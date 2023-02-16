New Hampshire witness describes hovering lights that looked like car headlights

Sky watching. Photo by Jordan Koons on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A New Hampshire witness at North Sutton reported watching what appeared to be two silent sets of headlights hovering nearby at 8:15 p.m. on March 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside and first noticed what looked to be two sets of car headlights in the western sky.

“The sets were side-by-side with the left set of lights not as bright as the set of lights on the right,” the reporting witness stated. “They did not move at all, just quietly hovered in the sky, approximately one-half to a mile from my house. Totally silent.”

The witness looked again at 9:40 and the lights were gone.

“I did not see them leave as I was sidetracked in the house.”

In the daytime, the witness looked to see if there is a mountainside or anything in that direction and discovered there is only sky.

The witness would have a second sighting two days later at 6:40 p.m.

“The lights were in the exact same spot and same brightness. They were silent there as well. My two neighbors watched as they moved toward our homes and flew over her garage, again, no sound and very bright.”

North Sutton, NH. Photo by Google.

The witness was able to get a video of the lights in the distance but did not see them move. The witness was unable to upload the video to the report.

The report included no images, filed on March 24, 2022. North Sutton is an unincorporated community in the town of Sutton in Merrimack County, NH. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Hampshire Rating

New Hampshire was rated 33rd in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. New Hampshire shared the rating with New Mexico, West Virginia, Mississippi, Hawaii, and Maine. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent New Hampshire Coverage

Historic New Hampshire

Man watching sky. Photo by Joseph Sharp on Unsplash

A New Hampshire witness at Madison recalled an encounter with a large, hovering, circle-shaped light at 10 p.m. on June 23, 1976, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was a police officer in the summer of 1976 and was on guard duty at a lumber company in Madison sitting in a trailer at a table where there was a lunch room. The incident date is approximate.

“I noticed a round, large, white light towards Silver Lake,” the reporting witness stated. “I went outside and watched and it began to move.”

The witness took out a pen and wrote down what was going on.

“The object went over me very slowly and was very quiet but sounded something like a high-speed whine as it went towards Mt Whittier ski slope, and in an instant, it was gone in a red streak in a 70 degrees motion towards the state of Maine."

Madison, NH. Photo by Google.

The entire incident lasted about 20 minutes. The witness only ever told parents and close members of the family.

“This object was nothing that came from this earth. It left faster than a tracer bullet.”

The report included no images, filed on July 7, 2005. Madison is a town in Carroll County, NH, population 2,565. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.