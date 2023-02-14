Villa Rica, GA

Georgia witness photographs two hovering orb-like objects

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJMN1_0kmLOeJm00
Cropped and enlarged version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Looking Back On 2022

A Georgia witness at Villa Rica reported watching and photographing two bright orb-like objects hovering over I-20, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving and noticed two extremely bright “orbs” hovering very high over interstate I-20. At the next stop sign, the witness put a camera outside the driver’s window to get a picture.

“While I was driving, the orb on the left started moving away from the orb next to it,” the reporting witness stated. “And I saw a flashing light on the right side of the orb in the middle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9fGX_0kmLOeJm00
I-20 in Villa Rica, GA.Photo byGoogle.

The witness lost sight of the objects while continuing to drive to work. The witness filed the shape of the object as an "egg."

The report included one image, filed on March 18, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Georgia Cases

Georgia was rated 13th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 6 egg cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Georgia Coverage

Historic Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oGiM_0kmLOeJm00
Rural farm.Photo byS TurbyonUnsplash

A Georgia witness at Rome recalled an encounter with a hovering, oval-shaped object at 11 p.m. on December 10, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first saw the object drifting at the treetop level and coming toward his location in a rural area. The witness’s family owned 200 acres. He was with his then-girlfriend who would later in life be his wife. They were alone. The two were college students home for the Christmas break on a clear, cold evening.

“I commented that the object was not a conventional aircraft, at that slow speed and altitude,” the reporting witness stated. “The object came to a stop approximately 100 feet above us over trees at the top of a small rise.”

In retrospect, the witness wishes he had kept composure and observed, but instead panicked, started the car, and made a run out the farm road. It was almost a half-mile to a paved road. During this time, his girlfriend reported that the object was following just off to the right about 100 feet away at the treetop level.

“When we hit the paved road, we were going quite fast. The nearest house was two miles away. I knew the occupant. The object followed parallel 300 feet away, again at treetop level.”

Upon arriving at the neighbors, the witness ran to the door, knocking loudly.

“It was imperative that someone else see the object and situation. It took a good 5 minutes for the neighbor to come to the yard to observe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Es9TL_0kmLOeJm00
Rome, GA.Photo byGoogle.

The older neighbor joined the witness in the driveway. The object was now hovering approximately a quarter-mile away across a small valley and at about the same elevation as the witness.

“The object went straight up. No sound. Incredibly fast, and in a matter of 10 seconds, became a small star-size dot and disappeared.”

The witness has had considerable small aircraft experience.

“There were no sounds involved here. The craft was not a helicopter but displayed similar slow, hovering, capabilities. The object had a luminous quality, nothing bright or shiny. There were no protrusions.”

The witness points out that there was no alcohol or drugs of any kind involved in this evening.

The report included no images, filed on March 23, 2014. Rome is a city in and the county seat of Floyd County, GA, population 37,713. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Georgia UFO# Orb UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 19

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
31K followers

More from Roger Marsh

California State

California witness photographs ‘black dot’ in sky overhead

Recent cases coming as soon as the database is updated. Please enjoy these interesting, cases from 2022. A California witness at Irvine reported watching a “black dot” in that sky that moved away after several minutes at 3:41 p.m. on March 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments

Covering UFOs: Still tough business for journalists

Mainstream media coverage of UFOs or now commonly called UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) remains in its infancy despite the December 2017 revelation that the U.S. federal government was indeed studying the subject since they closed Project Blue Book in 1969.

Read full story
Sacramento, CA

California witness says silent circular object hovered over home

A California witness at Sacramento reported watching a circular object with red and blue flashing lights hovering over a home at 11 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments

Delaware witness reports ‘cloud-looking’ object moving overhead

A Delaware witness at Dover reported watching a silent, black cloud-looking object the size of a football field at 10:39 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Connecticut State

Connecticut witness says egg-shape object hovered in afternoon sky

A Connecticut witness at Bristol reported watching and photographing an egg-shaped object crossing the afternoon sky at 1:31 p.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness reports orb-like object caught on security camera video

A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported watching an orb-like object found on a security video at 4:25 a.m. on March 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Franklin, NC

North Carolina witness describes white triangle crossing sky

A North Carolina witness at Franklin reported watching a white, triangle-shaped object moving across the sky at 1:55 p.m. on March 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Florida State

Florida witness say V-shaped object at tree line was transparent

A Florida witness at Port Richey reported watching a quiet, transparent, V-shaped object just above the tree line at 6:10 a.m. on March 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
53 comments
Merrimack County, NH

New Hampshire witness describes hovering lights that looked like car headlights

A New Hampshire witness at North Sutton reported watching what appeared to be two silent sets of headlights hovering nearby at 8:15 p.m. on March 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
California State

California dog walker spots silent chevron-shaped object crossing dark sky

A California witness at French Camp reported watching a dark, chevron-shaped object moving west to east at 9:21 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
21 comments
Asheville, NC

North Carolina witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

A North Carolina witness at Asheville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at 9 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness watches silent fast-moving light cross sky

A Massachusetts witness at Belchertown reported watching a circle-shaped light crossing the skyline at an exceptional speed at 7:50 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Londonderry, NH

New Hampshire witness says rectangle-shaped object was ‘size of a car’

A New Hampshire witness at Londonderry reported watching a rectangle-shaped object the size of a car at 12:29 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Rahway, NJ

New Jersey witness spots slow-moving triangle-shaped object

A New Jersey witness at Rahway reported watching a slow-moving, triangle-shaped object with three white lights at 12:22 p.m. on March 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Utah State

Utah witness curious about disc-shaped objects caught in photo

A Utah witness at Salt Lake City reported discovering disc-shaped objects in a series of photos at 7:16 a.m. on March 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
47 comments
Kettering, OH

Ohio witness reports hovering triangle-shaped object moved away and returned

An Ohio witness at Kettering reported watching a hovering, triangle-shaped object that moved away and returned 90 minutes later at 9:15 p.m. on March 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments
California State

California witness photographs object hovering over nearby hillside

A California witness at Vista reported watching and photographing a silent, circular-shaped object with a vertical fin at 2 p.m. on March 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota witness describes two low-flying triangle-shaped objects

A Minnesota witness at Norwood Young America reported watching a low-flying, bright orange, triangle-shaped object at 10:45 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida witness scared as fast-moving light crosses horizon north to south in seconds

A Florida witness at Oak Hill reported watching a silent, “strobe-like” object fast-moving across the sky at 9 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
48 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy