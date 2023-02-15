Massachusetts witness watches silent fast-moving light cross sky

Belchertown, MA. Photo by Google.

Looking Back On 2022

A Massachusetts witness at Belchertown reported watching a circle-shaped light crossing the skyline at an exceptional speed at 7:50 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside walking in a parking lot when the light was first seen and assumed to be a craft of some kind.

“It flew across the sky at speeds beyond any plane, drone, military device, etc.,” the reporting witness stated. “Flew around the height of a helicopter and wasn't high enough to be a plane.”

The witness said that the object flew in a straight line.

“I've seen a shooting star before, and this was definitely not that.”

The witness is familiar with military jets in the area.

“This object made no sound so a jet was ruled out, and besides that, it was moving at an insane rate of speed. It crossed the skyline that I could see - maybe 4 miles - in less than a second.”

The witness said that the object gave off a single light and faded out into the distance moving in the same direction and elevation.

The report included no images, filed on March 22, 2022. Belchertown is in Hampshire County, MA, population 15,350. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Massachusetts Rating

Massachusetts was rated 39th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 3 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Massachusetts shared the rating with Rhode Island, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Idaho. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Massachusetts Coverage

Historic Massachusetts

Vintage car. Photo by Pablò on Unsplash

A Massachusetts witness near Harvard recalled an encounter with a light on a remote road that may have caused missing time at 8 p.m. on August 1, 1956, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

When the witness was a young lad his parents spent summer vacations with close friends. They had a daughter who was about two years older than the witness. They had a cottage on a small lake in Massachusetts. The witness and family lived in Connecticut. The experience occurred in August of 1956 or 1957. The incident date is approximate.

One evening their parents decided they needed a couple of things at the grocery store and beer. The liquor store closed at 8 p.m. which was about a 20-minute drive from the cottage. The cousin and the witness accompanied her father.

They arrived at the liquor store just before it closed. Linda’s father went in to buy the beer and came right out, within three or four minutes. From there, they went to the store which was only about a half-mile away. The three of them went into the store and then started back to the cottage.

It was probably about 8:20 p.m. when they left the store.

The road into the cottage was one lane and gravel and wound through thick woods. It was about 5 miles from the main road into the cottage.

“When we entered the gravel road, it was quite dark,” the reporting witness stated. “About two miles into the woods we were suddenly surrounded by a blinding, extremely bright metallic light.”

Back in that time, the witness said that almost everyone had a chemistry set. The witness and cousin used to ignite magnesium which burned with an intense silvery glow.

“That’s the closest I can describe the light that surrounded us. Anyhow, my cousin's father slammed on the brakes and she and I were propelled into the dashboard as there were no seat belts then. I remember my cousin's father uttering an expletive. Then, as fast as the light appeared, it disappeared, after no more than a couple of seconds. We did not see anything other than the light.”

The three of them sat there for a few seconds blinking their eyes and then continued on their way. When they pulled into the cottage, the witness’s parents, the cousin’s mother, and several neighbors were outside.

“When the car stopped, someone in a very distressed tone exclaimed, ‘Where the hell were you?’ My cousin's father said, ‘What do you mean where were we? We went to the store.’”

The three had left the store around 8: p.m. It would take about 20 to 25 minutes to return. But now it was nearly 10 p.m.

They could not explain the missing time.

“That year was my last at the lake and I didn’t see my cousin again until about 10 years later. I had graduated from college, and my mother had passed away. She and her husband were having an outdoor barbecue at her house to celebrate her parent’s anniversary and my father asked me if I would like to attend with him.”

The witness wanted to see the cousin again and agreed.

“When we saw each other, the first words out of both our mouths were, ‘Do you remember that night?’”

The witness has never had any kind of a similar encounter or experience since.

The report included no images, filed on July 2, 2013. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.