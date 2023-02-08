Oregon witness photographs unknown object crossing sky

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZI8T_0kh3uIta00
Dallas, OR.Photo byGoogle.

Looking Back On 2022

An Oregon witness at Dallas reported watching and photographing an unknown object floating across the sky at 5:30 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed the object as it crossed the sky above and took five minutes of video of it.

“It floated across the sky rotating,” the reporting witness stated. “With light or sun glare.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXJBp_0kh3uIta00
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness indicated that the object was observed for 10 minutes. The report includes the detail that the object had lights on it.

The single photo included in the report shows what might be described as a piece of trash floating in the wind. An investigator would be looking at the object’s shape and trying to determine how it moved – like, was it moving with the wind or seemingly from its own propulsion?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6U5k_0kh3uIta00
Cropped and enlarged version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The report included one image, filed on March 6, 2022. Dallas is a city in and the county seat of Polk County, OR, population 16,854. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Oregon Rating

Oregon was rated 16th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with nine cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list at 62 cases each.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Oregon Coverage

Historic Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxS55_0kh3uIta00
Porch at night.Photo byHayes PotteronUnsplash

An Oregon witness at Portland recalled an encounter with a football-size, glowing orange, saucer-shaped object at 11:45 p.m. on July 20, 1965, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The year was somewhere around 1965-67 and the witness was sleeping outside on the family’s deck in southwest Portland, with a friend. The incident date is approximate.

It was summertime and the witness and a friend were in their sleeping bags on lounge chairs watching the stars and chit-chatting.

“All of a sudden, a star, or what we thought was a star, fell out of the Big Dipper, like from one of the corners and straight down,” the reporting witness stated. “We both commented on the falling star and kept viewing the sky as before.”

Soon after, they noticed a light that was moving in their direction, yet still out in the distance quite a ways, so they began watching it to see what it was or where it was going.

The witness’s parents lived in an old established neighborhood that had lots of trees here and there, so this light moved sort of back and forth horizontally across their field of vision. The object would be blocked for short periods due to the trees blocking their view.

Eventually, within 3-4 minutes, this light flew around to the right of them behind a group of trees. When it came out into view and flew toward them, it stopped directly overhead for about a minute.

“This was a complete stop. It hovered overhead at an angle and was no longer just a light. It now appeared to be a saucer-shaped object, about a foot in length, and glowing like coal out of a fire – the whole thing.”

After sitting there at a complete stop over their heads, the object shot towards the distant horizon in a flash.

“Within the snap of my fingers.”

The witness was able to gather information about the location years later.

The witness, in about 2005, met a young woman in a class in Eugene who had lived next door to the witness’s parents long after they had moved out.

“She told me that she had also seen a UFO while living in that house next door, but not the same incident, as this young woman is much younger than I.”

The woman additionally told the witness that the neighbors on the other side of the parent’s house had years before also seen a UFO and had reported it anonymously to have their name left off of the report.

“I find that really interesting and makes me wonder about that particular area, and why would three completely separate occurrences of UFO sightings be had there.”

The report included no images, filed on October 6, 2010. Portland is the largest city in Oregon, and the county seat of Multnomah County, population 652,503. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Oregon UFO# UFO Photo# Low UFO

Comments / 14

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
30K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Ohio witness photographs white circle-shaped object crossing early morning sky

An Ohio witness at White Oak reported watching and photographing four white, circle-shaped objects crossing the early morning sky at 2 a.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
East Brunswick, NJ

New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school

A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments

Arizona witness photographs hovering rectangle-shaped object in morning sky

An Arizona witness at Hereford reported watching and photographing a silver-colored, rectangle-shaped object hovering in the morning sky at 7:58 a.m. on March 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object

A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a silent, low-flying, triangle-shaped object at 8:40 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
10 comments
Chickasaw, AL

Alabama witness describes disc-shaped object projecting lights

An Alabama witness at Chickasaw reported watching a disc-shaped object projecting lights at 10:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Tucson, AZ

Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation

An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
28 comments

Maryland witness photographs circle-shaped object hovering above bedroom window

A Maryland witness at Jessup reported watching and photographing a hovering, circle-shaped object at 5:25 a.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
24 comments
Texas State

Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights

A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
41 comments
Virginia State

Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky

A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
31 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects

A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
28 comments
Johnsonville, NY

North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light

A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
46 comments

Ohio witness describes multiple orb-like objects hovering near water tower

An Ohio witness at Jackson reported watching five, orb-like lights moving around a local water tower at 9:22 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments

California witness describes two silver spinning spheres

A California witness at Kirkwood reported watching two silver, spinning, sphere-shaped objects at 8:15 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'

An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Washington State

Washington witness describes pulsing green light along highway

A Washington witness at Merritt reported watching an array of green, pulsing lights along Highway 2 at 4:28 a.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
Kingsport, TN

Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead

A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead

A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Westbrook, ME

Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object

A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
19 comments

Arizona witness photographs egg-shaped object crossing sky overhead

An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching and photographing an egg-shaped object crossing the sky nearby at 8:01 a.m. on March 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy