Kentucky witness reports silent hovering object followed family car

Looking Back On 2022

A Kentucky witness at Winchester reported watching a silent, hovering object with blinking lights at 8:05 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness, her husband, and their two children were driving home from dinner out and first noticed “a stationary craft that made no noise” in the sky over Fox's General Store.

“It had three lights that were blinking off and on – red green, and clear,” the reporting witness stated. “As we watched this craft, it was like it noticed us or something.”

The family watched the object turn slightly and begin to follow them.

“It followed us for about two miles. We tried to watch it but as we rounded a curve in the road, it disappeared.”

The witness reported that they could not tell the exact shape of the object as it was very dark outside.

The report included no images, filed on March 29, 2022. Winchester is a city in Clark County, KY, population 18,368. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Kentucky Rating

Kentucky was rated 26th in total U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 6 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Kentucky shared the rating with Utah, Arkansas, and Nevada. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Coverage

Historic Kentucky

A Kentucky witness at East Bernstadt recalled an encounter with a 30-foot-long, disc-shaped object at 2 p.m. on June 21, 1960, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was only five years old at the time and had not yet started school. Sitting on the porch of an uncle’s farm, the witness first noticed a silver disc in the sky. The incident date is approximate.

“I would assume it was about 30 feet across and about 7-10 feet high,” the reporting witness stated. “The disc moved silently and seemed to float over the hill from the direction of the church my Uncle attended.”

The witness said that the disc moved in closer and it slowed in speed.

“After it came within 200 yards or so of my location, I was overcome with fear, and I ran inside the house to be with the rest of the family.”

The witness stated that this experience will never be forgotten.

The report included no images, filed on February 18, 2009. East Bernstadt is a coal town in Laurel County, KY, population 774. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.