Trial Date Set for Fake News King, Austin Ayers

After months of denying his charges online as a hoax, ‘Fake News’ and charges that were dropped, The Trial of Austin Ayers begins on January 10, 2022 at 8:30 am in the Armstrong County Criminal Court System.

Ayers faces charges of: Perjury, Tampering with Public Records, Making False Application for Registration, Theft, Impersonating Public Servants, and Much More

Ayers recently deleted all his social media accounts(Except his personal Facebook, Instagram and half a dozen YouTube and he pages) tik tok permanently banned him, and he’s remained silence since he disappeared on November 24th.

Ayers has been running rampant in Pennsylvania for years masquerading as law enforcement, emts, pretending to be a "famous tik tok celebrity", Famous crypto investor, false millionaire, and has multiple false news websites. Ayers is responsible for dozens of fake twitter accounts, and fake online social media profiles.

Ayers was last in trouble for hiring a teen to shoot up someone's house in Butler with a BB gun following an online disagreement.

A Facebook page titled, Stop Fake News in Butler Pa is dedicated to exposing Austin and his scams over the years going back to his teen age years.

Ayers is also known for using the News Break App to spread false narratives about people he has fought with on the internet.

UPDATE 12/20/21:

Austin’s’ TRIAL HAS BEEN MOVED TO FEBRUARY 7, 2021 AT 8:30 AM at the Armstrong Count Courthouse.

Ayers under investigation by Pa State Police

Ayers Silenced on Twitter