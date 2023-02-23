Winchester, KY

Kentucky witness reports silent hovering object followed family car

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1Fvw_0kwWVXyn00
Driving near dark.Photo byJoseph SharponUnsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A Kentucky witness at Winchester reported watching a silent, hovering object with blinking lights at 8:05 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness, her husband, and their two children were driving home from dinner out and first noticed “a stationary craft that made no noise” in the sky over Fox's General Store.

“It had three lights that were blinking off and on – red green, and clear,” the reporting witness stated. “As we watched this craft, it was like it noticed us or something.”

The family watched the object turn slightly and begin to follow them.

“It followed us for about two miles. We tried to watch it but as we rounded a curve in the road, it disappeared.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqLGM_0kwWVXyn00
Fox's General Store, Winchester, KY.Photo byGoogle.

The witness reported that they could not tell the exact shape of the object as it was very dark outside.

The report included no images, filed on March 29, 2022. Winchester is a city in Clark County, KY, population 18,368. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Kentucky Rating

Kentucky was rated 26th in total U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 6 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Kentucky shared the rating with Utah, Arkansas, and Nevada. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Coverage

Historic Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LsYsy_0kwWVXyn00
Child watching sky.Photo byJeremiah LawrenceonUnsplash

A Kentucky witness at East Bernstadt recalled an encounter with a 30-foot-long, disc-shaped object at 2 p.m. on June 21, 1960, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was only five years old at the time and had not yet started school. Sitting on the porch of an uncle’s farm, the witness first noticed a silver disc in the sky. The incident date is approximate.

“I would assume it was about 30 feet across and about 7-10 feet high,” the reporting witness stated. “The disc moved silently and seemed to float over the hill from the direction of the church my Uncle attended.”

The witness said that the disc moved in closer and it slowed in speed.

“After it came within 200 yards or so of my location, I was overcome with fear, and I ran inside the house to be with the rest of the family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vp0a8_0kwWVXyn00
East Bernstadt, KY.Photo byGoogle.

The witness stated that this experience will never be forgotten.

The report included no images, filed on February 18, 2009. East Bernstadt is a coal town in Laurel County, KY, population 774. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Kentucky UFO# Sphere UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 34

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
31K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma witness says circular-shaped object hovered over nearby mountain top

An Oklahoma witness at Big Cedar reported watching a circular-shaped object hovering about 1,000 feet over a nearby mountaintop at 2:01 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Texas State

Texas witness spots triangle-shaped objects sitting stationary in sky

A Texas witness at Waco reported watching triangle-shaped objects sitting stationary in the sky at 2 p.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Idaho State

Idaho witness reports three round objects in triangle formation

An Idaho witness at Nampa reported watching three round, silver-colored objects in a triangle formation at 8:23 a.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Maryland State

Maryland witness describes bright circular object spinning counterclockwise

A Maryland witness at Ljamsville reported watching a bright, circular-shaped object at 11 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness describes stationary disc-shaped objects

A Massachusetts witness at Tewksbury reported watching a bright, circle-shaped object that sat stationary in the sky and then quickly moved east at 10:35 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

North Carolina witness photographs hovering ‘stars’ at tree line

A North Carolina witness at Sherrills Ford reported watching and photographing four “stars” hovering above the tree line at 6:39 a.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Kingsport, TN

Tennessee witness describes silent triangle-shaped object

A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object moving east to west at 12:16 a.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
California State

California witness describes multiple round lighted objects hovering overhead

A California witness at Salton City reported watching 13 bright, amber-colored, lighted objects moving overhead at 10 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Littleton, CO

Colorado witness says circle-shaped object flew over car

A Colorado witness at Littleton reported watching a circle-shaped object that moved over the vehicle at 11:54 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments

New York witness says rotating blue light ‘just disappeared’

A New York witness at Wappingers Falls reported watching a blue light making “jerking motions” crossing the night sky at 10:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Vincentown, NJ

New Jersey witness reports rectangle-shaped object followed car

A New Jersey witness at Vincentown reported watching a rectangle-shaped object that appeared to follow his vehicle at 12:24 a.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Lakewood, CO

Colorado witness say triangle-shaped object flew 10 feet over house

A Colorado witness at Lakewood reported watching a black-colored, triangle-shaped object fly 10 feet over a home at 10:30 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin witness photographs unknown bright light crossing sky

A Wisconsin witness at Wisconsin Rapids reported watching and photographing a bright light crossing the sky at 8:41 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments

Indiana witness reports low-flying V-shaped object

An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported watching a V-shaped object that made a low rumbling sound at 10:29 a.m. on March 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
California State

California witness photographs ‘black dot’ in sky overhead

Recent cases coming as soon as the database is updated. Please enjoy these interesting, cases from 2022. A California witness at Irvine reported watching a “black dot” in that sky that moved away after several minutes at 3:41 p.m. on March 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments

Covering UFOs: Still tough business for journalists

Mainstream media coverage of UFOs or now commonly called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) remains in its infancy despite the December 2017 revelation that the U.S. federal government was indeed studying the subject since they closed Project Blue Book in 1969.

Read full story
8 comments
Sacramento, CA

California witness says silent circular object hovered over home

A California witness at Sacramento reported watching a circular object with red and blue flashing lights hovering over a home at 11 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

Delaware witness reports ‘cloud-looking’ object moving overhead

A Delaware witness at Dover reported watching a silent, black cloud-looking object the size of a football field at 10:39 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut witness says egg-shape object hovered in afternoon sky

A Connecticut witness at Bristol reported watching and photographing an egg-shaped object crossing the afternoon sky at 1:31 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy