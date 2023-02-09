Washington witness describes pulsing green light along highway

Route 2 near Merritt, WA. Photo by Google.

A Washington witness at Merritt reported watching an array of green, pulsing lights along Highway 2 at 4:28 a.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was headed to work as usual along Highway 2, just past the last house before you start heading up the east side of Stevens Pass.

“As I approached the grade heading up Rayrock, an intense green light array appeared and started pulsing,” the reporting witness stated. “It was just above the tree tops and probably was the length of a football field.”

The witness observed that the light was flat on the bottom, but it projected upward in an irregular pattern.

“Then it suddenly condensed into a roundish mass of green light, and slowly traveled parallel with the ground. I had a visual for about 3-4 seconds, but due to the topography in that area it went out of sight.”

At first, the witness thought it was a transformer that exploded but there is no overhead power in that area.

“It was crystal clear out and the stars were visible.”

The report included no images, filed on March 7, 2022. Merritt is an unincorporated town in Chelan County, WA. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Washington Rating

Washington was rated seventh in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 14 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Washington shared the rating with North Carolina. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 54 cases marked "other" reported nationally in January 2023.

Kelso, WA. Photo by Google.

A Washington witness at Kelso recalled an encounter with three bright, oval-shaped objects at 3 p.m. on June 30, 1953, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was in the family car as they were driving Grandmother back home. The witness sat in the back seat between Mom and Grandmother. The witness’s parent’s friends sat in the front seat. They were headed north, about four miles from town on a major road. The incident date is approximate

The male driver first noticed three bright objects “hanging” or “hovering” above the green wooded hills east of the road. The objects were not far above the hills.

“The driver commented something like, 'Do you see that?' the reporting witness stated. “The adults said, 'Yes.' The driver pulled the car over to the side of the road facing north, along the east side of the road.”

Everyone got out of the vehicle and stared at the objects.

“They were approximately three miles east and a few hundred feet above the top of the hills. The three objects hung in the sky for minutes while the adults made brief comments and stared.”

The witness says that the three objects were hanging at various altitudes. One was on top and to the north. The second object and the third were positioned to the south of the first and slightly lower. No sound was heard.

“After minutes, the top object suddenly flew up and out of sight. The two lower objects remained unmoving. After a few seconds, one of the lower objects also flew up and out of sight. And a few seconds later the third and last object shot upward and out of sight.”

The witness’s mother commented that these objects were silver in color and oval-shaped. At times the sun glinted off of them, and the witness said that they would have been east of the sun which was facing their front and behind the road and car during that afternoon time.

The witness was a child of 4-6 years old. The parents owned an electrical contracting business and were prominent in the local country club social group.

“We lived in the best part of town.”

The friends also owned a thriving photography business and all were prominent in city society.

“My grandmother came from Europe and lived on a 5-acre estate. Our photographer friend went to the local newspaper to report this sighting. An article appeared in this newspaper.”

Also, this photographer friend of the family’s was very close to an inventor in this locale who had a great interest in aviation. The witness says that this sighting was discussed and talked about in great detail over the years.

The report included no images, filed on July 22, 2007. Kelso is a city in and the county seat of Cowlitz County, WA, population 12,720. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.