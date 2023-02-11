Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lights

Night. Photo by Biel Morro on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

An Alabama witness at Chickasaw reported watching a disc-shaped object projecting lights at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed the object in the night sky and knew this was something that could not easily be explained like a helicopter or airplane or star or planet. The witness’s mother was also there.

“The UFO that I saw seemed to cloak itself off and on,” the reporting witness stated. “It emitted different colored lights that seemed to be directed towards me even from so far away.”

The witness stepped inside briefly to get a phone camera to capture the object.

“I managed to capture over 4 minutes of video. I am still scared and find it hard to relax or sleep. I have been looking to move out by myself since I am tired of living with my parents but now I am very hesitant because I am worried that I am not safe.”

The report included no images, filed on March 12, 2022. Chickasaw is a city in Mobile County, AL, population 6,457. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Alabama was rated 19th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with eight cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 32 disc cases reported nationally in January 2023.

An Alabama witness at Huntsville recalled an encounter with a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object at noon on June 15, 1961, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was roller skating with a friend in the back alley behind the house in the early summer of 1961. The incident date is approximate. School was out so this was early in the day. It was a clear day with no clouds in the sky.

“A shadow came over us and we thought it was a summer thundercloud,” the reporting witness stated. “We looked up and a large, triangular object was just sitting there. It was a matte silver-gray, the tips more rounded instead of sharp, with no lights visible to the eye.”

The witness described the object as having no seams, making no sound at all, and there was nothing to indicate there was any type of an entry.

“It was very close, about 200 feet or so above us. We were only about 10 so the distance is hard to judge. My friend became extremely frightened and went home. I ran to my back door where my mother was coming out. I told her to come and look but when I turned to point it out, it had disappeared.”

The report included no images, filed on June 8, 2004. Huntsville is a city in Madison, Limestone, and Morgan counties, AL, population 215,006. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.