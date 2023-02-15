North Carolina witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

Driving. Photo by Michael Krahn on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A North Carolina witness at Asheville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at 9 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a fiancé were traveling northwest toward Asheville when they first noticed the object flying slowly in their direction following the edge of the interstate. Traffic was very heavy at the time and they were barely moving but were able to see the object very clearly.

“My fiancé kept saying that it must be an airplane and I kept telling her that it was moving way too slow to be an airplane,” the reporting witness stated. “As it kept getting closer it became obvious to her that it was not an airplane, so she thought it may be a drone.”

The two kept watching as the object got closer.

“Then as it got even closer it turned and you could see clearly that it was a large, triangle-shaped object and at that point, her mind was blown and she was fully convinced that it had to be some type of UFO.”

The witness was able to take a picture on a cell phone that has a live short video feed.

But then a second object was noticed.

“The craziest thing is that there was a spiracle blue ball following in front of it but kept changing shapes that we did not see with the naked eye, but is visible in the picture and short live video."

The report included no images, filed on March 23, 2022. An investigator would be requesting the images the witness stated were taken. Asheville is a city in and the county seat of Buncombe County, NC, population 94,589. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

North Carolina Rating

North Carolina was rated 8th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 14 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. North Carolina shared the rating with Washington. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent North Carolina Reports

Historic North Carolina

A North Carolina witness at Fayetteville recalled a late-night encounter with an orb-like object that may have caused missing time at 2:15 a.m. on July 12, 1965, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed a “green orb” had moved into the bedroom area. The incident date is approximate.

“It came in my bedroom and hovered for about 10 to 15 minutes,” the reporting witness stated. “I've been haunted by this for all this time and have never told anyone about this event.”

The witness is curious if there are other sightings from this date that might corroborate this report.

The witness recalls that they did not have air conditioning at the time so the windows were open and there were screens on the windows.

“The weird thing was there was no hole in the screen the next morning.”

There are no other reports in the NUFORC database for the date of this report. The report included no images, filed on March 9, 2014. Fayetteville is a city in and the county seat of Cumberland County, NC, population 208,501. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.