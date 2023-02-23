Indiana witness reports low-flying V-shaped object

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuTWv_0kwThV9E00
Home at night.Photo bySixties PhotographyonUnsplash

Looking Back On 2022

An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported watching a V-shaped object that made a low rumbling sound at 10:29 a.m. on March 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside and first noticed a V-shaped object moving south with the tip of the V pointing north. The witness observed that the object had very small lights surrounding it.

The witness was outside testing the photography on a new cell phone and was taking pictures of the sky.

“I saw it, but unfortunately my phone was in the wrong direction,” the reporting witness stated. “It was glitchy or glassy but darker than the sky.”

The witness watched as the object moved behind clouds.

“It made a very, very low rumble. Was lower than any plane or helicopter. Looked huge. Have never seen anything this big in the sky.”

The witness emphasized in the report that the object looked more glitchy or glass-like towards the ends of the V and got more noticeable towards the point of the V.

“The glass likeness surrounded the object.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04X2EG_0kwThV9E00
Cropped version of witness illustrated reference photo.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness could not capture a photo of the object but produced a reference image showing where in the frame the object was.

The report included two images, both reference shots, filed on March 27, 2022. Indianapolis is the Indiana state capital, population 977,203. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Indiana Rating

Indiana was rated 30th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with five cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Indiana shared the rating with Nevada and Louisiana. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Indiana Coverage

Historic Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsFQp_0kwThV9E00
Friends enjoying the outdoors.Photo byMike ErskineonUnsplash

An Indiana witness at Indianapolis recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at 10 p.m. on November 18, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

A witness was with a small group of neighborhood teenagers outside in the early evening just talking and hanging out. The group first spotted a rotating object approaching low but with no sound.

“It stopped directly over us,” the reporting witness stated. “It had green lights revolving around it; hovered, and then sped off.”

The witness was 17 years old at the time but is now retired and living in Colorado. At the time of filing the case, the incident had bothered the witness for 56 years.

“One of the other people who saw it became my husband several years later, is an MD and very high up in the Air Force when he retired. We reported this to the Indianapolis airport and were told we probably saw nothing.”

The witness was an educator for 30 years. The others in the group all became professionals.

“From that day forward, I became a complete believer in UFOs as I witnessed one and will never forget it. This was definitely not a joke to us - scared us all pretty badly.”

The report included no images, filed on November 18, 2019. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Indiana UFO# V UFO# Triangle UFO

Comments / 18

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
31K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma witness says circular-shaped object hovered over nearby mountain top

An Oklahoma witness at Big Cedar reported watching a circular-shaped object hovering about 1,000 feet over a nearby mountaintop at 2:01 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Texas witness spots triangle-shaped objects sitting stationary in sky

A Texas witness at Waco reported watching triangle-shaped objects sitting stationary in the sky at 2 p.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Idaho State

Idaho witness reports three round objects in triangle formation

An Idaho witness at Nampa reported watching three round, silver-colored objects in a triangle formation at 8:23 a.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Maryland State

Maryland witness describes bright circular object spinning counterclockwise

A Maryland witness at Ljamsville reported watching a bright, circular-shaped object at 11 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness describes stationary disc-shaped objects

A Massachusetts witness at Tewksbury reported watching a bright, circle-shaped object that sat stationary in the sky and then quickly moved east at 10:35 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

North Carolina witness photographs hovering ‘stars’ at tree line

A North Carolina witness at Sherrills Ford reported watching and photographing four “stars” hovering above the tree line at 6:39 a.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Kingsport, TN

Tennessee witness describes silent triangle-shaped object

A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object moving east to west at 12:16 a.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
California State

California witness describes multiple round lighted objects hovering overhead

A California witness at Salton City reported watching 13 bright, amber-colored, lighted objects moving overhead at 10 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
29 comments
Littleton, CO

Colorado witness says circle-shaped object flew over car

A Colorado witness at Littleton reported watching a circle-shaped object that moved over the vehicle at 11:54 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments

New York witness says rotating blue light ‘just disappeared’

A New York witness at Wappingers Falls reported watching a blue light making “jerking motions” crossing the night sky at 10:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Vincentown, NJ

New Jersey witness reports rectangle-shaped object followed car

A New Jersey witness at Vincentown reported watching a rectangle-shaped object that appeared to follow his vehicle at 12:24 a.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Lakewood, CO

Colorado witness say triangle-shaped object flew 10 feet over house

A Colorado witness at Lakewood reported watching a black-colored, triangle-shaped object fly 10 feet over a home at 10:30 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin witness photographs unknown bright light crossing sky

A Wisconsin witness at Wisconsin Rapids reported watching and photographing a bright light crossing the sky at 8:41 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
Winchester, KY

Kentucky witness reports silent hovering object followed family car

A Kentucky witness at Winchester reported watching a silent, hovering object with blinking lights at 8:05 p.m. on March 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
34 comments
California State

California witness photographs ‘black dot’ in sky overhead

Recent cases coming as soon as the database is updated. Please enjoy these interesting, cases from 2022. A California witness at Irvine reported watching a “black dot” in that sky that moved away after several minutes at 3:41 p.m. on March 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments

Covering UFOs: Still tough business for journalists

Mainstream media coverage of UFOs or now commonly called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) remains in its infancy despite the December 2017 revelation that the U.S. federal government was indeed studying the subject since they closed Project Blue Book in 1969.

Read full story
8 comments
Sacramento, CA

California witness says silent circular object hovered over home

A California witness at Sacramento reported watching a circular object with red and blue flashing lights hovering over a home at 11 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

Delaware witness reports ‘cloud-looking’ object moving overhead

A Delaware witness at Dover reported watching a silent, black cloud-looking object the size of a football field at 10:39 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut witness says egg-shape object hovered in afternoon sky

A Connecticut witness at Bristol reported watching and photographing an egg-shaped object crossing the afternoon sky at 1:31 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy