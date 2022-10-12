First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"

H.H. Holmes and his “Murder Castle.” Dusty Old Thing

Murders unfortunately happen everywhere it seems like, and has been happening since the dawn of time. Whether it's been in a building, or some random location. But the extent that some murders go to take the lives of their victims can be so wicked, and leave many scratching their heads wondering how someone can even do something like this.

Hi, I'm Zach. Welcome to Rooted Expeditions if you’re a fan of the abandoned, Historical and strange locations then you're in the right place. Today we are going to look into one of the most wicked and evil contraptions ever built inside a building. And the man claimed to be possessed by the devil himself, taking the lives of several women and children. Making this location at the time a true house of horrors. Make sure to stay towards the end of the video to see the mysterious events that took place after the murders that could possibly support the case that this man was really operated by some type of evil force. Ok hit that thumbs up and let's get started in today's location.

In 1886 a man that went by the name of Henry Holmes arrived in Chicago, Illinois. Henry was a doctor who was very knowledgeable in medicine. He was a very likable person, he dressed nice and it seemed like everyone had nothing but nice things to say about Henry.

He would apply for a job at a drugstore on 63rd street. His knowledge in medicine and his likable and charming personality would land him the job. Everything was going well for Henry and it seemed like everything was working out.

But one day, It was said that the owners of the drug store who were a couple probably in their 60's or 70's just vanished. And were never seen again.

A year later in 1887 Henry would use the money he made while working at the drugstore and money he had saved through the years and would purchase a lot across the street from the store. There he would start the construction of this 3 story building, which was said to be used for shops and apartments. And the 2nd floor… Well let's come back to that one.

H.H. Holmes purchased this property and started constructing his "castle" and turned it into a death trap building. Thought Nova

As the Building started to take shape many would say that the structure was ginormous and kind of ugly. Having over a 100 rooms Henry would use the entire ground floor of the building as storefronts, which the whole structure would stretch out a whole block, and he would rent them out. And then on the 3rd floor he would use those as apartments.

At that time Chicago was a growing city and new construction was going up everywhere in the Midwest. Henry wouldn’t have a problem renting out the shops and apartments he had, since so many people would come to Chicago to make a name for themselves.

Haymarket Square, Chicago. 1893 D.R.L.O.I.H. Journal

But the residents would not be ready for the horrors that were about to take place in that location.

Throughout the construction of the building, it was said that Henry would change builders and architects quite frequently, so that no one could ever know the true design of the building.

(Strange, but I guess a person who is private and doesn’t want anyone to know the design, would do it this way. Unless there was a different motive here.)

The building was completed in 1892, and would become famously known as the Castle… Which is not a real "castle"... Don’t ask, that’s just what they called it. But only two years later in 1894, a man would tip off the police and Henry would be arrested for theft and poorly planned financial schemes from when he was constructing his building.

The Police would investigate his building to try to find answers to his money schemes. But they would not be prepared for what they would find next.

The Police would search the first floor and all the storefronts, but they wouldn’t find much of anything to really help with the case against Henry. That’s until they made their way to the 2nd floor.

Upon making their way onto the 2nd floor, they were confused about what they found. There were these false walls that were on hinges. Kind of something that you would see in lets say a haunted house. As it looked like some of the walls could be moved or rearranged in some way.

An artist’s illustration of the H. H. Holmes hotel. All Thats Interesting

As they explored more they would see that some rooms had like 5 doors and other rooms didn’t have any. They also found that there were these airtight chambers underneath the floorboards, and along that there were steel plates that went around the wall which looked like it would be used for soundproofing a room.

Then when they were searching on the 3rd floor, that’s where Henry was said to be staying, they found a trapdoor that would lead down to a bathroom back on the 2nd floor. And through this bathroom it would lead you to a closed room that had no windows and had what looked like a very large laundry chute. But the Police would quickly realize that it was not used for dirty laundry. In fact at this point Police already had gathered that this building was not used for apartments but was used as a true house of horrors. With countless murder rooms.

Sketch of the "Murder Castle" in Chicago. Indy Star

As they continued to search the 2nd floor they found that there was another room that was lined with gas fixtures. Where Henry was said to lure his victims in and seal them in this room and while in the next room flip a switch and gas would pour into the room killing the victims. Then he would drag their lifeless bodies and throw them down another chute that he had nearby that room.

What made this whole thing very unusual was that, it was not like Henry would force his victims in this building and kill them. They would simply just come to the growing city of Chicago looking for a place to stay. With Henry's charming personality and with his reasonable rent, they would come in and try to find their room. But as soon as they made it to the 2nd floor they couldn’t leave as the door behind them would lock. And they would be forced to move forward and find their way around.

Henry had these contraptions put throughout the whole building so when someone would walk up the stairs, open a door, or even walk into a room, it would set off this alarm that he had in his room which would alert him to who was where.

The second floor of the H. H. Holmes house. All Thats Interesting

Police would finally make their way to the Basement. They would walk down the dark stairway until they made it to the bottom of the stairs and when they thought they saw it all, they were shocked to find a bloody massacre.

They were met with a blood soaked operating table, They found women's clothing along with another operating table that had a crematory right next to it, which by the way they found some jewelry in the ashes which were believed to be of human remains. There were different types of medical tools and these bizarre and wicked torture like devices. They also saw disintegrating acids that were on the shelf. Which would be used to dissolve Henry's victims.

So Henry, after killing his victims he would drop them down the chute from the 2nd floor. Which from the 2nd floor to the basement was about 30 to 35 feet down. He would from there dismember his victims. He would take the organs, bones and sell them to medical institutions or on the black market... and whatever he didn’t sell he would dump into barrels of acid or burn them in the crematory.

An old newspaper floor plan of the H. H. Holmes hotel. All Thats Interesting

It would later show that the two years Henry was in operation at this building, he hired over 150 women to work as his stenographers. Some of them were known to be married to him. Yes, he had married several women, it was said that he had up to 7 wives at one point. If you don’t know what a stenographer is, it’s a person who types or translates what someone else is saying. Kind of like the lady who types everything you say in court.

But several of the women went missing during those 2 years. But it's kind of hard to tell with the lack of technology and resources. And on top of that there were so many people coming and going in and out of Chicago during that time. Which would make it very hard to keep track of who came in and who left.

A painting of the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893. The attendees allegedly provided H. H. Holmes with a constant supply of new victims. All Thats Interesting

While Henry was in jail he would confess to 27 murders. But only be charged for one murder and with that one murder he would be put to death.

Henry would later confess and said and I quote "I was born with a devil in me" and later one would explain and say " I could not help the fact that I was a murderer, no more than a poet can help the inspiration to sing." While in jail, he would claim that there was a demonic force taking over him and he could control it. It was said that his face would turn from normal to this demonic look.

The con artist and serial killer Henry or famously known as H. H. Holmes was executed by hanging until dead in 1896. Henry took the lives of young women and children. Mutilating and selling their bodies for money.

A sketch of Holmes right before his hanging via Times / Library of Congress. dusty Old Thing

During his execution when he was being hung, the floor opened beneath him, he would fall and his neck didn’t snap like it was supposed to. He would twitch for about 20 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

The story doesn’t stop there. Here is where a dark turn of events start to take place.

The Man who had initially tipped off the police in 1894, was shot by Chicago police, The warden at the prison where Homes had been held killed himself. Then the DA who went against Henry caught on fire. Then in 1914 a man who was a former caretaker of the castle after Henry was arrested committed suicide. He left a note before killing himself which read "I could not sleep."

Now today the murder Castle itself is no longer standing. In 1895 the mansion was destroyed by a fire. The mansion sat abandoned until it was completely torn down in 1938. And where the Castle used to stand sits a post office.

The post office today at 611 W. 63rd St., where the hotel owned by H.H. Holmes, the "Murder Castle" used to stand. Morbid Tourism

Here is a little bit of History for you. Hit that thumbs up, peace, I love you and as always God bless.

Newspaper on H.H. Holmes. Frugal SOS

Primary Sources:

If you would like to see the video version of this you can watch here: Rooted Expeditons

1. Wikipedia

2. All Thats Interesting

3. Thought Nova

4. Dusty Old Thing

5. Morbid Tourism