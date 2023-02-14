New Jersey witness spots slow-moving triangle-shaped object

Window at night. Photo by the blowup on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A New Jersey witness at Rahway reported watching a slow-moving, triangle-shaped object with three white lights at 12:22 p.m. on March 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was sitting at a desk in front of a bedroom window. The weather was pretty clear but with a few clouds. Something had caught the witness’s eye in the sky.

“So I look up,” the reporting witness stated. “Because of the formation, I first thought it was birds flying in a triangle. But the way it was traveling made me stand up to take a closer look.”

The witness was then able to see a triangular-shaped craft moving slowly.

“There were three white lights up under that were kind of large that were swirling. It seemed as if it was reflecting which is how I noticed it the most.”

The object then began to speed up and it descended pretty fast into the clouds going west.

Rahway, NJ. Photo by Google.

“I was in utter disbelief and could not comprehend what I saw. This craft was definitely not of this world.”

The report included no images, filed on March 18, 2022. Rahway is a city in Union County, NJ, population 29,556. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Jersey Rating

New Jersey was rated 9th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Historic New Jersey

Millington, NJ. Photo by Google.

A New Jersey witness at Millington recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object hovering over a neighbor’s home on October 4, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness lived on a small, dead-end, country road. The witness and her 11-year-old brother were on their way to a local restaurant to pick up her husband who worked as the manager. The incident date is approximate.

“As we reached the bottom of the driveway, we noticed a large, disc-shaped object hovering over our neighbor's home,” the reporting witness stated. “It was covering the circumference of the house.”

The witness described the object as having two large red, and two large, white lights along the center of the craft. No sound emitted from it.

“Normally we are both easily scared, but we were both calm, as though it had something to do with how calm we were. I turned the car off and rolled down the windows so we could be sure to hear any noise from the craft. It was so close that any occupants had to be aware of us.”

The witness parked at the bottom of the driveway, just watching it, wondering what it was doing over their neighbor’s home. After about seven minutes, the object glided up the hill following the road.

“We waited a moment or so to be sure it wasn't going to be waiting for us. I was concerned that it was going to land at a small airport we had to pass to get to the Old Mill Inn in Basking Ridge.”

This was the only time the witness experienced an encounter like this.

“The unusual thing is, both my brother and I were almost wishing while it was across the street, that we could see who was inside the craft. I had a feeling it was not related to our world.”

The report included no images, filed on January 18, 2004. Millington is an unincorporated community in Morris County, NJ, population 3,144. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.