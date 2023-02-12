Los Angeles, CA

California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

Roger Marsh

Dark sky.Photo byBrad MannonUnsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a silent, low-flying, triangle-shaped object at 8:40 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first saw a dark, triangular-shaped craft with no visible tail against the dark sky that had a center light and lights at each point flashing in sequence, one at a time, in a clockwise rotation.

The light from the preceding flash was still dimming as each new flash started. The center light was constant.

“The center light may have been a different color than the point lights, but I'm having a hard time remembering that detail,” the reporting witness stated. “My recollection was that the center light was warm white and that the point lights were somewhat cooler white.”

The witness observed that the flight path was straight west and relatively slow for an aircraft at its apparent altitude, and speed was consistent.

“The object was apparently relatively low, but well above the highest points of Elysian Park, so, at least 1,000 feet, and I was never directly below it. The object was already east of me when I saw it, flying over the area of Dodger Stadium, due east approximately toward the San Bernardino Mountains.”

The witness watched the object for approximately 2 minutes until it passed behind a nearby hill, obstructing the view. There was no sound that the witness could associate with the craft.

“I did not have a clear reference for the size of the craft, and only the lights were clearly visible. I'm not a trained aircraft observer, but I am not familiar with an aircraft with this lighting configuration.”

The witness pointed out that this is a busy area for commercial aircraft of all varieties and there were other aircraft in the sky at the same time. At virtually any given time, the witness can see an airliner, a private plane, or a helicopter in the sky from this neighborhood, and at least one airline jet was seen in the minutes prior.

“Those clearly fly at a much higher altitude. The object I sighted was flying at more of a helicopter altitude. A helicopter at that location, in these viewing conditions, the ambient sound level would have been clearly audible.”

The witness said that if the object was a plane at a higher altitude than it appeared, it may not have been audible under normal conditions.

The report included no images, filed on March 18, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 62 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

Kids in pool.Photo byLavi PerchikonUnsplash

A California witness at Reseda recalled an encounter with a silent, hovering, saucer-shaped object at 1:30 a.m. on August 10, 1959, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and a brother were in the family swimming pool at night with the pool light on. The incident date is approximate.

“We looked up and saw a very large saucer with no lights on,” the reporting witness stated. “Its surface was black, not shiny, very black metal looking. It was hovering just above the roof. It didn't make any noise, nor did the pool water move.”

The witness observed that the object had windows on the bottom in a circle. Nothing was seen through the windows.

“It hovered for about 3 to 5 minutes, and then went straight up in the sky slowly. I could only see the saucer because it blocked out the sky and stars.”

The object then stopped high up and put on its lights, which looked like the stars, so it blended in with the sky.

“Then it took off so fast that it disappeared.”

The report included no images, filed on April 13, 2012. Reseda is a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles, CA, population 74,363. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
31K followers

