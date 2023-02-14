Londonderry, NH

New Hampshire witness says rectangle-shaped object was ‘size of a car’

Roger Marsh

Londonderry, NH.Photo byGoogle.

Looking Back On 2022

A New Hampshire witness at Londonderry reported watching a rectangle-shaped object the size of a car at 12:29 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I saw an outline of what looked like the size of a car with what looked like two LED lights with a blue tint, one at each end,” the reporting witness stated. “Was hovering over the road around 100 feet up.”

The witness was driving and unable to stop to look closer. The witness observed that the object seemed wider than it was long. The sighting area is near Manchester Airport. The witness reported the shape of the object as a “rectangle.”

The report included no images, filed on March 19, 2022. Londonderry is a town in Rockingham County, NH, population 25,826. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Hampshire Rating

New Hampshire was rated 33rd in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. New Hampshire shared the rating with New Mexico, West Virginia, Mississippi, Hawaii, and Maine. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 20 square or rectangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent New Hampshire Coverage

Historic New Hampshire

Rural area between Route 108 and Salmon Falls Road, Somersworth, NH.Photo byGoogle.

A New Hampshire witness at Somersworth recalled an encounter with a saucer-shaped object 40 feet above at 7:30 p.m. on August 16, 1974, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 16 or 17 years old on this night and picked up a girlfriend to drive to a local parking area nicknamed "Pregnant Point." The incident date is approximate.

This area is located in Somersworth between two roads that run parallel to one another: Salmon Falls Road and Route 108 (the old Route 16). No more than a mile between the two roads. This road today starts at the corner of a local tool crib and almost across the street is a gas station that once had the name Agway.

From Route 108, going towards Salmon Falls Road, there is a dirt road to the right and that is where the witness parked that evening. The witness backed into the woods on the left-hand side perpendicular to this road.

The two sat talking completely sober and while talking they first noticed what appeared to be a star way off in the sky that would just grow bright and then fade and continue to do this.

“We at first thought that it could have been a plane but it didn’t move at all,” the reporting witness stated.

After a few minutes, the two ignored it. While looking at one another and talking, the witness glanced back at the sky.

“I went into a sort of horrific shock by the presence of a huge saucer hovering no more than 40 feet or so just above the tree tops across the dirt road we were on and no more than 25-30 feet away. It was approximately 75 yards or so in diameter, silverish from what I remember, and had numerous lights revolving around the bottom rim.”

The witness said that he was in such a state of shock, that he couldn’t even speak with tears running down his face and trying to speak but only had an open mouth with no words. The girlfriend whose name he cannot recall did not see the object at this time and kept asking him what was wrong.

“She was kind of freaked by my state of shock. This saucer made absolutely no noise and vanished in about 5-6 seconds, maybe a little longer but not much.”

As soon as he was able, the witness started his car and still unable to talk, took a right turn back onto a dirt road and then another right back onto “Pregnant Point.” The girlfriend kept asking what the matter was. The witness was unable to talk.

“As I turned left onto Salmon Falls Road, she screamed like a blood-curdling scream from some horror film. I knew then she had just seen it. When I turned onto Salmon Falls Road, she had spotted this UFO out the passenger window over the Salmon Falls River and the swamp next to it.”

The witness dropped the friend off and returned home to Rochester, and called the Rochester Police to report what had happened.

“All they said was, ‘Thank you.’ I was a little set back by the response but being young, I just let it go. Who would ever believe me anyway? I had told no one else until the next day because it was a little late that night.”

The next day, the witness was driving his car on Central Ave in nearby Dover, and tuned into the local radio station WTSN in Dover. The witness’s brother was talking on the radio program.

“He had reported UFO sightings in numerous areas; Exeter Police reported sightings from officers themselves, Dover Police had sightings over the Junior High School, Somersworth Police had sightings over the water tower and Rochester Police chased a UFO up Rochester Hill Road which is actually Route 108 (the old Route 16) just a few miles from where I was.”

The witness later discovered that a friend had filed a report in the Foster’s Daily Democrat about a sighting he had that night. The friend was working at the Agway gas station no more than three-quarters of a mile parallel to where the witness was parked.

The report included no images, filed on May 27, 2010. Somersworth is a city in Strafford County, NH, population 11,855. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

