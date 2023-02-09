Kingsport, TN

Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035sRc_0kh6ibTS00
East Main Street, Kingsport, TN.Photo byGoogle.

Looking Back On 2022

A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving east on East Main Street when the objects were first observed as three “reddish-orange lights in an isosceles triangle” out the driver-side window. They were in the northeastern quadrant of the sky about 45 degrees from the horizon.

The witness first thought the lights were part of a radio tower.

“When I realized the actual altitude of the lights, I pulled over and stopped by Lyons Construction Services, to get a better view. The point of the triangle was pointing up. I observed the lights for about a minute and then they simply weren't there anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYkaM_0kh6ibTS00
Lyons Construction Services, East Main Street, Kingsport, TN.Photo byGoogle.

The witness never noticed anything physical connecting the lights.

“They never moved at all. I know they weren't flares because I've seen lots of flares and they didn't fit a description of flares. They were not aircraft, either. There was no sound.”

Once the objects disappeared, the witness drove on.

The report included no images, filed on March 6, 2022. Kingsport is a city in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, population 55,442. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Tennessee Rating

Tennessee was rated 14th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 10 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Tennessee shared the rating with Ohio. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Tennessee Coverage

Historic Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gK5V_0kh6ibTS00
Rural area in Milan, TN.Photo byGoogle.

A Tennessee witness at Milan recalled an encounter with a large, red-orange sphere at 9 p.m. on June 15, 1964, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness lived in rural West Tennessee. It was summer and they had no air conditioning, so everyone slept with the windows up. The family had just gone to bed around 9 p.m. The incident date is approximate.

The witness and a brother shared a room and they had not gotten to sleep yet. The two noticed in the upper right-hand corner of their bedroom window a strange “reddish-orange glow.”

“It was gradually getting larger and larger,” the reporting witness stated. “As we looked out the window, we saw a large sphere-shaped object slowly descending. It seemed to be going down into a pasture between our house and my uncle's house about a quarter-mile away."

The witness said that the object glowed with reddish-orange light so bright that it lit up their room like it was daylight.

“It took around 10 minutes for it to disappear and then everything was dark again. My parents also saw this and my uncle's son, whose bedroom faced our house. We went out the next day to see if we could find any sign of the object, but found nothing.”

The witness is hoping that there is a logical explanation for the event but has never found one.

“It still haunts me to this day.”

The report included no images, filed on April 10, 2004. Milan is a city in Gibson County, TN, population 8,171. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Tennessee UFO# Triangle UFO# Bright UFO

Comments / 5

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
30K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Ohio witness photographs white circle-shaped object crossing early morning sky

An Ohio witness at White Oak reported watching and photographing four white, circle-shaped objects crossing the early morning sky at 2 a.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school

A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments

Arizona witness photographs hovering rectangle-shaped object in morning sky

An Arizona witness at Hereford reported watching and photographing a silver-colored, rectangle-shaped object hovering in the morning sky at 7:58 a.m. on March 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a silent, low-flying, triangle-shaped object at 8:40 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Chickasaw, AL

Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lights

An Alabama witness at Chickasaw reported watching a disc-shaped object projecting lights at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Tucson, AZ

Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation

An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
28 comments

Maryland witness photographs circle-shaped object hovering above bedroom window

A Maryland witness at Jessup reported watching and photographing a hovering, circle-shaped object at 5:25 a.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
24 comments
Texas State

Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights

A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Virginia State

Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky

A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
31 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects

A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
28 comments
Johnsonville, NY

North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light

A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
46 comments

Ohio witness describes multiple orb-like objects hovering near water tower

An Ohio witness at Jackson reported watching five, orb-like lights moving around a local water tower at 9:22 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

California witness describes two silver spinning spheres

A California witness at Kirkwood reported watching two silver, spinning, sphere-shaped objects at 8:15 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'

An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Washington State

Washington witness describes pulsing green light along highway

A Washington witness at Merritt reported watching an array of green, pulsing lights along Highway 2 at 4:28 a.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments

Oregon witness photographs unknown object crossing sky

An Oregon witness at Dallas reported watching and photographing an unknown object floating across the sky at 5:30 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Florida State

Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead

A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Westbrook, ME

Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object

A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments

Arizona witness photographs egg-shaped object crossing sky overhead

An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching and photographing an egg-shaped object crossing the sky nearby at 8:01 a.m. on March 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy