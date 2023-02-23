Indiana witness reports low-flying V-shaped object

Home at night. Photo by Sixties Photography on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported watching a V-shaped object that made a low rumbling sound at 10:29 a.m. on March 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside and first noticed a V-shaped object moving south with the tip of the V pointing north. The witness observed that the object had very small lights surrounding it.

The witness was outside testing the photography on a new cell phone and was taking pictures of the sky.

“I saw it, but unfortunately my phone was in the wrong direction,” the reporting witness stated. “It was glitchy or glassy but darker than the sky.”

The witness watched as the object moved behind clouds.

“It made a very, very low rumble. Was lower than any plane or helicopter. Looked huge. Have never seen anything this big in the sky.”

The witness emphasized in the report that the object looked more glitchy or glass-like towards the ends of the V and got more noticeable towards the point of the V.

“The glass likeness surrounded the object.”

Cropped version of witness illustrated reference photo. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness could not capture a photo of the object but produced a reference image showing where in the frame the object was.

The report included two images, both reference shots, filed on March 27, 2022. Indianapolis is the Indiana state capital, population 977,203. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Indiana Rating

Indiana was rated 30th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with five cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Indiana shared the rating with Nevada and Louisiana. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

An Indiana witness at Indianapolis recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at 10 p.m. on November 18, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

A witness was with a small group of neighborhood teenagers outside in the early evening just talking and hanging out. The group first spotted a rotating object approaching low but with no sound.

“It stopped directly over us,” the reporting witness stated. “It had green lights revolving around it; hovered, and then sped off.”

The witness was 17 years old at the time but is now retired and living in Colorado. At the time of filing the case, the incident had bothered the witness for 56 years.

“One of the other people who saw it became my husband several years later, is an MD and very high up in the Air Force when he retired. We reported this to the Indianapolis airport and were told we probably saw nothing.”

The witness was an educator for 30 years. The others in the group all became professionals.

“From that day forward, I became a complete believer in UFOs as I witnessed one and will never forget it. This was definitely not a joke to us - scared us all pretty badly.”

The report included no images, filed on November 18, 2019. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.