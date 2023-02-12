Ohio witness photographs white circle-shaped object crossing early morning sky

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYYB3_0kl95lZr00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

An Ohio witness at White Oak reported watching and photographing four white, circle-shaped objects crossing the early morning sky at 2 a.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness described the object as four concentric circles stuck together and moving quickly across the early morning sky.

“They were traveling north to south,” the reporting witness stated. “Bright white lights and one red.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOawg_0kl95lZr00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The report included two images, filed on March 15, 2022. White Oak is a town in Hamilton County, OH, population 19,167. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Ohio Rating

Ohio was rated 15th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Ohio shared the rating with Tennessee. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Ohio Coverage

Historic Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2wbb_0kl95lZr00
Looking south on Sharonwood Avenue NW, Canton, OH.Photo byGoogle.

An Ohio witness at Canton recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at noon on May 1, 1956, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was walking south on Sharonwood Ave NW at noon on a clear, sunny day, and the sky had a few white fluffy clouds against a bright blue sky. The incident date is approximate.

“In front of me approximately 20 degrees above the horizon and slightly to the left of center, was a stationary, silver object, cigar-shaped, where the cigar is fatter at the center,” the reporting witness stated. “I studied it carefully for some time, but in retrospect, my guess is for about 2 or 3 minutes, though it seemed longer than that.”

An airport was about 8 miles north, so the witness at first assumed it might be a plane flying directly in, making it appear stationary, but the object did not move at all, and it did not get larger or smaller.

“It was very smooth-looking with no markings, windows, or protrusions such as a wing or a tail. I was only 12 or 13 years old at the time, but I didn't really think I was seeing a flying saucer, nor had I seen or read anything prior that would make me think along those lines.”

The stillness of the object is what puzzled the witness, who concentrated carefully thinking the stillness had to be an illusion, and it would soon give itself away.

“Then, suddenly it began to move to my right and slightly upward. I didn't know how far away it was, but I was guessing a mile or less.”

At this moment, the witness was convinced immediately that the object was something outside of man's technology.

“The speed at which it moved convinced me. It moved so quickly and without noise or any appearance of accelerating. It just moved quickly.”

The witness was only able to see its movement for maybe 20 or 25 degrees horizontally and slightly upwards because it went behind a white fluffy cloud. It was expected to come out on the other side of the cloud, but it did not.

“It was gone.”

Another peculiar thing about this story is how vividly the witness remembers it. The witness was 61 years old at the time of filing the report and has never seen anything remotely like what was seen that day.

“I can still remember it all very much like remembering what I was doing the moment I learned of Kennedy being shot.”

The witness told mother what was seen, and while her response was very supportive, she said that the story should not be repeated.

The witness is reporting the sighting now since many TV shows on the subject have shown people describing what was seen here.

The report included no images, filed on September 10, 2005. Canton is a city in and the county seat of Stark County, OH, population 70,872. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

