Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overhead

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Looking Back On 2022

A Utah witness at Lehi reported watching and photographing three lights in formation moving erratically at 8:53 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside taking pictures of some cool storm clouds.

“Saw the first two lights, then the third quickly joined the other two lights in a triangle formation,” the reporting witness stated. “The third light to join was moving erratically amongst the other two in a somewhat horizontal pattern.”

The witness said that once the object seemed to be stable, the object in the top right of the formation started flashing as if it was signaling the other lights.

“After a few flashes, the first light flew off, above I think toward the mountain range and disappeared. Then the light started flashing in a different sequence and it seemed like the flashes slowed down and seemed to be signaling to the bottom light, which then proceeded to fall towards the ground.”

The witness adds that these lights were above the mountain range to start while the second light was falling. It was falling in front of the mountain.

Cropped and enlarged version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“You can see the light rotating while it’s moving toward the ground before it disappeared into nothingness.”

The witness observed that if you paid attention closely you could clearly see the second light that seemed to be skipping and then disappearing quickly and reappearing in a further away position.

The report included one image, filed on October 28, 2022. Lehi is a city in Utah County, UT, population 47,407. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Utah Rating

Utah was rated 27th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 6 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Utah shared the rating with Kentucky, Arkansas, and Nevada. California topped the list at 62 cases each.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Historic Utah

Alpine City Cemetery, Alpine, UT. Photo by Google.

A Utah witness at Alpine recalled an encounter with a large, metallic, sauce-shaped object on June 1, 1961, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

At age 14, the witness lived in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains. The cemetery was a high hill in the center of town and all of the kids liked to meet up in summer there once the parents were asleep to tell scary stories.

They slept out in sleeping bags in various friends’ yards all summer and then would head up to the cemetery when the “coast was clear.”

“It was always various numbers of us, never the same,” the reporting witness stated. “This particular night, about 5 or so of us, can't remember exactly who all was there anymore, and we were telling stories when one of the kids pointed to the mountains and said, ‘What is that?’"

The group of kids looked and noticed the object against the mountains to the east.

“It was large, metallic, and saucer-shaped, with colored lights flashing off and on in a circular direction.”

At first, the witness said the group was afraid and stood up to head for home. One of the boys finally said, "They already know we are here, so no point in running." They sat back down and continued with their stories.

“We were not afraid anymore, but still occasionally monitored it. Eventually, after about 45 minutes or so, someone noticed it was gone.”

The kids finished their stories and went home.

“I don't remember any of us ever talking about it again. When I look back on it now, I wonder at how we were so nonchalant about it and how it was that one of us said, ‘They know we are here.’"

The children’s ages at that time were about 14 to 16. The witness was 14 at that time and moved away with his family at age 16.

“Never saw those kids again.”

The report included no images, filed on March 5, 2014. Alpine is a city in Utah County, UT, population 10,251. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.