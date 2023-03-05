California passenger spots cigar-shaped object just below plane

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4YY9_0l7wjf8i00
Folsom Lake.Photo byGoogle.

A California witness flying over Folsom reported watching a “suspended” cigar-shaped object below the plane at 6:15 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report details that the witness was a passenger flying over Folsom from Sacramento to Vegas and saw “a pill-shaped, dark gray object suspended in the air that did not move.”

The report shows that the flight took off at about 6 p.m. and the witness was over Folsom Lake at approximately 6:15 p.m.

“There was a dark gray, pill or cigar-shaped object suspended vertically with the round part facing up towards the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “The object was not moving and was stationary the entire time.”

Witness details include the estimate that the object was “three-quarters the distance from the ground to where the airplane was.”

“It was in my focus for about 30 seconds as the plane flew over it. It never moved and did not have any lights.”

The report included no images, filed on April 9, 2022. Folsom is a city in Sacramento County, CA, population 80,454. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Please keep in mind that most UFO reports can be resolved as something natural or man-made. These raw reports are for information only as investigators review the facts and attempt to resolve the case.

California Rating

California was rated number two in U.S. UFO sightings for February 2023 with 87 cases filed, according to the MUFON March 2023 newsletter. Florida was rated number one with 93 cases.

There were 42 cigar cases reported nationally in February 2023.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9PRr_0l7wjf8i00
Panning for gold.Photo byMatt SeymouronUnsplash

A California gold prospector at Quincy recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at 2 a.m. on June 13, 1960, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report details include the witness and a friend who was “prospecting for gold on the middle fork of the Feather River” between the latter part of June and the 24th of August. The two had gained access to the river between Oroville and Quincy through the little California Mine. The incident date is approximate.

“I awoke on an open-air cot on a sandbar, and was watching the stars and SAC planes when my attention was diverted to movement down the canyon,” the reporting witness stated.

The report includes details that the river elevation was 1,700 feet and the ridge elevation was 6,000 to 7,000 feet.

“A lighted object was silently descending vertically into the canyon. It stopped and hovered. The craft seemed to be rotating with internal rotating lights. As I watched, the vehicle sent very bright beams of light on the canyon walls, and down to the river.”

From the witness’s vantage point, and due to the extreme terrain, the floor of the canyon or the river was not visible.

“I may have been 200 - 300 yards away, but it is impossible to estimate the actual distance. After a minute or so, the bottom lights disappeared, and the vehicle silently ascended and was gone very quickly.”

The witness has only discussed this event with a spouse and close friends but has never joined any groups, or sought information about what was witnessed.

Researching the event year and location, the witness was able to find a similar case where California Patrol Officers Charles A. Carson and Stanley E. Scott filed a report for an event that occurred on August 13, 1960, just east of Corning. The Corning location is about 100 miles directly west of Quincy, or about 130 miles by car. The very detailed report describes a similar object and additional witnesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgiG5_0l7wjf8i00
Corning is about 100 miles west of Quincy.Photo byGoogle.

The report included no images, filed on June 7, 2008. Quincy is the county seat of Plumas County, CA, population 1,630. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His "UFO Traffic Reports" published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel's "Hangar 1: The UFO Files."

Franklinville, NY
32K followers

