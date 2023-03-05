Pennsylvania witness describes donut-shaped object in morning sky

Apartment window. Photo by Emily Wang on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A Pennsylvania witness at Harrisburg reported watching a donut-shaped object floating in the sky, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report indicates that the witness was looking out a home window and “saw an object pretty high in the sky that seemed foreign after observation.”

Report details show that the witness first thought the object was a balloon.

“I witnessed one hovering or floating black object in the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “I was looking out a south-facing window. At first, I thought it was a runaway balloon by the floating movement but I realized it wasn't the right shape and wasn't continuously elevating like balloons do when released into the sky. It also wasn't quite the right movement like a balloon.”

The witness continued to watch as the object rotated, the report states, “revealing a donut or tire shape.” The object then rotated back and stopped.

“After a second of pause, it moved in what I would describe as a calm, intentional, smooth movement north-northwest.”

The witness then ran to the back of the apartment to try to see more but “the window frame was not big enough” and the sighting was lost.

The report included no images, filed on April 9, 2022. Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, population 50,135. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Please keep in mind that most UFO reports can be resolved as something natural or man-made. These raw reports are for information only as investigators review the facts and attempt to resolve the case.

Pennsylvania Rating

Pennsylvania was rated fifth in U.S. UFO sightings for February 2023 with 49 cases filed, according to the MUFON March 2023 newsletter. Florida topped the list with 93 reports.

There were 205 circle cases reported nationally in February 2023.

Recent Pennsylvania Coverage

Historic Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A Pennsylvania witness at Philadelphia recalled an encounter with a brilliantly lit, cigar-shaped object at 3 p.m. on June 25, 1965, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report indicates that the witness was 11 years old at the time and is now a retired Air Force Intelligence Officer (Major), and veteran of the Gulf War. The incident date is approximate.

“I was sitting looking out a window when I saw a large, bright object descending at a fast rate of speed,” the reporting witness stated. “It was coming down at a 45 percent angle at perhaps 50 mph.”

The witness thought the object was a rocket because of its shape – but the report shows the witness saw that this cylinder had “rounded ends.”

“I ran and hid behind the couch away from the window. I expected an explosion but heard nothing, so I looked out. I saw the UFO hovering a block down the street over rooftops.”

The report details that the object had descended at 22nd Street, at the intersection of 22nd and Mount Vernon Street, moving north and then stopping at 22nd and Wallace Street.

“I was viewing the object from my Grandmother and Grandfather's third-floor apartment window at 643 North 22nd Street, Philadelphia.”

North 22nd Street, Philadelphia. Photo by Google.

The object, according to the report, followed the outline of all the homes and buildings opposite the witness’s side of the street, including a church.

“It flew just feet above the rooftops. It would pause, descend, and rise, hovering about 10 feet above all the rooftops. It was as if it was viewing inside the homes. It moved slowly traveling at a walking pace.”

The witness reported that the object was “the length of a city bus, with rounded ends, but wider in circumference.”

“It was a large cylinder. It had no markings of any kind, no wings, no visible engines, and no windows. The entire surface was made up of a plasma field, like a close-up image of the sun. These gases or ions spun and disappeared under the surface, diving and rising like a gas. The brightness was intense.”

The report indicates that the object was composed of several colors, including white, yellow, and orange.

“It reminded me of someone mixing giant cans of paint. It was very beautiful but hard on the eyes because of its brilliance.”

The witness noticed at one point during the event, according to the report, that the patterns of light also produced shadows on the home’s walls. The patterns it produced on the walls were dark with light edges. The patterns matched the moving patterns of the object's surface.

The object eventually approached the witness’s location and stopped.

“I did not feel any heat. At this point, it was about 80 feet away, close enough to throw a ball to it.”

The object remained for about 5 minutes.

Few object cases report sound, but the witness stated that the object did emit a “loud sound” right before descending, or rising, stopping, or starting to move forward.”

The sound, according to the report, always preceded its change in movement by about two seconds each time.

“So I knew when it was going to move again. The sound reminded me of a loud hiss from an old steam train.”

Once the object moved to the last building at the intersection of 22nd and Fairmont Streets it “angled at 45 degrees, with its front end pointing up, and it rose about 50 feet.”

The witness then ran to another window on the side facing Wallace Street and was able to watch the object again. The object “leveled off, and then flew over the walls of the Eastern State Penitentiary.” The object picked up speed at about 35 mph flying north at a level constant speed until the witness lost view of it.

“This craft was definitely controlled by an intelligence.”

The report included no images, filed on November 13, 2014. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.