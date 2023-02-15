California dog walker spots silent chevron-shaped object crossing dark sky

Walking dog at night. Photo by Chewy on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A California witness at French Camp reported watching a dark, chevron-shaped object moving west to east at 9:21 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was taking a dog out for a nightly walk when the object was first seen.

“Gazing straight up into the night sky looking past all the stars, I saw a chevron-shaped craft, flying from west to east,” the reporting witness stated. “It was quiet with no sounds.”

The witness is familiar with Starlink and observed that this object “seemed very different.” The object was seen to have an aura around it and no flashing lights. The object did have dim blue lights.

“I stress how quiet it was.”

The report included no images, filed on March 23, 2022. French Camp is an unincorporated community in San Joaquin County, CA, population 3,376. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 62 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter.

There was one chevron case reported nationally in January 2023.

Historic California

Merced Army Airfield auxiliary fields, 1942. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

A California witness at Merced recalled an encounter with three luminous, sphere-shaped objects at 4 p.m. on February 1, 1946, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was at a big bomber training base at Merced Air Corps Field in 1946 and awaiting points for separation. The incident date is approximate.

At 4 p.m., the witness left the barracks and started a shortcut across a field toward the main gate. By chance, the witness looked west (left) and far away (35 miles or so), and a motion in the sky was seen.

“It was headed southeast and moving in an arc in my direction,” the reporting witness stated. “It curved east and approached the base. The arc took it on a path toward me.”

At this point, the witness could see “three spheres, luminescent, and chartreuse-colored. The objects passed about 80 degrees toward the witness moving overhead, arced to the north and quickly disappeared.

“I looked around for someone that I could say, ‘What was that?’ but there was no other person within sight. The thing that struck me was the absence of any sound. Also, it was still daylight.”

The witness had never heard the terms UFO or flying saucer until about 18 months later and wondered if other accounts were similar to this sighting.

“I haven't talked much about the experience, and you probably know why.”

The report included no images, filed on September 18, 2005. Merced Air Corps Field is now known as Castle Airport Aviation and Development Center. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.