Georgia witness photographs two hovering orb-like objects

Cropped and enlarged version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Looking Back On 2022

A Georgia witness at Villa Rica reported watching and photographing two bright orb-like objects hovering over I-20, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving and noticed two extremely bright “orbs” hovering very high over interstate I-20. At the next stop sign, the witness put a camera outside the driver’s window to get a picture.

“While I was driving, the orb on the left started moving away from the orb next to it,” the reporting witness stated. “And I saw a flashing light on the right side of the orb in the middle.”

I-20 in Villa Rica, GA. Photo by Google.

The witness lost sight of the objects while continuing to drive to work. The witness filed the shape of the object as an "egg."

The report included one image, filed on March 18, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Georgia Cases

Georgia was rated 13th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 6 egg cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Georgia Coverage

Historic Georgia

Rural farm. Photo by S Turby on Unsplash

A Georgia witness at Rome recalled an encounter with a hovering, oval-shaped object at 11 p.m. on December 10, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first saw the object drifting at the treetop level and coming toward his location in a rural area. The witness’s family owned 200 acres. He was with his then-girlfriend who would later in life be his wife. They were alone. The two were college students home for the Christmas break on a clear, cold evening.

“I commented that the object was not a conventional aircraft, at that slow speed and altitude,” the reporting witness stated. “The object came to a stop approximately 100 feet above us over trees at the top of a small rise.”

In retrospect, the witness wishes he had kept composure and observed, but instead panicked, started the car, and made a run out the farm road. It was almost a half-mile to a paved road. During this time, his girlfriend reported that the object was following just off to the right about 100 feet away at the treetop level.

“When we hit the paved road, we were going quite fast. The nearest house was two miles away. I knew the occupant. The object followed parallel 300 feet away, again at treetop level.”

Upon arriving at the neighbors, the witness ran to the door, knocking loudly.

“It was imperative that someone else see the object and situation. It took a good 5 minutes for the neighbor to come to the yard to observe.”

Rome, GA. Photo by Google.

The older neighbor joined the witness in the driveway. The object was now hovering approximately a quarter-mile away across a small valley and at about the same elevation as the witness.

“The object went straight up. No sound. Incredibly fast, and in a matter of 10 seconds, became a small star-size dot and disappeared.”

The witness has had considerable small aircraft experience.

“There were no sounds involved here. The craft was not a helicopter but displayed similar slow, hovering, capabilities. The object had a luminous quality, nothing bright or shiny. There were no protrusions.”

The witness points out that there was no alcohol or drugs of any kind involved in this evening.

The report included no images, filed on March 23, 2014. Rome is a city in and the county seat of Floyd County, GA, population 37,713. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.