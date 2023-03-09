Wisconsin legend: 'Beast of Bray Road' gets new witnesses

Eric Mintel at the Elkhorn, WI, site where a lifesize replica of the 'Beast of Bray Road' is situated. Still capture from the story video. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations

Many multiple pockets around the country have their own local myths and legends describing odd creatures and strange encounters. Wisconsin’s “Beast of Bray Road” has been around long enough to accumulate many dozens of accounts including stories in local media but new witnesses are continuing to come forward.

Bucks County (PA) Paranormal Investigations with lead investigators Eric Mintel and Dominic Sattele assembled a team to research and record the current activity. The group posts their investigations on a YouTube channel. This story can be found here.

Please be cautious with legends and myths as the accounts generally contain only witness statements and are not scientific. Most anomalous reports can be resolved as something natural or man-made. These raw reports are for information only as investigators review the facts and attempt to resolve the case.

Elkhorn hay farmer Lee Hampel knew nothing about this legend having moved into the area from Illinois. With a parent inheritance, the farm was purchased in 2007 but Lee did not begin farming here until 2011. News about this local creature finally reached him in 2013.

Hay farmer Lee Hampel. Frame from the story video. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

Biologist Ellen Collins. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

The local folklore has been researched by biologist and researcher Ellen Collins which turned up multiple published newspaper accounts of past witness descriptions of the strange beast.

Lee’s brother, Fred Hampel, kicks off the testimony in the video account by describing his family’s innocence to the folklore but faced real encounters with locals who told the brothers that a “wolf-like” thing existed at the back of their farmland.

Fred Hampel. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

Both brothers became fascinated by the accounts and decided to try and see what they might capture with a game cam, also called a trail cam. They originally placed the recorder at the back fence line but only discovered raccoon movement, so they decided to move it to a far corner of the property.

A later search of the area showed unusual “square” prints with no foot pattern that they could not account for.

Lee also conducted an experiment in the same area by dropping a dead raccoon’s body into a tall-grass area.

“Two days later, the animal was cut open and all the innards were out,” Lee said. “Only a hawk could do that as the grass was not disturbed. Something with hands was there standing upright. Then a few days later, the raccoon was found 15 feet away in a pile.”

The tall grass was undisturbed and no tracks were seen.

Lee Hampel on his tractor in the barn. Frame from story video. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

The brothers also witnessed strange lights moving around the woods and captured it on camera. They also discovered a single set of tracks that move to a point and appear to “morph” into two sets of tracks.

Odd tracks appear to split into two tracks. Still image from story video. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

Scott Chrysler, cameraman and drone operator, reported “electrical disturbances” with equipment while at the site.

After all of the more recent evidence, Lee reflected on his findings.

“There is a bi-pedal, 6.5 to 7-foot tall, ‘dogman’ walking around on my farm.”

Scott Chrysler. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

Mintel’s group added an experiment by baiting the area with steak bones. During the time they were at the site, the bones went undisturbed.

Area paranormal researcher Donna Fink has studied the creature’s reports and said that “it is seen in this farm area and in Southern Wisconsin in general.”

Donna Fink. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

Another area paranormal researcher, Dianne, did report one encounter that might be related. She was sitting in her car behind Lee’s barn at 2 a.m. and looked into the side view mirror.

“A shadow moved past right behind the car,” Dianne said. “Don’t know what it was. But then it was gone.”

Dianne - paranormal researcher. Frame from story video. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

An anonymous witness had stopped along a nearby roadway and gotten out of his vehicle.

“Heard a low growl,” the witness said. “A deep monotone sound. Sounded like a wild pig but monotone so it didn’t pitch. It was not a coyote.”

Anonymous witness. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

On a dinner break in town during the investigation, Mintel was approached by several locals who had stories to tell.

One woman stepped forward to reveal her account.

“As we were driving, we saw this big kind of black thing running really quick,” the witness said. The woman’s description appeared to match the “Beast of Bray Road.”

Local eyewitness. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

During the night investigation, Mintel’s team saw a number of things that they could not explain. While they were able to see planes and jets in the distant sky, one solid, non-blinking light was moving through their area and then shot away at high speed. This was captured on video.

With the frequent electronic malfunctions, they heard a very odd sound.

“It was a strange howl,” Mintel said, “like a scream, and it was getting closer.”

The group also noticed an odd mist or “electronic fog” that seemed to gather near them at the ground level.

They also witnessed “eye shine,” where their flashlights pointed across the property would pick up the eyes of nearby animals.

Biologist Collins explained that scientifically it is called “Tapetum Lucidum.”

“The label is Latin for ‘shining layer’ which is essentially a tiny mirror in the base of many types of nocturnal animal’s eyeballs,” she said. “In wolves, they are yellow or orange. In cats, they are green or yellow.”

But they were able to capture eyes that glowed red.

“You can only see the Tapetum when a light is flashed on them,” Collins said. “But these seemed to be internally generated.”

In the end, cameraman Chrysler said the Go Pro camera set up to take images overnight caught nothing.

“It was like it was turned off all night,” Chrysler said.

Dominic Sattele. Photo by Bucks County Paranormal Investigations.

Eric Mintel summed up their investigation.

“Lee has got a monster on his property,” Mintel said. “There’s no doubt about it.”

And the steak bones they left out?

“I got a call from Lee the next morning,” Mintel said. “They were gone.”

I previously covered a case from the Bucks County Paranormal Investigations: West Virginia group may have caught 'Bigfoot' on thermal image recorder.

Eric Mintel is an acclaimed jazz musician with 30 years experience touring now as the Eric Mintel Quartet. But he also investigates the paranormal. Eric performed twice in 1998 at President Clinton’s White House, and in 2011 for President Obama. He appeared 10 times at the Kennedy Center from 1999-2005, and in a special 2010 United Nations concert. Eric and Dominic Sattele were featured on the cover of American Paranormal Magazine in January 2023.

The video story is part of an ongoing series, Eric Mintel Investigates, and was recorded October 2-4, 2021, in Elkhorn, WI. Directed, edited, and narrated by Mintel and sponsored by Ellen Collins, Executive Producer.