Utah Car Accidents on the Rise

Being In A Car Accident Is Scary Photo by depositphotos

In the past few years, Utah has seen an unfortunate rise in the number of car crashes and accidents. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, there were over 20,000 car crashes in the state in 2020, resulting in over 6,000 injuries and over 200 deaths. These crashes have had a significant impact on the lives of those involved and their families, as well as on the communities they live in.

The common denominator in many of these car wrecks is distracted driving. This includes behaviors such as texting while driving, using a smartphone or other electronic device, eating or drinking while driving, and even just being mentally distracted. Distracted driving is particularly dangerous because it takes a driver’s attention away from the road, increasing the risk of a crash.

Yet another significant factor in the increase in car accidents is speeding. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding was a contributing factor in over a quarter of all car crashes in Utah 2020. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to react to changes in road conditions and increases the severity of a crash if one does occur.

Another major contributor to car crashes is drunk or impaired driving. In 2020, there were over 1,000 DUI arrests in the state, and alcohol was a factor in over 30% of all traffic fatalities. Drunk driving is a serious crime that not only endangers the driver but also everyone else on the road. To prevent car crashes in Utah, it’s important for drivers to be mindful of their own driving behaviors and to be aware of the behaviors of others on the road. This is called “defensive driving.” This includes avoiding distractions, obeying traffic laws, and being cautious and courteous to other drivers.

One way to prevent distracted driving is to put your phone away while driving. This can be difficult, especially for those who are used to constantly checking their phone, but it is critical for safety on the road. If you need to use your phone for navigation or to make a call, pull over to a safe place before doing so.

Another way to reduce at least the severity of car crashes is to obey the speed limit and drive at a safe speed for the conditions. This means slowing down in areas with heavy traffic, in snowy weather, and on roads with sharp curves or other hazards. It’s also important to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as these impair a driver’s ability to make safe decisions on the road.

In addition to these steps that can be taken by motorists, the state can also reduce crashes by investing in road safety improvements, such as better signage and lighting, and increasing enforcement of traffic laws, such as through sobriety checkpoints. The state can also educate the public about the dangers of drunk and distracted driving through public service announcements and community outreach programs.

Legally speaking, as motorists, we all have a responsibility to do our part to reduce car accidents. By being mindful of how we drive, by being aware of unsafe driving behaviors of others on the road, and by supporting state efforts to improve road safety, we can reduce the number of car crashes in the state and protect the lives of those on the road.

Ron Kramer is an attorney practicing auto accident law in West Jordan and throughout Utah.