Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

World Discoverer half-sunken Vavel

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.

In 1974, this ship was built for BEWA Cruises out of Denmark and would be named the BEWA Discoverer.

Then 2 years later, in July 1976, for unknown reasons the ship would be sold to the Adventure Cruises, and would end up being renamed to the World Discoverer.

World Discoverer Wikipedia

The ship also became a long-term charter to Society Expeditions. Society Expeditions was an adventure cruise line that would use the World Discoverer to sail tourist across country. The ship had the capability to cruise 8,000 miles. This range would allow this ship to be the first ship to ever transit to the North Passage. But later on in 1987 the Society Expeditions would changed owners and the company would be renamed to Society Expedition Cruises.

Now the new owner of the company owned another ship named the MV Explorer, which was built in 1969. Later, the MV Explorer would sink as they sailed through icy waters and hit a iceberg in 2007.

World Discoverer at port Wikipedia

The World Discoverer was registered in Liberia in 1990. It was built with a double hull, allowing passengers to observe ice floe movements in the Antarctic polar regions and mitigate minor impacts.

In 1996, World Discoverer would undergo renovation bringing the vessel up to date. The ship also carried small inflatable boats called dinghies, which would enable passengers to get close to ice floes for observation. Ice floes are sheets of ice that come in many different sizes and float on top of the water. The ship would end up sailing to different countries around the world, along with making special trips to Antarctica.

World Discoverer on an arctic expedition Ship Shape

Now since we know a little bit about the history, let's dive right into what happened to this ship in 2000.

On April 30, 2000 around 4 pm the World Discoverer was sailing around the Solomon Islands when it unexpectedly struck a large uncharted reef while traveling through this small passage.

The Solomon Islands is a sovereign country north east of Australia, consisting of six major islands and over 900 smaller islands.

The Captain would send out a distress signal, which was received in Honiara, which is the Solomon Islands' capital city.

World Discoverer in Roderick Bay Ship Shape

A passenger ferry was dispatched to the ship and all passengers were then transported to safety off the ship that was starting to sink.

Once everyone was safely off the ship, the ship began to take on too much water and started to tilt. The captain then quickly brought the ship into Roderick Bay so that the ship would not sink all the way.

World Discoverer half-sunken Ship Shape

Later, the ship would undergo an underwater survey to see if the ship could be saved. But…unfortunately the ship couldn’t be saved and was declared as a constructive loss.

After the ship was declared a loss, the president of the Society Expeditions would congratulate the Captain and crew on their heroic and professional actions to escort everyone off the ship and to safety.

The World Discoverer still sits in Roderick Bay of the Nggela Islands with a 46° angle.

World Discoverer half-sunken Sometimes Interesting

The closest salvage companies, stationed in Australia, were hired to salvage all they could from the ship, but once they arrived to the ship, they found the ship had been ransacked by locals. While trying to salvage what they could from the ship, they were shot at from local tribes in that area. So they would leave the ship be.

Now at the time this was going on, the Solomon Islands were undergoing civil war. The ship became a tourist attraction with the locals of the island as well as other cruise lines that would pass by the abandoned ship.

World Discoverer half-sunken Sometimes Interesting

The ship still sits today at a 46 degree angle decaying and rusting away. There are no plans to remove the ship, leaving this ship abandoned and allowing nature to take over.

Ok that does it for today's story. I hope you enjoyed it. If you did please give it a thumbs up, and until next time peace, I love you and God bless.

Primary Sources:

1.Youtube channel "Expedition Drenched"

2.Bright Sun Films

3.Wikipedia History on World Discoverer

4.Artificial Owl