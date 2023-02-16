Florida witness say V-shaped object at tree line was transparent

Sky watching. Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A Florida witness at Port Richey reported watching a quiet, transparent, V-shaped object just above the tree line at 6:10 a.m. on March 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Before work started, the witness and a co-worker first saw a V-shaped, “transparent aircraft” flying just above the tree line.

“It was very quiet and had five circular domes underneath that weren't quite lights but I don't know how else to explain them.”

Port Richey, FL. Photo by Google.

The report included no images, filed on June 30, 2022. Port Richey is a city in Pasco County, FL, population 3,021. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Rating

Florida was rated 2nd in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 54 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Kids near dark. Photo by Ben McLeod on Unsplash

A Florida witness at Gainesville recalled an encounter with a silent, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object the size of a city school bus at 7:30 p.m. on May 15, 1967, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 14 years of age at the time and is reporting at age 46. The incident date is approximate.

NASA had just launched a satellite that morning and the witness and a group of four other neighborhood kids were outside at the corner of NW 9th Street and 42nd Avenue looking at the sky to see if they could watch the satellite cross the sky.

The witness and friends had seen them before and knew what they were – a white light that looked like a star in the sky and moving much faster than a jet plane in a straight path across the sky.

All the group could see at first were stars. The sky was clear with no clouds.

The Kennedy Space Center was not terribly far as the crow flies, and when the sky is clear, they could easily see crafts shortly after a launch.

They could hear a single-engine plane landing at the Gainesville Airport less than five miles away.

NW 6th Street and 42 Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Photo by Google.

“I was looking off to the northeast and one of the other kids excitedly said, ‘Hey! Look at that, it's as big as a battleship,’" the reporting witness stated. "Well, it wasn't as big as a battleship, but there was a large, dark object coming our way just above the trees probably no more than 100 feet up at the most and 50-60 feet at the least.”

When the witness first looked over to the north, the first thing noticed was some red glowing lights moving toward the group through the trees. As the object came out from behind the trees to the clear area over the road they were standing on, the group got a clear view of it. The witness described the object as "the size of a city school bus."

“Looking at it from directly underneath, it was a dark, solid triangle, and from my memory through all these years, each side was of equal length. There was a round, red, softly glowing light on each corner so that if the lights were not exactly on each corner, they were very close to the point of each corner.”

The witness described the lights as no more than three feet in diameter, possibly a little smaller. They were not reflecting off the underside of the object. There was no sound.

“We were not afraid, but I said, ‘Let’s get your parents’ and we started running south down NW 9th street. We were able to run ahead of the object so it couldn't have been moving more than 5 mph.”

The object was moving in the same direction (south) not directly over 9th Street, and not directly over the homes on 9th, but between the street and their front yards.

“By the time we ran the distance of about five homes and quickly got my friend’s parents out of the house to observe this, this thing had reached our position. Two parents saw it too as it came over us again. After we raised a fuss over this thing, it seemed to rise up higher and level off at maybe a hundred feet or higher than when we first saw it and it continued on.”

The object never went any faster, but the farther away it got, it simply blended in with the sky. The farther away it got, the harder it was to see until the group could not see it anymore.

The report included no images, filed on March 8, 1999. Gainesville is the county seat of Alachua County, FL, population 141,085. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.