Florida witness scared as fast-moving light crosses horizon north to south in seconds

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnSDY_0klDXZOH00
Florida sky.Photo byMarcos RivasonUnsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A Florida witness at Oak Hill reported watching a silent, “strobe-like” object fast-moving across the sky at 9 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The object was first seen moving from the north to the south “flashing like a strobe light.”

“It went from one horizon to the other in about 4 seconds and made no sound,” the reporting witness stated. “Saw it on the horizon heading towards us. It was flashing like a strobe light. It went straight over us and went from one horizon from the north to the south in about 3 seconds making no noise.”

The witness feels that the object was way too low to be a satellite or a meteor and way too fast to be a plane.

“About 30 minutes later, I saw it again going in the opposite direction. I’m 66 years old and have seen a lot in my time. This scared me.”

The report included no images, filed on July 3, 2022. Oak Hill is a city in Volusia County, FL, population 1,792. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Rating

Florida was rated 2nd in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 54 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Florida Coverage

Historic Florida

A Florida witness at Opa Locka recalled an encounter with three oval-shaped objects hovering over an elementary school at 1 p.m. on April 1, 1967, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was in the 6th grade at Crestview Elementary School in Miami, Post Office, Opa-Locka, Florida. During a recess in April 1967, the witness and hundreds of other students from Crestview and a few teachers witnessed three oval-shaped objects coming through a few clouds on a mostly clear day directly over their heads. The incident date is approximate.

“My teacher gathered our class into a line,” the reporting witness stated. “We watched as the two smaller of the three oval objects appeared to be dancing around the larger oval-shaped object coming down towards us. The larger object seemed to be the size of a cruise ship, but its shape was oval and cigar-shaped and shiny metal-like.”

The witness saw the large object land in a field near the school.

“I didn't see where the other two objects went.”

What seemed like hours before long, the students were told to go home. The witness was one of the students who rode their bikes to the landing area not far from the school.

“We stepped over a berm and found a field of weeds and grass that appeared to be charred and smashed into an oval shape and seemed to be the size of a large boat. There was no object there, but the remains of something that had recently been lying there.”

Before long, the witness said men in uniforms, and the news press started to interview kids.

“I listened to a boy who had the same accounting as me. The following day, the Miami Herald told the story and said that it was helicopters on maneuvers from the nearby Homestead Air Force Base. I knew otherwise, and understand now that they had to state that to avoid mass hysteria.”

In the years to follow, the witness took his children to the sighting location, as they had heard his accounting for many years.

“This was in the 90s and we found that in the same location, as where I saw the UFO land, was now the location of the Miami Football Stadium off Miami Gardens Drive and 183rd Street which had been built, after they closed the Orange Bowl Football Stadium. The stadium amazingly stands in the very site where I saw the UFO land.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4Jor_0klDXZOH00
Miami's football stadium is currently called Hard Rock Stadium.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

And the witness pondered, that the UFO was about the size of the stadium floor.

The report included no images, filed on January 1, 2011. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
31K followers

