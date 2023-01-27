Gardners - Things To Do By March For A Successful Year

Rootbound Homestead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMfhV_0kTbvpXP00
Garden Season Is ComingPhoto byRichelleG/Canva

If your home is anything like our homestead, the months of December and January are very quiet.

This winter rest ends, however, the final week of January. Knowing how and when we will take care of other essentials makes life on the homestead easier. Of course, we will probably have to deal with unplanned repairs because it's a farm and things will always happen. It's life! So in January, the planning and prep work for our garden is a constant top priority.

Plan your crops to grow this year.

When we plan what we want to plant throughout the year, we get the most out of our garden. In most cases, we decide on this by the third or fourth week of January. We don't spend space on crops we don't like we only plant what we eat the most in our garden. That doesn't mean, however, that you shouldn't experiment! Always try new things.

Fresh herbs, radishes, asparagus, cabbage, onions, beets, new potatoes, ramps, cherries, and green peas are perennial springtime staples. In the summer, we like having unlimited access to tomatoes, green beans, figs, peaches, bell and chili peppers, and zucchini. Sugar pumpkins, butternut squash, turnips, broccoli, celery, cauliflower, pears, and apples are among the seasonal favorites. Additionally, a lot of our dishes in the wintertime involve leeks, sweet potatoes, and spinach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c39C9_0kTbvpXP00
Stock Up On NaturePhoto byRichelleG/Canva

I also strongly reccomend you to look into medicinal plants used by our ancestors. As a homesteader, one of your goals should be to learn about the tools that our ancestors utilized, and have things on hand. When we were kids, our grandparents always had a cure for any ailment we had. If we don't act now, these cures are on the verge of being permanently lost to history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVh7z_0kTbvpXP00
Start Your Seeds!Photo byRichelleG/Canva

Start seedlings and rhizomes, as well as bulbs.

I enjoy starting seedlings indoors towards the middle of January to jumpstart the growing season. I accomplish this by placing a very improvised "greenhouse" setup in the basement of our home. But, you can easily do the same with a plant heat pad, soil, containers, seeds, and basic flourescent light! Don't fall for all the grow light hype. Simple flourescents work just fine.

Make the garden beds ready.

I check the soil's pH after clearing the garden beds of the dead leaves and twigs accumulated throughout the winter. The value of measuring your soil's PH is hotly contested in the gardening community.

However, because I frequently allow organic debris to accumulate on top of the garden beds, there is always a chance that the PH of the soil may become unbalanced. The soil is then aerated, and a fresh layer of compost is added. I also take use of this time to design the garden's layout. It's crucial to rotate the crops in their garden bed and combine them with companion plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qo0Gz_0kTbvpXP00
Garden Bed PrepPhoto byRichelleG/Canva

Crop Planting

Determine your last "frost date" by googling your area. This will give you a projected "sort of" date for your last frost. We all know the weather has been wacky, so have some frost cloth handy!

The first week of March, I start planting cold-resistant vegetables and hardier seedlings. Most of my seedlings by this point are between 6 and 8 weeks old. Look for your seedlings to drop their "seed leaves" (two or more leaves).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0Rw6_0kTbvpXP00
Seedings With "True Leaves"Photo byRichelleG/Canva

Observe the trees.

I'm concerned about the health of the trees on our property, and we make sure to take care of them throughout the year. By doing this during the tree's dormant season, you can speed up the healing process and reduce disease. This is for all your trees, not just your landscape and ornimental ones.

Dust off your gear, folks! It's almost go time!

Follow us for more on YouTube @RootboundHomestead

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# for you# home and garden# health# outdoor# food

Comments / 6

Published by

Rootbound Homestead on YouTube! community bound by roots. Leaving our old comfy life in FL to move to NY to start living cleaner, more simply, and with purpose. Garden hacks tips and tricks as we learn together and vlog it all!

Red Creek, NY
16K followers

More from Rootbound Homestead

Potatoes? Yes - You Can Juice Them!

Plants offer us a wide variety of nutrients and medicinal properties. A varied, rich diet of whole foods will set the foundation for good health. Chronic inflammation, which has been related to heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and other conditions, affects at least 40% of Americans.

Read full story
1 comments

Rice Water Recipe - Fermented

Recently, rice water has gained popularity as a skin and hair treatment. However, too many people are omitting the most important step, the FERMENTATION phase! Due to the pH change that fermentation causes, it is essential, and pH is one of the most significant factors to take into account when creating a DIY hair or skin treatment.

Read full story

Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades

The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.

Read full story
21 comments
Elbridge, NY

Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter Falls

State police confirm 59-year-old Susan Mills, who was previously reported missing, has now been found dead in heavily wooded Carpenter Falls. Just after 7pm on Sunday December 18, State Troopers confirmed the body of a deceased woman found was to be that of the missing woman. Many questions remain from the community on what exactly happened.

Read full story
2 comments

Star anise is the secret star of Autumn!

Star anise dried fruit and seedsBy Sanjay Acharya - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0. Star anise (Illicium verum), or Chinese anise, is a spice in Asian cuisine that lends dishes a sweet licorice-like taste. Star anise’s name "illicium" means alluring because of its rich and warm flavor. It is one of the ingredients of the popular five-spice powder. In the beauty industry, star anise is an ingredient added to perfumes, soaps, toothpaste, and aromatherapy products. For more than three centuries, the star anise is a prominent spice and medicine in South China and Vietnam.

Read full story
1 comments

Life goes on, on the farm. New baby chicks first day!

Today is a very special day. 21 days ago, our mama hen, Cosmo, began getting broody. Now this isn't the first time she's gone broody, but this is the first time we let her sit on a clutch of eggs. She was determined to do so, and who are we to stand in her way! It started as a small chip in each egg, and ended with fresh, new, beautiful, fluffy babies.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy