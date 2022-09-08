The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.

While Conrad was fishing at this creek, he noticed something unusual under the flowing water. So he set his fishing pole down on the ground and got a closer look to see what this thing was.

When he got closer, he noticed that it was a weird shaped yellow rock. This really stood out to him, because this rock was different from all the other rocks in the creek.

So he got into the water, reached down to pick up this rock and realized that, wow, this is a heavy rock. So he used both hands to pull this rock out from the creek. As he looked at it, he was amazed that this was a really cool and unusual yellow rock.

He didn’t have a clue what it was, but he knew it was a cool looking rock. So after taking a moment to look and examine this unusual rock, he carried it back to his home to show his father.

When Conrad got back to his home, he showed his father who was John Reed - a former British soldier.

So John inspected the rock and he too was amazed, but had no idea what it could be. So instead of tossing the rock out, he decided to use the rock as a door stop. They used as this door stop for about 3 years.

Now keep in mind, not a lot of farmers in that area knew or had the knowledge what gold looked like or knew it's true value.

Then in 1802, John was starting to get curious about this rock he had. He took this heavy rock into town to see if anyone could identify what this rock was. Was it worth anything? Or was it just a really cool rock.

A jeweler seeing this rock, was able to quickly identify the rock. He told John, "you have a 17 pound gold nugget. Name your price, I will take it." So John having no idea what gold was worth, told the man he would sell it for $3.50 which was about a weeks worth of wages at that time.

The deal was made and they both went their ways. But John didn’t realize that the rock was really worth $3,600 which is about $360,000 in today's dollars. This amount of money would of made John and his family wealthy for a few lifetimes.

But thankfully for John, he didn’t stop there. After this transaction happened, John would become fascinated with finding more gold. He even organize a small gold mining operation in 1803.

Later they would find a 28 pound gold nugget and from there he would continue his career in gold.

John even got into the underground mining which made him even more money. He did this until his death in 1845. He had become very rich from all the gold he found on his property.

Here is a little bit of history for you. Peace, I love you and as always God bless.

Primary Sources:

1. History Collection

2. Wikipedia Reed Gold

3.Legends of America

