Arizona witness photographs hovering rectangle-shaped object in morning sky

Hereford, AZ. Photo by Google.

Looking Back On 2022

An Arizona witness at Hereford reported watching and photographing a silver-colored, rectangle-shaped object hovering in the morning sky at 7:58 a.m. on March 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving towards the San Pedro Riparian from Tombstone and saw a silver rectangle over the Huachuca Mountains.

“I pulled over and took a video and picture - it was very large, and didn't move,” the reporting witness stated. “After my walk through the preserve, I looked and it was still there.”

Witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness does not mention if the object was seen moving away.

Cropped and enlarged version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The report included one image, filed on March 12, 2022. Hereford is a city in Cochise County, AZ, population 6,537. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Arizona Rating

Arizona was rated 4th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 20 square or rectangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Arizona Coverage

Historic Arizona

Grandfather on porch. Photo by Ian Noble on Unsplash

An Arizona witness at Payson recalled an encounter with a bright yellow, disc-shaped object at 8 p.m. on July 1, 1969, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Due to the witness’s age at the time of this incident, friends have tended not to believe the story over the years. The witness says his memory is very vivid, even though it was age 3. The incident date is approximate.

At the time, the witness was visiting grandparents who were caretakers on a cattle ranch in Payson. The ranch was quite remote as you had to travel down a 5-mile dirt road to get to it and it was completely secluded.

The guesthouse in which they resided faced a pasture of approximately 100 yards, which ended at the base of a very high, steep canyon wall. Behind this wall was a drop-off into the canyon with a running creek at the bottom.

The group included the witness’s mother and an aunt.

On this particular night, the family was inside the house talking and the witness and grandfather were sitting out on the enclosed porch at the front of the house. Grandfather was just beginning to tell the witness a nightly bedtime story when they both noticed a yellow light, gradually growing and raising up from behind the far left side of the canyon wall at the end of the pasture.

“He said, ‘What the hell is that?’ and raised from his chair,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness was attracted to the pretty light and went for the door to go toward it.

“He yelled at me and grabbed me back inside and at that moment we saw the object itself rise up from the same location. It was a dark night but we could see that it was disc-shaped by the illumination of its own light; bright, bright yellow came from each of the large square windows, and apparently that created enough light to cast around the object and allow us to see it.”

The object made no sound except for the “classic” rather high-pitched "beep" with approximately one-second intervals.

“It ‘glided’ up slowly. I cannot describe the speed except to say that it was like counting ‘one thousand one, one thousand two, one thousand three.’ It was traveling slowly, almost like cruising. It made no darting or quick moves.”

The grandfather began yelling out loud that it was a UFO.

Then he started screaming for his wife and the witness’s mom and aunt, screaming their names and jumping up and down. During all of this, the witness was just staring at the object, loving the color and wanting to go toward it.

“By the time he managed to stumble into the house, the object had been slowly moving over the canyon wall to the right, and before he could get anyone to come out it had descended down behind the wall at the same speed at which it had appeared. By the time the others got outside, there was no sign of it.”

For years afterward, the witness’s grandfather was laughed at by family members. The witness said that it didn't help that he was a practical joker.

“But one time years later when I was in my early 20s, I was visiting him in his apartment in California with my mother when someone brought up the UFO subject and I made the casual remark, ‘Like the one that Gramps and I saw.’ And at that instant, the 80-year-old man jumped up and went nuts yelling, ‘You remember. You remember.’”

After that, nobody laughed at grandfather anymore.

Then about four years ago, the witness was in the public library in Show Low, AZ, as he lived nearby. The witness was waiting for the person that he had hitched a ride into town to finish up and he picked up a book on unsolved mysteries, which included UFO sightings.

“As I was flipping through the book, a page turned and there it was – my UFO. The reason I know it to be the same one is that the instant I saw the picture, all the breath left my body. I gasped and I fell back onto the wooden reference table and onto a man who was sitting there reading.”

The witness said that the photo looked exactly like the object he had seen.

“It was a black and white photo, and the caption said it had been taken in New Mexico in 1965.”

The report included no images, filed on December 6, 2006. Payson is a town in Gila County, AZ, population 16,361. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.