Chickasaw, AL

Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lights

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXAOp_0kkSdAI400
Night.Photo byBiel MorroonUnsplash

Looking Back On 2022

An Alabama witness at Chickasaw reported watching a disc-shaped object projecting lights at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed the object in the night sky and knew this was something that could not easily be explained like a helicopter or airplane or star or planet. The witness’s mother was also there.

“The UFO that I saw seemed to cloak itself off and on,” the reporting witness stated. “It emitted different colored lights that seemed to be directed towards me even from so far away.”

The witness stepped inside briefly to get a phone camera to capture the object.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5dPf_0kkSdAI400
Chickasaw, AL.Photo byGoogle.

“I managed to capture over 4 minutes of video. I am still scared and find it hard to relax or sleep. I have been looking to move out by myself since I am tired of living with my parents but now I am very hesitant because I am worried that I am not safe.”

The report included no images, filed on March 12, 2022. Chickasaw is a city in Mobile County, AL, population 6,457. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Alabama Cases

Alabama was rated 19th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with eight cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 32 disc cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Alabama Coverage

Historic Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIjmr_0kkSdAI400
Rollerskates.Photo byQuinton CoetzeeonUnsplash

An Alabama witness at Huntsville recalled an encounter with a silent, hovering, triangle-shaped object at noon on June 15, 1961, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was roller skating with a friend in the back alley behind the house in the early summer of 1961. The incident date is approximate. School was out so this was early in the day. It was a clear day with no clouds in the sky.

“A shadow came over us and we thought it was a summer thundercloud,” the reporting witness stated. “We looked up and a large, triangular object was just sitting there. It was a matte silver-gray, the tips more rounded instead of sharp, with no lights visible to the eye.”

The witness described the object as having no seams, making no sound at all, and there was nothing to indicate there was any type of an entry.

“It was very close, about 200 feet or so above us. We were only about 10 so the distance is hard to judge. My friend became extremely frightened and went home. I ran to my back door where my mother was coming out. I told her to come and look but when I turned to point it out, it had disappeared.”

The report included no images, filed on June 8, 2004. Huntsville is a city in Madison, Limestone, and Morgan counties, AL, population 215,006. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Alabama UFO# Disc UFO# Bright UFO

Comments / 23

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
31K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Florida State

Florida witness say V-shaped object at tree line was transparent

A Florida witness at Port Richey reported watching a quiet, transparent, V-shaped object just above the tree line at 6:10 a.m. on March 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
48 comments
Merrimack County, NH

New Hampshire witness describes hovering lights that looked like car headlights

A New Hampshire witness at North Sutton reported watching what appeared to be two silent sets of headlights hovering nearby at 8:15 p.m. on March 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California dog walker spots silent chevron-shaped object crossing dark sky

A California witness at French Camp reported watching a dark, chevron-shaped object moving west to east at 9:21 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
Asheville, NC

North Carolina witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

A North Carolina witness at Asheville reported watching a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at 9 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts witness watches silent fast-moving light cross sky

A Massachusetts witness at Belchertown reported watching a circle-shaped light crossing the skyline at an exceptional speed at 7:50 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Londonderry, NH

New Hampshire witness says rectangle-shaped object was ‘size of a car’

A New Hampshire witness at Londonderry reported watching a rectangle-shaped object the size of a car at 12:29 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Rahway, NJ

New Jersey witness spots slow-moving triangle-shaped object

A New Jersey witness at Rahway reported watching a slow-moving, triangle-shaped object with three white lights at 12:22 p.m. on March 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Utah State

Utah witness curious about disc-shaped objects caught in photo

A Utah witness at Salt Lake City reported discovering disc-shaped objects in a series of photos at 7:16 a.m. on March 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
36 comments
Villa Rica, GA

Georgia witness photographs two hovering orb-like objects

A Georgia witness at Villa Rica reported watching and photographing two bright orb-like objects hovering over I-20, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments
Kettering, OH

Ohio witness reports hovering triangle-shaped object moved away and returned

An Ohio witness at Kettering reported watching a hovering, triangle-shaped object that moved away and returned 90 minutes later at 9:15 p.m. on March 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
39 comments
California State

California witness photographs object hovering over nearby hillside

A California witness at Vista reported watching and photographing a silent, circular-shaped object with a vertical fin at 2 p.m. on March 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota witness describes two low-flying triangle-shaped objects

A Minnesota witness at Norwood Young America reported watching a low-flying, bright orange, triangle-shaped object at 10:45 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida witness scared as fast-moving light crosses horizon north to south in seconds

A Florida witness at Oak Hill reported watching a silent, “strobe-like” object fast-moving across the sky at 9 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
47 comments
Lehi, UT

Utah witness photographs unknown light formation moving erratically overhead

A Utah witness at Lehi reported watching and photographing three lights in formation moving erratically at 8:53 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
37 comments

Ohio witness photographs white circle-shaped object crossing early morning sky

An Ohio witness at White Oak reported watching and photographing four white, circle-shaped objects crossing the early morning sky at 2 a.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school

A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments

Arizona witness photographs hovering rectangle-shaped object in morning sky

An Arizona witness at Hereford reported watching and photographing a silver-colored, rectangle-shaped object hovering in the morning sky at 7:58 a.m. on March 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a silent, low-flying, triangle-shaped object at 8:40 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
16 comments
Tucson, AZ

Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation

An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
36 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy