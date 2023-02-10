Johnsonville, NY

North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDbph_0kiQ83cU00
Dark sky.Photo byGanapathy KumaronUnsplash

Looking Back on 2022

A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed a bright orange object moving across the sky at extremely high speed, making sharp angle turns and then suddenly stopping making no sound.

“The bright orange light would hover in place, dimming in and out,” the reporting witness stated. “Would dim out and reappear in different locations of the sky within a second, again, no sound to be heard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfVGY_0kiQ83cU00
Johnsonville, NC. .Photo byGoogle.

The witness said there were two watching and it was seen for more than 15 minutes.

The witness included two images in the report, filed on March 10, 2022, but they are both close-up views that do not tell an investigator much. It is better to make sure your camera is secure and not moving and attempt to get other objects in the image to help with determining size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWm5Y_0kiQ83cU00
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Johnsonville is an unincorporated community in Harnett County, NC. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

North Carolina Rating

North Carolina was 8th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 14 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. North Carolina shared the rating with Washington. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent North Carolina Reports

Historic North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uICdE_0kiQ83cU00
Zebulon, NC.Photo byGoogle.

A North Carolina witness at Zebulon recalled an encounter with a glowing, football-shaped object at 9 p.m. on June 30, 1963, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The object was first noticed in the southern sky traveling west to east. The incident date is approximate.

“It was roughly shaped like an elongated football with a slight fishtail on the west end and a smaller one on the east,” the reporting witness stated. “In the night sky, it glowed a milky white with the ‘fishtail’ bright spots of light.”

When the witness first saw it, Mom and a brother were invited outside to see it. Neighbors across the street were also called to come outside.

“It made no sound. I am only reporting this now in the hope that someone can tell me what it was. I don't believe in flying saucers but this was not a blimp.”

The report included no images, filed on February 19, 2001. Zebulon is a town in Wake County, NC, population 6,903. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

