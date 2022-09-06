What they didn't teach you in school about Mount Rushmore.

Mount Rushmore Travel South Dakota

Today we are going to look at the truth about Mount Rushmore that no one is talking about.

The four presidents faces that have been carved into the side of this mountain, has became one of the world's largest pieces of sculpture as well as one of the most popular places in America to visit. Attracting about 2 to 3 million visitors a year. According to Star Tribune and National Park Services

But there is a story that has been left out of the history books that was never taught in school. A story that holds the real history behind what really happened here on the land that Mount Rushmore sits on. Or should I say the land that belongs to the Lakota Sioux.

In this story, we are not really going to go into to much detail regarding the current events of Rushmore today, but we are going to go back in time and expose the truth about what really happened here on this land and see how greed lead to death and destruction.

Between the years 1927 and 1941 near Keystone, South Dakota, a 60 (18m) foot high sculpture was carved and shaped from the granite rock face of this mountain into 4 presidents faces, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. In 1941 the carving stopped due to…

Wait wait wait! We are jumping to far ahead. Let's back up just a bit.

In 1868, the treaty of Fort Laramie was signed by Sioux tribes and General William T. Sherman.

Wait let's back up just a little bit more.

History claims that in 1803 when the Louisiana Purchase took place and opened up the westward settlements after the United States bought about 828,000 square miles of land (2,144,520 km) from France, this doubled the size of the United states and pretty much sealed the fate for the Native American tribes that were living across the land.

Over the next several decades, tension would rise with the American Settlers and the Natives. The Natives were very skilled warriors defending their land when trespassers came in to settle down or even prospectors who tried to search for minerals on their land. The prospectors were looking for gold, silver, etc.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but they had a right to defend their territory.

The U.S. Government could not get Chief Red Cloud or the Sioux tribes to flee the land. They tried to come in and buy the land from the Sioux.

Now Chief Red Cloud was a great warrior chief amongst these tribes and had a lot of pull within the different tribes. Chief Red Cloud was not going to let the Americans or should I say White man come in and take their land. So they refused to take the offer that the U.S. made.

But a U.S. Army soldier seeing this unfold, came up with this great idea that would help both the U.S and the Natives.

The idea would be a treaty that would cover over about 60 million acres of land which included the Black Hills - which is where Mount Rushmore sits. Or what was known to the Natives as the 6 grandfathers.

So in 1868, the treaty of Fort Laramie was signed by both Sioux tribes and the U.S. Government.

The Treaty of Fort Laramie was an agreement between the United States and the Sioux tribes that would recognized the Black Hills as a part of the Great Sioux Reservation, set aside for exclusive use by the Sioux People. This treaty would also protect the Sioux from any outsiders who tried to invade the land. And allow the Americans to pass through without conflict.

The signing of a treaty between William T. Sherman and the Sioux in a tent in Fort Laramie, 1868. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Now the Sioux are made up of several different tribes that speak three different dialects, the Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota. The Lakota are among the largest and most western of the three groups, living in the both North and South Dakota.

Not long after signing this treaty or agreement, a very dark turn for the Native people took place when American prospectors found out that there was gold in the land. This would lead to many Americans invading the Black Hills for this gold.

After finding out that there was gold in the land, President Grant secretly ordered the army to not protect local tribes. Bounty hunters would come into the Black Hills and kill these Natives.

These bounty hunters would collect up to $300 for each Native killed. This was a plan to scare and drive out the Natives from the land so that the U.S. Government could take over and possess the land. This began to force the Sioux tribes out from their land and have them retract from the claim on the Black Hills.

This didn’t sit well with the Sioux tribes. They were watching their land quickly being taken from them. This part of the land was very sacred to them.

So great warriors from the Sioux tribe, such as Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse led this resistance against the U.S Government.

These were the same warriors that fought and won against General George Custer in the great battle of Little Bighorn in 1876, which was fought in Montana, not too far away. General Custer was unaware that they would be outnumbered by these Native Americans that fought under the command of Sitting Bull. General Custer was out maned and lost the battle in a gruesome fight.

But by 1877, the U.S. Government had officially confiscated or should I say stolen the land from the Sioux.

This was such a great loss for the Sioux people. The Black Hills or Paha Sapa in the Lakota language, was sacred land, as this region is central to many Sioux religious traditions. - Source PBS

Then to think things couldn’t get any worse.

A cold day in December 1890, the U.S. Cavalry found a group of Lakota tribe and noticed they had guns. The cavalry wanted to confiscate the guns. As they were confiscating these guns, one of the U.S Soldiers panicked and shot off a round killing one of the Lakota tribe members. Once this happened, the U.S. Cavalry opened fire and killed about 300 men, women and children. Those who were able to run away, were hunted down and being unarmed, they were shot point-blank as they struggled to get away in the thick snow. This became known as the Wounded Knee Massacre .

Now it was said that 3 decades later, a man by the name of Doane Robinson came up with this idea to carve statues in the side of this mountain, which was known to the Natives as the 6 Grandfathers. These statues would feature American and Native Western Heroes, such as Lewis and Clark and their expedition guide Sacagawea, Chief Red Cloud, Chief Crazy Horse, and Buffalo Bill Cody. But the sculptor, Borglum who surprisingly belonged to the Ku Klux Klan, believed that the sculpture should have a broader appeal and chose to sculpt the four presidents faces instead. - Source History

Once the carvings stopped in 1941 due to a shortage of funding, the 6 Grandfather mountain would be known as Mount Rushmore.

Mount Rushmore is known by the Natives and especially the Sioux people as a disgrace to the their land and people.

6 Grandfather Mountain. (Before Mount Rushmore) National Geographic

During a article on the PBS website, it was said that in 2012, a United Nations human rights official endorsed returning the Black Hills or “Paha Sapa” to the Lakota, renewing a debate over whether the tribes should accept a cash settlement of $1 billion. Their response was that the tribes want the land.

