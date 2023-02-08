Oregon witness photographs unknown object crossing sky

Dallas, OR. Photo by Google.

Looking Back On 2022

An Oregon witness at Dallas reported watching and photographing an unknown object floating across the sky at 5:30 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed the object as it crossed the sky above and took five minutes of video of it.

“It floated across the sky rotating,” the reporting witness stated. “With light or sun glare.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness indicated that the object was observed for 10 minutes. The report includes the detail that the object had lights on it.

The single photo included in the report shows what might be described as a piece of trash floating in the wind. An investigator would be looking at the object’s shape and trying to determine how it moved – like, was it moving with the wind or seemingly from its own propulsion?

Cropped and enlarged version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The report included one image, filed on March 6, 2022. Dallas is a city in and the county seat of Polk County, OR, population 16,854. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Oregon Rating

Oregon was rated 16th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with nine cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list at 62 cases each.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Historic Oregon

Porch at night. Photo by Hayes Potter on Unsplash

An Oregon witness at Portland recalled an encounter with a football-size, glowing orange, saucer-shaped object at 11:45 p.m. on July 20, 1965, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The year was somewhere around 1965-67 and the witness was sleeping outside on the family’s deck in southwest Portland, with a friend. The incident date is approximate.

It was summertime and the witness and a friend were in their sleeping bags on lounge chairs watching the stars and chit-chatting.

“All of a sudden, a star, or what we thought was a star, fell out of the Big Dipper, like from one of the corners and straight down,” the reporting witness stated. “We both commented on the falling star and kept viewing the sky as before.”

Soon after, they noticed a light that was moving in their direction, yet still out in the distance quite a ways, so they began watching it to see what it was or where it was going.

The witness’s parents lived in an old established neighborhood that had lots of trees here and there, so this light moved sort of back and forth horizontally across their field of vision. The object would be blocked for short periods due to the trees blocking their view.

Eventually, within 3-4 minutes, this light flew around to the right of them behind a group of trees. When it came out into view and flew toward them, it stopped directly overhead for about a minute.

“This was a complete stop. It hovered overhead at an angle and was no longer just a light. It now appeared to be a saucer-shaped object, about a foot in length, and glowing like coal out of a fire – the whole thing.”

After sitting there at a complete stop over their heads, the object shot towards the distant horizon in a flash.

“Within the snap of my fingers.”

The witness was able to gather information about the location years later.

The witness, in about 2005, met a young woman in a class in Eugene who had lived next door to the witness’s parents long after they had moved out.

“She told me that she had also seen a UFO while living in that house next door, but not the same incident, as this young woman is much younger than I.”

The woman additionally told the witness that the neighbors on the other side of the parent’s house had years before also seen a UFO and had reported it anonymously to have their name left off of the report.

“I find that really interesting and makes me wonder about that particular area, and why would three completely separate occurrences of UFO sightings be had there.”

The report included no images, filed on October 6, 2010. Portland is the largest city in Oregon, and the county seat of Multnomah County, population 652,503. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.