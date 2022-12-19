Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter Falls

Susan Mills Photo by New York State Police

Elbridge, NY —

State police confirm 59-year-old Susan Mills, who was previously reported missing, has now been found dead in heavily wooded Carpenter Falls. Just after 7pm on Sunday December 18, State Troopers confirmed the body of a deceased woman found was to be that of the missing woman. Many questions remain from the community on what exactly happened.

State Police On Scene Saturday December 17th Photo by AuburnPub

Sources say that on Monday December 12th she had just left her local church, where tragedy struck earlier this month when church member Leora Chilson was murdered by her own son. Mills may have been helping set up the funeral for Leora Chilson. Mills’ vehicle and cell phone were found Friday near the Carpenter Falls Unique Area entrance off Route 41A in Niles, an area with 38 acres of tough steep terrain and waterfalls, according to news reports. An early search of the area was focused in the water from the falls, yeilding negative results. The search was called off as sunlight and temperatures dropped on Saturday.

Missing Persons Flyer For Susan Mills Photo by Dailyvoice

The Auburn Citizen also posted photographs and reported that state police, forest rangers, Department of Environmental Conservation officers, Mills’ family and friends, as well as search and rescue teams from Cayuga, Oswego and Onondaga counties were looking for the missing woman.

Rescue Crews Searching the Freezing Waters Photo by AuburnPub

State police have not yet said where they found Mills’ body exactly or provided any other information regarding her death. The community is devistated. She has been a huge part in a lot of people lives, and even running donut booth at the Jordan NY, Community Fall Festival for just about as long as anyone can remember.

Read and adapted from:

Rivoli, Kevin (The Citizen) 2022 December 18. "Gallery: Law enforcement, rescue crews search for Susan Mills at Carpenter Falls in Niles" [blog] auburnpub.com

(Syracuse.com) 2022 December 17th. "Elbridge woman reported missing is found dead in Carpenter Falls." [blog] Syracuse.com