Oklahoma witness says circular-shaped object hovered over nearby mountain top

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbjls_0l1jwQbX00
Big Cedar, OK.Photo byGoogle.

Looking Back On 2022

An Oklahoma witness at Big Cedar reported watching a circular-shaped object hovering about 1,000 feet over a nearby mountaintop at 2:01 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report indicates that the witness was in a semi-truck.

“It was hovering and hard to see through tree line uphill, but I got a good look at it for about one minute,” the reporting witness stated. “I was looking uphill. The craft was circular with yellow, red, green, and blue lights on.”

Report details include that the object had “practically vanished out of sight” once the witness made a sharp turn. The witness stated that the object was about “1,000 feet off the mountaintop.”

“I was practically underneath it at an angle.”

Report details state that the object had no flashing or moving lights.

The report included no images, filed on April 4, 2022. Big Cedar is an unincorporated community in Le Flore County, OK. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Please keep in mind that most UFO reports can be resolved as something natural or man-made. These raw reports are for information only as investigators review the facts and attempt to resolve the case.

Oklahoma Rating

Oklahoma was rated 25th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 7 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Oklahoma shared the rating with Illinois, Minnesota, South Carolina, Wisconsin, and Maryland. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Oklahoma Coverage

Historic Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Su6e4_0l1jwQbX00
Powell Road, Kingston, OK.Photo byGoogle.

An Oklahoma witness at Powell recalled an encounter with a six-inch sphere of orange light at 8 p.m. on July 1, 1973, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report indicates that the witness, his father, mother, and an older brother, were sitting in the living room on a hot summer evening watching TV. Without an air conditioner, they had all of the windows and doors open trying to stay cool as possible.

The report states that the event occurred quickly. The family was watching TV, with the TV on the north side of the room, the doorway to the kitchen on the west, and the exit to the bedroom and the front door on the south.

“As we were watching TV, except for my mother who was looking into the kitchen, a 6-inch sphere of pale orange light entered through the kitchen window, and traveling very quickly, came into the living room, left through the north doorway, and went out the front door,” the reporting witness stated.

Report details include the witness asking if his mother saw the object too. The father and brother who were sitting closer to the TV, and were directly under its flight path at 6 feet off the floor, did not notice anything.

“It was pale orange and glowed, and as my mother put it, ‘it looked like a ball of fire.’ It took about three seconds for it to cover the distance it traveled about 10 feet through the kitchen, 6 feet into the living room, turned, and traveled about 8 feet into the bedroom, crossed it 7 feet, and went out the door.”

Witness details in the report include the object’s movement as traveling in a “straight line” as it came through the kitchen, then with a slight “up-and-down bobbing motion” as it crossed the living room, then again traveled in a straight line out the front door.

It is rare for the national UFO databases to receive reports of objects moving indoors, but I have covered several cases from the past few decades.

The report included no images, filed on January 19, 2001. Powell is not listed as a town in Oklahoma, but there is a Powell Road in Kingston, OK. Kingston is in Marshall County, OK, population 1,601. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Oklahoma UFO# Circle UFO# Indoor UFO

Comments / 40

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
31K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania witness describes donut-shaped object in morning sky

A Pennsylvania witness at Harrisburg reported watching a donut-shaped object floating in the sky, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC). The report indicates that the witness was looking out a home window and “saw an object pretty high in the sky that seemed foreign after observation.”

Read full story
11 comments
California State

California passenger spots cigar-shaped object just below plane

A California witness flying over Folsom reported watching a “suspended” cigar-shaped object below the plane at 6:15 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Texas witness spots triangle-shaped objects sitting stationary in sky

A Texas witness at Waco reported watching triangle-shaped objects sitting stationary in the sky at 2 p.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
Idaho State

Idaho witness reports three round objects in triangle formation

An Idaho witness at Nampa reported watching three round, silver-colored objects in a triangle formation at 8:23 a.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
15 comments
Maryland State

Maryland witness describes bright circular object spinning counterclockwise

A Maryland witness at Ljamsville reported watching a bright, circular-shaped object at 11 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness describes stationary disc-shaped objects

A Massachusetts witness at Tewksbury reported watching a bright, circle-shaped object that sat stationary in the sky and then quickly moved east at 10:35 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

North Carolina witness photographs hovering ‘stars’ at tree line

A North Carolina witness at Sherrills Ford reported watching and photographing four “stars” hovering above the tree line at 6:39 a.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Kingsport, TN

Tennessee witness describes silent triangle-shaped object

A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object moving east to west at 12:16 a.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
California State

California witness describes multiple round lighted objects hovering overhead

A California witness at Salton City reported watching 13 bright, amber-colored, lighted objects moving overhead at 10 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Littleton, CO

Colorado witness says circle-shaped object flew over car

A Colorado witness at Littleton reported watching a circle-shaped object that moved over the vehicle at 11:54 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments

New York witness says rotating blue light ‘just disappeared’

A New York witness at Wappingers Falls reported watching a blue light making “jerking motions” crossing the night sky at 10:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Vincentown, NJ

New Jersey witness reports rectangle-shaped object followed car

A New Jersey witness at Vincentown reported watching a rectangle-shaped object that appeared to follow his vehicle at 12:24 a.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Lakewood, CO

Colorado witness say triangle-shaped object flew 10 feet over house

A Colorado witness at Lakewood reported watching a black-colored, triangle-shaped object fly 10 feet over a home at 10:30 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin witness photographs unknown bright light crossing sky

A Wisconsin witness at Wisconsin Rapids reported watching and photographing a bright light crossing the sky at 8:41 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Winchester, KY

Kentucky witness reports silent hovering object followed family car

A Kentucky witness at Winchester reported watching a silent, hovering object with blinking lights at 8:05 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments

Indiana witness reports low-flying V-shaped object

An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported watching a V-shaped object that made a low rumbling sound at 10:29 a.m. on March 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
California State

California witness photographs ‘black dot’ in sky overhead

Recent cases coming as soon as the database is updated. Please enjoy these interesting, cases from 2022. A California witness at Irvine reported watching a “black dot” in that sky that moved away after several minutes at 3:41 p.m. on March 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments

Covering UFOs: Still tough business for journalists

Mainstream media coverage of UFOs or now commonly called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) remains in its infancy despite the December 2017 revelation that the U.S. federal government was indeed studying the subject since they closed Project Blue Book in 1969.

Read full story
8 comments
Sacramento, CA

California witness says silent circular object hovered over home

A California witness at Sacramento reported watching a circular object with red and blue flashing lights hovering over a home at 11 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy