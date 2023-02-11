Tucson, AZ

Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeqCL_0kkRbGNB00
Traveling southwest along Valencia Road in Tuscon, AZ.Photo byGoogle.

Looking Back On 2022

An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and his wife, who was driving, were heading southwest along Valencia Road in Tucson. Looking north out the passenger window toward the mountains, the witness first saw three oval-shaped objects hovering in a locked triangular formation.

“The objects were white and reflective and too large to be birds,” the reporting witness stated. “I alerted my wife to what I was seeing.”

The witness’s wife pulled over while they both observed the triangular formation slowly moving in unison to the west and then stopping.

“Approximately 15 seconds later, the three shapes slowly moved outward from the center point of the triangle - paused for about 3 seconds – and then simply vanished.”

The whole event lasted about 3-5 minutes.

The report included no images, filed on March 12, 2022. Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, AZ, population 542,629. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Arizona Rating

Arizona was rated 4th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Arizona Coverage

Historic Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rnzer_0kkRbGNB00
Cottonwood, AZ.Photo byGoogle.

An Arizona witness at Cottonwood recalled an encounter with a hovering, circle-shaped object that lit up the sky at 11 p.m. on June 28, 1968, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

It was dusk and still very warm, so the witness and family went out onto their porch to cool off. The porch faced west toward Mingus Mountain, and the group was sitting around and discussing the day’s events.

“As the conversation slowed, my sister and I noticed about the same time, an odd light rising over the mountain,” the reporting witness stated. “As it got about three fingers high, it suddenly lit up the whole valley, like it was dusk, which by this time it was dark.”

The witness described the object as being oval-shaped. The object hovered there for about half an hour. Then the light went out slowly until it was a small light and dark out again.

“All of a sudden, two more lights merged with the other and hovered there for a couple of seconds and then shot off to the north. And then there was only the dark sky and stars. It was a beautiful sight that I won’t forget.”

The report included no images, filed on May 17, 1998. Cottonwood is a city in Yavapai County, AZ, population 11,265. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

