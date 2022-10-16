Enfield, IL

Man claims to have shot this monster breaking into his home.

Rooted Expeditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NrsF_0iaFfXLG00
Henry McDaniel, claimed to have shot and wounded monster breaking into his home in 1973.Rooted Expeditons

Today's story might sound fake, but is 100% true. While horror movies can surely keep us on our toes or even terrify us. It’s the true scary stories from history that really digs down deep within us and just seem to stay there. Whether it's true crime, paranormal or just something so strange and unexplainable.

There is just something about true stories that fictional ones cannot resonate with. There are a few stories about residents in this small town in southern Illinois, who were being stalked and terrorize by this unknown dog like human creature... and one of those stories is about a father who was trying to protect his family one night from this unknown creature that was trying to get inside their home.

He even claimed that he shot and wounded this creature. This is the case of the Enfield Monster. Hi I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, If you are a fan of the abandoned, historical and strange locations. Then you're in the right place. Hit that thumbs up and let's dive into the story of what happened on that dreadful night.

Now, to help better understand the story we need to understand the history behind this location.

The southern portion of Illinois, is known by some as the ‘Devil’s Kitchen.’ This strange name came from Native Americans, in an attempt to describe to early settlers the strange sights and sounds that occurred throughout the area. Back then many people learned to avoid these strange and mysterious parts of Illinois.

It's said by many that anything is possible in Devil’s Kitchen. From paranormal sightings to mysterious animals and weird and scary sightings of monsters. There have been many stories that have come out of this area of the state and this is one of those stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QrbBW_0iaFfXLG00
Map of Enfield, Illinois, and the distance from the “Devil's Kitchen.”Astonishing Legends

The story goes, that one chilly evening on April 25th, 1973, in the small town of Enfield, which is located in the southern part of Illinois. The sun was just starting to go down, illuminating this property where the McDaniel family lived, which gave just enough light to make out the surroundings.

There were these two young children who were inside their home when they heard a noise outside. They peaked through the window and scanned their eyes across the yard. Which the family set on a good portion of land. And as they were scanning the yard to see if they could see anything, they spotted this weird and strange looking animal lurking around.

The animal I guess saw the two children looking out the window and as soon as it spotted them, the animal would make its way to the house... and tried to get into the house. The children ran and locked all the doors and windows to the house.

The children ran to their father who was named Henry, and the children told him that there was this strange and scary animal outside trying to get inside their home.

They described this animal as a dog looking thing, but it kind of looked like a human, but it wasn’t. It had these glowing eyes with 3 legs, small arms, was grey, and it even stood up right.

But the father looked at the children and tried to make sense of it. But to Henry, this sounded crazy. So he just chalked it up as nothing serious and thought that this was just probably their active childhood imagination kicking in. He would open the front door and look outside, and by this time it was already getting really dark out and it was just too hard to see anything.

So Henry, not seeing anything outside to be concerned about, closed the front door. He would tell the children that there was nothing to worry about, it was getting late and they needed to go to bed, and from there Henry and his wife ended up retiring for that evening.

But, that quickly would change. Later that night when Henry was in bed sleeping, he was awoken by these strange scratching sounds, coming from outside. As if something or someone was scratching on the side of the house.

He didn’t waste any time. He grabbed his gun and a flashlight and headed to the front door. When he got to the door he opened it up and looked outside, scanning the yard with his flashlight and as he was scanning with his flashlight, he saw something between two rose bushes by the side of his house. There it was, almost like a human body just standing there and it looked just like what the children described earlier.

Henry raised his gun and fired four shots at this creature, and out of those four shots, this thing just hissed like some wild cat. He knows for sure he at least hit this thing once out of those four shots. But as soon as he fired those shots, the creature ran off towards the railway embankment off to the side of their property.

Henry stated that he watched this thing jump 50 feet in 3 jumps and was out of sight.

As all this was going on his wife awoke and called the police.

When police later arrived, it was too late. But upon searching the property, they found scratches on the screen door as well as footprints in the dirt next to their home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KApUc_0iaFfXLG00
The McDaniel family home in 1973. Scratches on the screen.Astonishing Legends

What's strange is they looked like dog prints, but it had 6 toe pad prints. But police would not really find any clues that pointed to an unusual creature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oOEQ_0iaFfXLG00
Henry McDaniel looks at the torn screen door of his home following his encounter with the Enfield monster.All Thats Interesting

He told police that this thing had three legs on it, a short body, two little short arms, and two pink eyes as big as flashlights.

Police did state that Henry was sober and very aware of the situation. But without any real hard proof there was nothing anybody could do.

Henry and the children were terrified that this animal or creature might come back and seek revenge from him shooting and wounding it.

This story of the McDaniel's family incident would quickly make the local news paper. But many people didn’t want to believe this story.

Henry would report two more sightings shortly after that. But the Police not being able to see any hard evidence, threatened him with jail time if he wouldn’t stop calling them about this creature.

Just no one in the town believed Henry or his family. The family became almost like outcasts, looked upon as crazy and just making up stories to get attention, but what do you think?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3babb9_0iaFfXLG00
Henry Mcdaniel coming out of his home after the event that took place.Astonishing Legends

But Henry would stand by his scary story. He said in an interview,

"If they do find it, they will find more than one and they won't be from this planet, I can tell you that."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lF5Lw_0iaFfXLG00
Newspaper article about what happened at the property where the McDaniel family lived.Newspapers

Not long after Henry went public with his testimony of the encounters about the Enfield monster, other eyewitness claims began to surface. Almost as these victims felt a relief that they were not the only ones experiencing these events.

Till this day many people have tried to hunt this animal or even capture photographs of this… Thing, but no explanation has been uncovered for this creepy story that this town holds.

Here is a little bit of history for you. Hit that thumbs up! Peace, I love you and as always God bless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKG5M_0iaFfXLG00
Henry McDaniel’s Draft Registration card.Astonishing Legends

Primary Sources:

1. Astonishing Legends

2. All Thats Interesting

3. Q 985 Online

4. Cryptidz

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# true story# stories# news# truth# scary

Comments / 23

Published by

If you're a fan of the abandoned, historical, and strange events and locations, then you're in the right place. I post videos and articles like what you see here every week. You can stay up to date on all my current content and updates on my YouTube channel. Link in bio.

Texas State
19690 followers

More from Rooted Expeditions

Chicago, IL

First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"

H.H. Holmes and his “Murder Castle.”Dusty Old Thing. Murders unfortunately happen everywhere it seems like, and has been happening since the dawn of time. Whether it's been in a building, or some random location. But the extent that some murders go to take the lives of their victims can be so wicked, and leave many scratching their heads wondering how someone can even do something like this.

Read full story
34 comments
Sacramento, CA

The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.

Left: Puente’s police booking photo from Nov. 17, 1988 (Courtesy of The Sacramento Archives)Right: The shovel that she lent to law officers.Sactown. Today we are going to dive into the history of this home and the woman that helped so many people and everyone in the community came to love. But, the secrets that lie behind the doors of this home will make you never judge a book by its cover. What investigators discovered at this location will make your stomach turn. Hi, I'm Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's story.

Read full story
38 comments
Bexar County, TX

Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.

The front of the Bexar County Juvenile center.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a inside look an abandoned building from the early 1900's, called The Bexar County Juvenile Home for boys. We will look at the untold story of what really happened inside this facility. Why did this place tragically make it on the headline news so many times? And what is in there that so dangerous that people are denied access to explore? What are they going to do with the building? Are they going to restore it or demolish it? We will get into all that in just a moment. Hi I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. Hit that thumbs up and lets get started on todays location.

Read full story
36 comments
Maggie Valley, NC

The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.

The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.

Read full story
68 comments
Villisca, IA

Who was the Villisca Axe murderer? The inside story.

