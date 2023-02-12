East Brunswick, NJ

New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4Qce_0kl7aP7F00
Driving.Photo byViktor BystrovonUnsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness had just dropped a daughter off at a Votech high school and then turned around to go home on Rues Lane.

“I looked up in my car window and saw a black object in the sky standing still,” the reporting witness stated. “I wanted to pull over to the side to take a picture of it with my cell phone but the object turned white and got smaller and was out of sight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEkrF_0kl7aP7F00
Rues Lane, East Brunswick, NJ.Photo byGoogle.

The witness said it was a clear day with no clouds. The entire episode happened in less than a minute.

“I'm not sure how long it's been there. This was amazing.”

The report included no images, filed on March 17, 2022. East Brunswick is a township in Middlesex County, NJ, population 49,715. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

New Jersey Rating

New Jersey was rated 9th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 13 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent New Jersey Coverage

Historic New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xf6EC_0kl7aP7F00
Route 46 near Route 80, Denville, NJ.Photo byGoogle.

A New Jersey witness near Denville Township recalled an encounter with two orange lights attached to an unknown object at 8 p.m. on July 20, 1964, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was returning home with an uncle and aunt by car from Lake Hopatcong and driving along Route 46 near Route 80 in northern New Jersey. The incident date is approximate.

“I spotted two orange lights obviously part of one vehicle, but the space between the two appeared empty – no craft was visible," the reporting witness stated.

The witness said that the lights appeared to be vertical, but as they moved south on the highway the lights became horizontal and the space between them was about 12 of those lights wide, but that area was just dark.

“However from between the two lights there flew about 8 or more white sparks in a squiggle-type form, extending out what appeared to be 50 to 100 feet.”

The witness asked the aunt who was in the front passenger seat to look out her window over her right shoulder and tell what she saw in the sky.

“She spotted it, and said, ‘What the heck is that?’”

They both watched this display for a couple of minutes, commenting to each other on what they saw, and wondering what it could be.

The uncle was very curious but could not stop the car as there was considerable traffic and no shoulder on which to park.

“We discounted any commercial display or advertising – although its altitude appeared to be less than 2,000 feet, and it surely was not some small plane or helicopter.”

After a few minutes, the object had gotten so far away that they could no longer see it.

A few years ago, the witness came upon a paperback book being sold on a supermarket revolving display and showing pictures and drawings of various sightings.

“One was a diagram of exactly what we saw and the date it appeared – but the darn book was $23 and I didn't feel it was worth buying.”

The witness has regretted not buying the book ever since.

“My uncle and aunt are gone – but my memory of that sighting will never leave me.”

The report included no images, filed on August 12, 2005. Denville Township is a township in Morris County, NJ, population 17,107. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

