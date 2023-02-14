Utah witness curious about disc-shaped objects caught in photo

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00TkyQ_0knNL7Zm00
Cropped and enlarged version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Utah witness at Salt Lake City reported discovering disc-shaped objects in a series of photos at 7:16 a.m. on March 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

I rarely cover cases where the object is not seen but is noticed later in a photograph. Most of these are lens anomalies, especially when witnesses are photographing through glass. I am posting this one because the image is interesting. An investigator would have the images analyzed to discover if the lens itself is the culprit.

The witness dropped a grandson off to his mom at the Utah State Capital building and took photographs of the moon.

“Image captured in a series of consecutive photos and only appears in two, in a group of three, with one beam below,” the reporting witness stated. “Three disc shapes in tight formation with beam below and bright lights on top.”

The witness did not see the objects at the time but noticed them later in the photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUQAI_0knNL7Zm00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The report included three images, filed on April 10, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Utah was rated 27th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 6 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Utah shared the rating with Kentucky, Arkansas, and Nevada. California topped the list at 62 cases each.

There were 32 disc cases reported nationally in January 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiHuJ_0knNL7Zm00
Remote forest.Photo byDenys NevozhaionUnsplash

A Utah witness at Eastland recalled an encounter with about 50 sphere-shaped objects at a campsite at 9 p.m. on October 27, 1974, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and his wife were camped at a very remote site near the Four Corners area. They had just set up camp when they first noticed what appeared to be five round lights at the canyon rim, approximately a quarter-mile directly above them.

“I told my wife it looked like we had some ‘spotlighters’ up there, and grabbed my binoculars,” the reporting witness stated. “I was surprised that I could only see round lighted objects, no vehicle.”

Two of these lights slowly moved above them and the other three slowly began to float toward them just above a group of Juniper and Pinion trees.

“We jumped into the truck and headed up the only way out just as the objects got to the campsite. When we reached the rim of the canyon, we could see many objects that seemed to ‘vibrate’ as they moved just above the ground, around and over trees and the landscape.”

The witness said that the objects appeared to have two sections, the bottom was green, the top was red, and they had a white tube-like section that hung from the bottom like a vacuum hose.

Over the next approximately 5 miles, they observed approximately 50 of these objects.

“We came to a building that looked to be used only seasonally for cattle or the bean field workers and pulled up to see if anyone was there. I honked my horn and was starting to open my door when the windows of the building began to glow red.”

The witness quickly took off again for the paved road, not stopping to see if there was anyone at a couple of other ranch houses seen on the way in. As they approached the paved road, they could see a glowing red object just off the side of the road on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“We passed it and stopped. I got my binoculars out and told my wife to shine the spotlight on it. When the light hit the object it sort of ‘exploded’ and the main piece flew past my window.”

The two sat there wondering what was going on when his wife said a car was coming behind them.

“Very soon we knew it was far too bright to be auto lights. As I turned around and put the truck in gear, my wife started to scream as we took off. I looked in the rearview mirror to see a round, very bright object, approx 30 feet in diameter, above and behind us.”

For the next 10 miles, the object would drop back and then instantly was right behind them several times.

“I was going 80-90 mph down this narrow country road.”

They next turned onto Highway 666 and headed towards Monticello, about 12 miles away. The object stayed with them until they were close to the highway patrol truck station outside of town. The witness said he skidded to a stop in front of the station and ran inside to tell them what had happened.

“They said they were having a hard time believing what I was saying but that a trucker had a very similar story only a week before. They had decided that it must have been a helicopter, possibly with a flame thrower of some type, because the paint was burned on the truck trailer and the trucker opened his window to look and had received minor burns and hair burned off.”

The witness offered to take any test they wanted to prove he was not under the influence but they declined. He then asked them to go with them to see for themselves because they had left all of their gear where they were camped.

The sheriff’s department did follow them back to the camp area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJQiD_0knNL7Zm00
Remote area near Eastland, UT.Photo byGoogle.

“As you might expect, there was nothing there. Not one light, nothing out of the ordinary. What could I say? I asked them to stay up on the rim of the canyon long enough for me to retrieve my gear.”

As they were throwing their gear into the truck, they could see them leaving. The witness drove up and out of the canyon and decided to find somewhere near the highway patrol station to get some sleep.

The next day, around 10 a.m., they awoke, sitting up in the front of my truck, at the rim of the canyon where they first saw the lights. Neither of them remembered driving back to this spot.

“I asked my wife if she saw the big-eyed deer that was looking in the windows of the truck at us. She did not. For two years, my brother and I went back there several times and saw many of the same small, luminous balls that seemed to follow us everywhere while we were in that area.”

After that time, the witness saw nothing out of the ordinary for several years and has not been to the spot in 10 years.

The report included no images, filed on July 23, 2002. Eastland is an unincorporated town in San Juan County, UT. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
