Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead

East Main Street, Kingsport, TN. Photo by Google.

Looking Back On 2022

A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving east on East Main Street when the objects were first observed as three “reddish-orange lights in an isosceles triangle” out the driver-side window. They were in the northeastern quadrant of the sky about 45 degrees from the horizon.

The witness first thought the lights were part of a radio tower.

“When I realized the actual altitude of the lights, I pulled over and stopped by Lyons Construction Services, to get a better view. The point of the triangle was pointing up. I observed the lights for about a minute and then they simply weren't there anymore.”

Lyons Construction Services, East Main Street, Kingsport, TN. Photo by Google.

The witness never noticed anything physical connecting the lights.

“They never moved at all. I know they weren't flares because I've seen lots of flares and they didn't fit a description of flares. They were not aircraft, either. There was no sound.”

Once the objects disappeared, the witness drove on.

The report included no images, filed on March 6, 2022. Kingsport is a city in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, population 55,442. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Tennessee Rating

Tennessee was rated 14th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Tennessee shared the rating with Ohio. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Historic Tennessee

Rural area in Milan, TN. Photo by Google.

A Tennessee witness at Milan recalled an encounter with a large, red-orange sphere at 9 p.m. on June 15, 1964, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness lived in rural West Tennessee. It was summer and they had no air conditioning, so everyone slept with the windows up. The family had just gone to bed around 9 p.m. The incident date is approximate.

The witness and a brother shared a room and they had not gotten to sleep yet. The two noticed in the upper right-hand corner of their bedroom window a strange “reddish-orange glow.”

“It was gradually getting larger and larger,” the reporting witness stated. “As we looked out the window, we saw a large sphere-shaped object slowly descending. It seemed to be going down into a pasture between our house and my uncle's house about a quarter-mile away."

The witness said that the object glowed with reddish-orange light so bright that it lit up their room like it was daylight.

“It took around 10 minutes for it to disappear and then everything was dark again. My parents also saw this and my uncle's son, whose bedroom faced our house. We went out the next day to see if we could find any sign of the object, but found nothing.”

The witness is hoping that there is a logical explanation for the event but has never found one.

“It still haunts me to this day.”

The report included no images, filed on April 10, 2004. Milan is a city in Gibson County, TN, population 8,171. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.