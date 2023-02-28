Oklahoma witness says circular-shaped object hovered over nearby mountain top

Big Cedar, OK. Photo by Google.

Looking Back On 2022

An Oklahoma witness at Big Cedar reported watching a circular-shaped object hovering about 1,000 feet over a nearby mountaintop at 2:01 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report indicates that the witness was in a semi-truck.

“It was hovering and hard to see through tree line uphill, but I got a good look at it for about one minute,” the reporting witness stated. “I was looking uphill. The craft was circular with yellow, red, green, and blue lights on.”

Report details include that the object had “practically vanished out of sight” once the witness made a sharp turn. The witness stated that the object was about “1,000 feet off the mountaintop.”

“I was practically underneath it at an angle.”

Report details state that the object had no flashing or moving lights.

The report included no images, filed on April 4, 2022. Big Cedar is an unincorporated community in Le Flore County, OK. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Please keep in mind that most UFO reports can be resolved as something natural or man-made. These raw reports are for information only as investigators review the facts and attempt to resolve the case.

Oklahoma Rating

Oklahoma was rated 25th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 7 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Oklahoma shared the rating with Illinois, Minnesota, South Carolina, Wisconsin, and Maryland. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Oklahoma Coverage

Historic Oklahoma

Powell Road, Kingston, OK. Photo by Google.

An Oklahoma witness at Powell recalled an encounter with a six-inch sphere of orange light at 8 p.m. on July 1, 1973, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report indicates that the witness, his father, mother, and an older brother, were sitting in the living room on a hot summer evening watching TV. Without an air conditioner, they had all of the windows and doors open trying to stay cool as possible.

The report states that the event occurred quickly. The family was watching TV, with the TV on the north side of the room, the doorway to the kitchen on the west, and the exit to the bedroom and the front door on the south.

“As we were watching TV, except for my mother who was looking into the kitchen, a 6-inch sphere of pale orange light entered through the kitchen window, and traveling very quickly, came into the living room, left through the north doorway, and went out the front door,” the reporting witness stated.

Report details include the witness asking if his mother saw the object too. The father and brother who were sitting closer to the TV, and were directly under its flight path at 6 feet off the floor, did not notice anything.

“It was pale orange and glowed, and as my mother put it, ‘it looked like a ball of fire.’ It took about three seconds for it to cover the distance it traveled about 10 feet through the kitchen, 6 feet into the living room, turned, and traveled about 8 feet into the bedroom, crossed it 7 feet, and went out the door.”

Witness details in the report include the object’s movement as traveling in a “straight line” as it came through the kitchen, then with a slight “up-and-down bobbing motion” as it crossed the living room, then again traveled in a straight line out the front door.

It is rare for the national UFO databases to receive reports of objects moving indoors, but I have covered several cases from the past few decades.

The report included no images, filed on January 19, 2001. Powell is not listed as a town in Oklahoma, but there is a Powell Road in Kingston, OK. Kingston is in Marshall County, OK, population 1,601. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.