The Villisca Axe Murders house.All Thats Interesting. Today's location may look just like any other old house. But this home has a very dark and graphic history to it. Eight people were found dead inside this home. Each one was brutally beaten with an axe. With few suspects at hand, this case has never been solved. Today we are going to look at this home and the history I dug up on this place. Due to graphic detail, reader discretion is advised.

Read full story
38 comments

Unknown creature chases woman through the woods - Story

Snowy forest (setting the scene for the story)Rooted Expeditions. This is why you should never hike in the woods alone. A woman was alone in the woods when she encountered something that was very big and very scary. This thing stalked her while she was hiking in the snow covered woods. Her grandparents were aware of this scary creature that lived in the woods near their home but never really would go into details to what it could be.

Read full story

The mysterious SOS from death ship | The SS Ourang Medan

We hear many ghost ship stories that are considered legends or something you would see from a movie. But this ghost ship story that I will be talking about today is very true and very strange. We are going to look at a ship that sent out a distress call and when help arrived, they would find that the entire crew of the ship mysteriously perished. And how they were found seems to be the famous question. What really happened? Hi, I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. If you are a fan of the Abandoned, Historical and strange locations then you are in the right place. Let's get started on today's history.

Read full story
73 comments
Memphis, TN

The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle

The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.

Read full story
23 comments

The Legend of the New Jersey Devil, Fact or Fiction?

For over 280 years, there has been a story circulating around of this flying Demonic looking creature stalking and haunting the woods of this town in America. There are many stories that surround this legend, from witchcraft to simply a man who went crazy. But that’s the thing with stories from the past, sometimes they could be true. Today, we will dive into one of the many stories that surrounds this location deep in the woods. A house that once stood full of life, but quickly became abandoned and decayed away until there was nothing left. Some say this location birthed the devil himself.

Read full story
166 comments

Inside look at the hooded figures that haunt this church.

Ghost statues by artist Jakub Hadrava at the St. George's church.Insider. This is the story behind the hooded figures in this abandoned church.. This church is considered one of the creepiest places in the world. Locals in the area believe that this church is haunted or even cursed. After being abandoned for several years an artist came in to save the church from being demolished. And what he did was very unique. And in fact actually saved the church from being demolished. This is the story of the St. George's church and the white blanketed figures that gives off a creepy feel when walking inside. Hi I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. If you are a fan of the abandoned, historical and strange locations, then you are in the right place. Hit that thumbs up and let's get started into days location.

Read full story
30 comments
Louisville, KY

The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.

Things you probably didn't KNOW about the Waverly Hills Sanitarium. Today, we are going to look at one of the most creepiest locations in America that you should never explore alone - the Waverly Hills Sanitorium. There are many secrets and history behind the doors of this building. Leaving it one of the most notorious and creepiest Sanitariums in America - having said to have over 50,000 deaths.

Read full story
28 comments

The story behind the Merrylin Museum.

Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.

Read full story
26 comments
California State

History on the Winchester Mystery House

Today we are going to look into the history of the famously known, Winchester house in California. We will dig up the roots that lie behind the walls of this ginormous mansion and the secrets it holds. The Mansion has stairs and passage ways that lead to dead ends. And doors that could lead you to your death. This is a place you should never explore alone.

Read full story
37 comments

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.

Read full story
26 comments

What they didn't teach you in school about Mount Rushmore.

Today we are going to look at the truth about Mount Rushmore that no one is talking about. The four presidents faces that have been carved into the side of this mountain, has became one of the world's largest pieces of sculpture as well as one of the most popular places in America to visit. Attracting about 2 to 3 million visitors a year. According to Star Tribune and National Park Services.

Read full story
268 comments

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.

Read full story
84 comments
Illinois State

This $8,000,000 Abandoned Mansion is going to be DEMOLISHED

Today we are going to see how this 110 year old mansion is in danger of being demolished. The people in this neighborhood are not happy. But before we get started, if you are a fan of the abandoned and historical locations, then you are in the right place. Ok, let's get started into today's location.

Read full story
83 comments
Fort Worth, TX

WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion

Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.

Read full story
55 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy