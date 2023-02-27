Texas witness spots triangle-shaped objects sitting stationary in sky

Baseball. Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A Texas witness at Waco reported watching triangle-shaped objects sitting stationary in the sky at 2 p.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report indicates that the witness, her husband, and three friends were at a Baylor University baseball game when the objects were first seen.

“They looked triangular, shiny, and spinning but not moving, just stationary and you could barely see them and they weren't that high up but high enough that they had to have been large enough for us to see them with the naked eye,” the reporting witness stated.

Baylor University, Waco, TX. Photo by Google.

The report includes the witness's description of the object as looking like “specks of glitter but stationary, and not moving at all.”

The objects were not seen for long.

“Then we blinked, and they were gone after about 3 minutes. We could tell they were spinning or rotating though because they would reflect the light.”

The report included no images, filed on April 3, 2022. Waco is the county seat of McLennan County, TX, population 138,486. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Please keep in mind that most UFO reports can be resolved as something natural or man-made. These raw reports are for information only as investigators review the facts and attempt to resolve the case.

Texas Rating

Texas was rated third in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 36 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Texas Coverage

Historic Texas

Beaumont, TX. Photo by Google.

A Texas witness at Beaumont recalled an encounter with a group of disc-shaped objects at 12:30 p.m. on September 9, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report indicates that the witness and a brother were working on the outside of a house in South Beaumont. The incident date is approximate. The witness recalls that New York had a hurricane along the coast that day.

The two brothers heard a jet plane overhead.

“It was cloudy so we did not see the jet,” the reporting witness stated. “We are both Air Force vets and know their sound which was few in number in 1954. We saw what appeared to be free-falling discs.”

The report states that the witness described the objects as having “the motion of free-falling paper plates – powerless.” The objects then stopped descending and “slowly got in a V formation."

“The jet, which they appeared to be avoiding, was out of hearing range at that time. Then they started moving in a southerly direction. The jet plane was going north.”

Object descriptions continued in the report, stating that their movement “flickered as they moved” and they turned to the east toward a large black rain cloud. The objects then quickly accelerated to a very high speed still in V formation.

“Estimated speed was about 450 mph. They were unstable and took turns shooting up or down 90-degree turns and then returning to their position in the fast-moving V formation. These dull, metallic-colored discs then disappeared into the dark rain cloud.”

The report indicates that there were "approximately 30 objects" which had no lights or made no sounds and were at approximately a 4,000-foot elevation.

“They appeared to me to be about 4 to 6 feet in diameter. I have seen no more UFOs in the last 49 years.”

The report included no images, filed on December 20, 2003. Beaumont is the county seat of Jefferson County, TX, population 115,282. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.