The mysterious SOS from death ship | The SS Ourang Medan

We hear many ghost ship stories that are considered legends or something you would see from a movie. But this ghost ship story that I will be talking about today is very true and very strange. We are going to look at a ship that sent out a distress call and when help arrived, they would find that the entire crew of the ship mysteriously perished. And how they were found seems to be the famous question. What really happened? Hi, I'm Zach and welcome to Rooted Expeditions. If you are a fan of the Abandoned, Historical and strange locations then you are in the right place. Let's get started on today's history.

In 1947, many ships were traveling through the Malacca strait which is a part of the Indian ocean and is near Malaysia. This was a common trade route that many ships would take traveling back and forth, transporting goods. That’s until many ships in the area claimed to have picked up a series of these strange distress signals that came through a telegraph. Now at this time it was common for ships to have telegraphs which would allow them to transmit information by using Morse code, over long distances.

The signal that came in read, "All Officers including captain are dead, lying in chartroom and bridge. Possible whole crew dead." Then after that, the communication would follow with a few burst of Morse code that couldn’t really be understood, and then the only message they were able to understand was, "I die." Then there was silence.

This shocking distress call was picked up by two American ships as well as a British and Dutch listening post on shore. They were able to triangulate where this strange distress signal was coming from.

As this was all going on, an American merchant ship called the Silver Star, happened to be the closest ship to where this signal was coming from. They were able to get the coordinates to where the distress signal might be coming from. Wasting no time, the Captain and crew of the Silver Star changed their directions and set course to where this distress call was coming from.

Within hours, they were able to catch sight of this ship that called out for help. As they got close, they could see the name on the ship and it read the SS Ourang Medan. Which was said to be a Dutch merchant ship, making its way to drop off goods. They could see the ship rising and falling in the choppy waters of the Malacca Strait.

The closer they got to the ship, they saw that something was wrong. In fact, something was very wrong. They couldn’t see anyone on the ship. Normally you would see crew members moving around the ship performing different tasks. But, there was just no movement, it was as if everyone just vanished, leaving an unmanned ship. Or a ghost ship as they would call it.

When the Americans got close enough to the ship they saw that there was no sign of life on board. So the Captain decided to tow the ship back. The crew gathered the tow lines and were getting ready to hook up to this ship and tow it back to land. But the Captain decided to send some crew members on board the ship and take a look around before hooking up the tow lines and heading back. The Captain gathered up the crew and formed a boarding party to go upon the ship and have a look around.

But, they would not be prepared for the nightmare they would encounter once they stepped on that ship.

Once the crew boarded the ghost ship, they quickly realized that the distress call was very real. The deck of the vessel was scattered with dead bodies everywhere. And the strange thing was that all of the crew members that were dead on the ship had their eyes wide open and their arms out as if they were trying to protect themselves from some unseen enemy.

Even the dog that was on the ship was found dead and again it looked like it was growling at something unseen.

The crew of the Silver Star would continue searching the ship to see if there were any survivors. They ended up finding the Captain, but he was dead along with other officers on the ship. And just like the other men on the deck, their eyes were wide open and looked to be in terror.

The crew would continue searching and would head down to the lower part of this huge ship and there they would find many more dead bodies. It just seem like everyone just died. What stood out the most about all these dead bodies is that there were no signs to what could have killed them. There were no bullets wounds, there was no blood, no physical markings to show a cause of death. They just were all found in a state of terror with their eyes wide open.

When the boarding party was on the lower part of this ship, they could feel a very cold chill which was very unusual as the outside temperature was about 110 degrees. There was no way that something inside that ship at the time would of caused this cold temperature.

They were not able to find a reason or cause to what happened. There didn’t seem to be any foul play. The ship was not damaged and there were no signs to why everyone on the ship were dead.

After the boarding party got back onto the Silver Star they relayed what happened to the Captain… So the Captain decided to just tow the ship in and let the authorities handle the situation. So the crew would start to tether the Dutch ship to the Silver Star so that it could be towed back to land.

But as soon as the crew attached the tow lines to the Dutch ship, they noticed smoke pouring up from one of the lower decks in the middle of the ship.

Immediately, they cut the towlines and jumped back on board the Silver Star not knowing what was going to happen.

Just as all the crew members who were hooking up the tow lines were back on board the Silver Star, the Dutch ship exploded. The force of the ship's explosion was so great that it actually lifted the ship out of the water. And when it landed back down, it began to sink very quickly.

The crew looked at each other in shock and relief that no one was hurt or injured from the explosion. They would say that they were lucky. If they had not cut that tow line in time, they would have been dragged down to the bottom of the ocean as well.

Now here is the twist and argument that you will have to decide what really happened.

There are no records of the SS Ourang Medan ever existing. The Silver Star was a real ship and was in the area that day when distress signal was sent out. But with no record of the SS Ourang Medan ship ever existing, it makes it real hard to prove this happened.

Another theory is that it was done by extraterrestrials or UFOs, since there have been many claims by ships throughout the years of UFOs flying in and out of the ocean. Even though there has never really been a case like this before, could this be the first?

It's also been said that the Dutch ship was smuggling nerve gas or even more dangerous biological weapons that was created by a Japanese scientist. And when the ship was cruising across the sea and the rough water causing the containers to bounce around, could of caused them to leak out among the ship killing the crew members and it's captain. If this is the case, this could be what caused the ship to explode. This could be why there is no record of the ship ever existing, and could be to cover up their tracks of this deadly and unknown biological weapon.

But let me know what you think in the comments below. I'm curious to hear what you think about this.

Here is a little bit of history for you. Peace, I love you, and as always God bless.

