore this mansion, you can see where the servant's quarters were and the butler staircase that would make its way back and forth to the kitchen. This design was such that the house servants would be able to stay out of sight from the guests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L36Ke_0j3T17Rp00
More of the hand crafted original wood floors.Rooted Expeditions

Primary Sources:

1. Hidden Marietta

2. News and Sentinel

3. Wikipedia

4. WCHS History

5. Iron City Paranormal

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# abandoned# history# discovery# mansion# explore

Comments / 1

Published by

If you're a fan of the abandoned, historical, and strange events and locations, then you're in the right place. I post videos and articles like what you see here every week. You can stay up to date on all my current content and updates on my YouTube channel. Link in bio.

Texas State
22540 followers

More from Rooted Expeditions

Gainesville, TX

Would you stay the night in the Hill House Manor of Texas?

The Hill House Manor located in Gainesville, Texas.Gateway Ghost Tours. Built in the mid-1850s, this home sits in Gainesville, Texas and is surrounded by trees and what seems to be a quiet neighborhood. This home has a vague history and a very unique floor plan. It gained popularity in 2004, when the new owner, Linda Hill purchased the property. No records could be found on who built the home. This home became known as the Hill House Manor.

Read full story
67 comments
Fort Worth, TX

The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.

LaGrave Field in Fort Worth, Texas sits abandoned.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look into the history of this iconic, abandoned baseball field that sits in Texas. What's the story behind this place? Why is it abandoned? Hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's location.

Read full story
16 comments
Sanger, TX

The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.

The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.

Read full story
65 comments
Enfield, IL

Man claims to have shot this monster breaking into his home.

Henry McDaniel, claimed to have shot and wounded monster breaking into his home in 1973.Rooted Expeditons. Today's story might sound fake, but is 100% true. While horror movies can surely keep us on our toes or even terrify us. It’s the true scary stories from history that really digs down deep within us and just seem to stay there. Whether it's true crime, paranormal or just something so strange and unexplainable.

Read full story
30 comments
Chicago, IL

First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"

H.H. Holmes and his “Murder Castle.”Dusty Old Thing. Murders unfortunately happen everywhere it seems like, and has been happening since the dawn of time. Whether it's been in a building, or some random location. But the extent that some murders go to take the lives of their victims can be so wicked, and leave many scratching their heads wondering how someone can even do something like this.

Read full story
35 comments
Sacramento, CA

The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.

Left: Puente’s police booking photo from Nov. 17, 1988 (Courtesy of The Sacramento Archives)Right: The shovel that she lent to law officers.Sactown. Today we are going to dive into the history of this home and the woman that helped so many people and everyone in the community came to love. But, the secrets that lie behind the doors of this home will make you never judge a book by its cover. What investigators discovered at this location will make your stomach turn. Hi, I'm Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's story.

Read full story
47 comments
Bexar County, TX

Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.

The front of the Bexar County Juvenile center.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a inside look an abandoned building from the early 1900's, called The Bexar County Juvenile Home for boys. We will look at the untold story of what really happened inside this facility. Why did this place tragically make it on the headline news so many times? And what is in there that so dangerous that people are denied access to explore? What are they going to do with the building? Are they going to restore it or demolish it? We will get into all that in just a moment. Hi I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. Hit that thumbs up and lets get started on todays location.

Read full story
37 comments
Maggie Valley, NC

The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.

The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.

Read full story
78 comments
Villisca, IA

Who was the Villisca Axe murderer? The inside story.

The Villisca Axe Murders house.All Thats Interesting. Today's location may look just like any other old house. But this home has a very dark and graphic history to it. Eight people were found dead inside this home. Each one was brutally beaten with an axe. With few suspects at hand, this case has never been solved. Today we are going to look at this home and the history I dug up on this place. Due to graphic detail, reader discretion is advised.

Read full story
46 comments

Unknown creature chases woman through the woods - Story

Snowy forest (setting the scene for the story)Rooted Expeditions. This is why you should never hike in the woods alone. A woman was alone in the woods when she encountered something that was very big and very scary. This thing stalked her while she was hiking in the snow covered woods. Her grandparents were aware of this scary creature that lived in the woods near their home but never really would go into details to what it could be.

Read full story

The mysterious SOS from death ship | The SS Ourang Medan

We hear many ghost ship stories that are considered legends or something you would see from a movie. But this ghost ship story that I will be talking about today is very true and very strange. We are going to look at a ship that sent out a distress call and when help arrived, they would find that the entire crew of the ship mysteriously perished. And how they were found seems to be the famous question. What really happened? Hi, I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. If you are a fan of the Abandoned, Historical and strange locations then you are in the right place. Let's get started on today's history.

Read full story
73 comments
Memphis, TN

The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle

The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.

Read full story
23 comments

The Legend of the New Jersey Devil, Fact or Fiction?

For over 280 years, there has been a story circulating around of this flying Demonic looking creature stalking and haunting the woods of this town in America. There are many stories that surround this legend, from witchcraft to simply a man who went crazy. But that’s the thing with stories from the past, sometimes they could be true. Today, we will dive into one of the many stories that surrounds this location deep in the woods. A house that once stood full of life, but quickly became abandoned and decayed away until there was nothing left. Some say this location birthed the devil himself.

Read full story
166 comments

Inside look at the hooded figures that haunt this church.

Ghost statues by artist Jakub Hadrava at the St. George's church.Insider. This is the story behind the hooded figures in this abandoned church.. This church is considered one of the creepiest places in the world. Locals in the area believe that this church is haunted or even cursed. After being abandoned for several years an artist came in to save the church from being demolished. And what he did was very unique. And in fact actually saved the church from being demolished. This is the story of the St. George's church and the white blanketed figures that gives off a creepy feel when walking inside. Hi I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. If you are a fan of the abandoned, historical and strange locations, then you are in the right place. Hit that thumbs up and let's get started into days location.

Read full story
30 comments
Louisville, KY

The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.

Things you probably didn't KNOW about the Waverly Hills Sanitarium. Today, we are going to look at one of the most creepiest locations in America that you should never explore alone - the Waverly Hills Sanitorium. There are many secrets and history behind the doors of this building. Leaving it one of the most notorious and creepiest Sanitariums in America - having said to have over 50,000 deaths.

Read full story
30 comments

The story behind the Merrylin Museum.

Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.

Read full story
26 comments
California State

History on the Winchester Mystery House

Today we are going to look into the history of the famously known, Winchester house in California. We will dig up the roots that lie behind the walls of this ginormous mansion and the secrets it holds. The Mansion has stairs and passage ways that lead to dead ends. And doors that could lead you to your death. This is a place you should never explore alone.

Read full story
37 comments

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.

Read full story
26 comments

What they didn't teach you in school about Mount Rushmore.

Today we are going to look at the truth about Mount Rushmore that no one is talking about. The four presidents faces that have been carved into the side of this mountain, has became one of the world's largest pieces of sculpture as well as one of the most popular places in America to visit. Attracting about 2 to 3 million visitors a year. According to Star Tribune and National Park Services.

Read full story
263 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy