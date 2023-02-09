Washington witness describes pulsing green light along highway

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPGuN_0kh9gPBV00
Route 2 near Merritt, WA.Photo byGoogle.

Looking Back On 2022

A Washington witness at Merritt reported watching an array of green, pulsing lights along Highway 2 at 4:28 a.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was headed to work as usual along Highway 2, just past the last house before you start heading up the east side of Stevens Pass.

“As I approached the grade heading up Rayrock, an intense green light array appeared and started pulsing,” the reporting witness stated. “It was just above the tree tops and probably was the length of a football field.”

The witness observed that the light was flat on the bottom, but it projected upward in an irregular pattern.

“Then it suddenly condensed into a roundish mass of green light, and slowly traveled parallel with the ground. I had a visual for about 3-4 seconds, but due to the topography in that area it went out of sight.”

At first, the witness thought it was a transformer that exploded but there is no overhead power in that area.

“It was crystal clear out and the stars were visible.”

The report included no images, filed on March 7, 2022. Merritt is an unincorporated town in Chelan County, WA. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Washington Rating

Washington was rated seventh in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 14 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Washington shared the rating with North Carolina. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 54 cases marked "other" reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Washington Coverage

Historic Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9FT4_0kh9gPBV00
Kelso, WA.Photo byGoogle.

A Washington witness at Kelso recalled an encounter with three bright, oval-shaped objects at 3 p.m. on June 30, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was in the family car as they were driving Grandmother back home. The witness sat in the back seat between Mom and Grandmother. The witness’s parent’s friends sat in the front seat. They were headed north, about four miles from town on a major road. The incident date is approximate

The male driver first noticed three bright objects “hanging” or “hovering” above the green wooded hills east of the road. The objects were not far above the hills.

“The driver commented something like, 'Do you see that?' the reporting witness stated. “The adults said, 'Yes.' The driver pulled the car over to the side of the road facing north, along the east side of the road.”

Everyone got out of the vehicle and stared at the objects.

“They were approximately three miles east and a few hundred feet above the top of the hills. The three objects hung in the sky for minutes while the adults made brief comments and stared.”

The witness says that the three objects were hanging at various altitudes. One was on top and to the north. The second object and the third were positioned to the south of the first and slightly lower. No sound was heard.

“After minutes, the top object suddenly flew up and out of sight. The two lower objects remained unmoving. After a few seconds, one of the lower objects also flew up and out of sight. And a few seconds later the third and last object shot upward and out of sight.”

The witness’s mother commented that these objects were silver in color and oval-shaped. At times the sun glinted off of them, and the witness said that they would have been east of the sun which was facing their front and behind the road and car during that afternoon time.

The witness was a child of 4-6 years old. The parents owned an electrical contracting business and were prominent in the local country club social group.

“We lived in the best part of town.”

The friends also owned a thriving photography business and all were prominent in city society.

“My grandmother came from Europe and lived on a 5-acre estate. Our photographer friend went to the local newspaper to report this sighting. An article appeared in this newspaper.”

Also, this photographer friend of the family’s was very close to an inventor in this locale who had a great interest in aviation. The witness says that this sighting was discussed and talked about in great detail over the years.

The report included no images, filed on July 22, 2007. Kelso is a city in and the county seat of Cowlitz County, WA, population 12,720. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Washington UFO# Green UFO# Light UFO

Comments / 7

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
30K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Ohio witness photographs white circle-shaped object crossing early morning sky

An Ohio witness at White Oak reported watching and photographing four white, circle-shaped objects crossing the early morning sky at 2 a.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school

A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments

Arizona witness photographs hovering rectangle-shaped object in morning sky

An Arizona witness at Hereford reported watching and photographing a silver-colored, rectangle-shaped object hovering in the morning sky at 7:58 a.m. on March 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a silent, low-flying, triangle-shaped object at 8:40 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Chickasaw, AL

Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lights

An Alabama witness at Chickasaw reported watching a disc-shaped object projecting lights at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Tucson, AZ

Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation

An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
28 comments

Maryland witness photographs circle-shaped object hovering above bedroom window

A Maryland witness at Jessup reported watching and photographing a hovering, circle-shaped object at 5:25 a.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
24 comments
Texas State

Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights

A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Virginia State

Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky

A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
31 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects

A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
28 comments
Johnsonville, NY

North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light

A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
46 comments

Ohio witness describes multiple orb-like objects hovering near water tower

An Ohio witness at Jackson reported watching five, orb-like lights moving around a local water tower at 9:22 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

California witness describes two silver spinning spheres

A California witness at Kirkwood reported watching two silver, spinning, sphere-shaped objects at 8:15 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'

An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Kingsport, TN

Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead

A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments

Oregon witness photographs unknown object crossing sky

An Oregon witness at Dallas reported watching and photographing an unknown object floating across the sky at 5:30 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead

A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Westbrook, ME

Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object

A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments

Arizona witness photographs egg-shaped object crossing sky overhead

An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching and photographing an egg-shaped object crossing the sky nearby at 8:01 a.m. on March 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy