Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Rooted Expeditions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUw4s_0he6GL9C00
World Discoverer half-sunkenVavel

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.

In 1974, this ship was built for BEWA Cruises out of Denmark and would be named the BEWA Discoverer.

Then 2 years later, in July 1976, for unknown reasons the ship would be sold to the Adventure Cruises, and would end up being renamed to the World Discoverer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnnGy_0he6GL9C00
World DiscovererWikipedia

The ship also became a long-term charter to Society Expeditions. Society Expeditions was an adventure cruise line that would use the World Discoverer to sail tourist across country. The ship had the capability to cruise 8,000 miles. This range would allow this ship to be the first ship to ever transit to the North Passage. But later on in 1987 the Society Expeditions would changed owners and the company would be renamed to Society Expedition Cruises.

Now the new owner of the company owned another ship named the MV Explorer, which was built in 1969. Later, the MV Explorer would sink as they sailed through icy waters and hit a iceberg in 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TyFq_0he6GL9C00
World Discoverer at portWikipedia

The World Discoverer was registered in Liberia in 1990. It was built with a double hull, allowing passengers to observe ice floe movements in the Antarctic polar regions and mitigate minor impacts.

In 1996, World Discoverer would undergo renovation bringing the vessel up to date. The ship also carried small inflatable boats called dinghies, which would enable passengers to get close to ice floes for observation. Ice floes are sheets of ice that come in many different sizes and float on top of the water. The ship would end up sailing to different countries around the world, along with making special trips to Antarctica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AMBvS_0he6GL9C00
World Discoverer on an arctic expeditionShip Shape

Now since we know a little bit about the history, let's dive right into what happened to this ship in 2000.

On April 30, 2000 around 4 pm the World Discoverer was sailing around the Solomon Islands when it unexpectedly struck a large uncharted reef while traveling through this small passage.

The Solomon Islands is a sovereign country north east of Australia, consisting of six major islands and over 900 smaller islands.

The Captain would send out a distress signal, which was received in Honiara, which is the Solomon Islands' capital city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBvdI_0he6GL9C00
World Discoverer in Roderick BayShip Shape

A passenger ferry was dispatched to the ship and all passengers were then transported to safety off the ship that was starting to sink.

Once everyone was safely off the ship, the ship began to take on too much water and started to tilt. The captain then quickly brought the ship into Roderick Bay so that the ship would not sink all the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oe382_0he6GL9C00
World Discoverer half-sunkenShip Shape

Later, the ship would undergo an underwater survey to see if the ship could be saved. But…unfortunately the ship couldn’t be saved and was declared as a constructive loss.

After the ship was declared a loss, the president of the Society Expeditions would congratulate the Captain and crew on their heroic and professional actions to escort everyone off the ship and to safety.

The World Discoverer still sits in Roderick Bay of the Nggela Islands with a 46° angle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK4al_0he6GL9C00
World Discoverer half-sunkenSometimes Interesting

The closest salvage companies, stationed in Australia, were hired to salvage all they could from the ship, but once they arrived to the ship, they found the ship had been ransacked by locals. While trying to salvage what they could from the ship, they were shot at from local tribes in that area. So they would leave the ship be.

Now at the time this was going on, the Solomon Islands were undergoing civil war. The ship became a tourist attraction with the locals of the island as well as other cruise lines that would pass by the abandoned ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBi4w_0he6GL9C00
World Discoverer half-sunkenSometimes Interesting

The ship still sits today at a 46 degree angle decaying and rusting away. There are no plans to remove the ship, leaving this ship abandoned and allowing nature to take over.

Ok that does it for today's story. I hope you enjoyed it. If you did please give it a thumbs up, and until next time peace, I love you and God bless.

Primary Sources:

1.Youtube channel "Expedition Drenched"

2.Bright Sun Films

3.Wikipedia History on World Discoverer

4.Artificial Owl

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# abandoned# abandoned shipwreck# history# discovery# story

Comments / 68

Published by

If you're a fan of the abandoned, historical, and strange events and locations, then you're in the right place. I post videos and articles like what you see here every week. You can stay up to date on all my current content and updates on my YouTube channel. Link in bio.

Texas State
13979 followers

More from Rooted Expeditions

History on the Winchester Mystery House

Today we are going to look into the history of the famously known, Winchester house in California. We will dig up the roots that lie behind the walls of this ginormous mansion and the secrets it holds. The Mansion has stairs and passage ways that lead to dead ends. And doors that could lead you to your death. This is a place you should never explore alone.

Read full story
1 comments

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.

Read full story
8 comments

What they didn't teach you in school about Mount Rushmore.

Today we are going to look at the truth about Mount Rushmore that no one is talking about. The four presidents faces that have been carved into the side of this mountain, has became one of the world's largest pieces of sculpture as well as one of the most popular places in America to visit. Attracting about 2 to 3 million visitors a year. According to Star Tribune and National Park Services.

Read full story
227 comments
Illinois State

This $8,000,000 Abandoned Mansion is going to be DEMOLISHED

Today we are going to see how this 110 year old mansion is in danger of being demolished. The people in this neighborhood are not happy. But before we get started, if you are a fan of the abandoned and historical locations, then you are in the right place. Ok, let's get started into today's location.

Read full story
56 comments
Fort Worth, TX

WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion

Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.

Read full story
53 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy