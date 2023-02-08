Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead

Roger Marsh

Looking Back On 2022

A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving a 16-year-old daughter to work when the objects were first noticed as “seagulls floating in the air.”

But the witness observed that they were not flying but instead “gliding.”

“The objects were white and then completely disappeared and would appear again in the same spot,” the reporting witness stated. “After watching this happen for about 15 minutes another 10 objects appeared below them.”

The sky was a crystal clear day with blue skies.

“White objects flying so close together and could literally disappear without blinking. No sounds, nothing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTjeW_0kh0EtgQ00
Riverview, FL.Photo byGoogle.

Many other reports over the past few decades include a witness first describing objects as birds moving in a flock, but then they keep watching and state that they were not birds after all.

The report included no images, filed on March 6, 2022. Riverview is an unincorporated area in Hillsborough County, FL, population 107,396. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Florida Rating

Florida was rated second in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 54 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Florida Coverage

Historic Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unDgC_0kh0EtgQ00
Kids in street.Photo byHavilah GalaxyonUnsplash

A Florida witness at Holly Hill recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet overhead at 2 p.m. on July 25, 1966, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

In the summer of 1966, the witness was 11 years old and outside playing with two kids from the neighborhood. They were walking down the witness’s street, looked up, and first saw the object. The incident date is approximate.

“We saw a flying saucer,” the reporting witness stated. “There was no noise coming from the UFO. The bottom part was saucer-shaped and silver in color. The top was like an inverted bowl and was blue with a darker blue blinking light on top of it.”

The witness observed that the object was “about 100 feet hovering over a two-story house” across the street.

“All three of us saw it, but nobody spoke. That night I was scared and couldn't sleep. I went into my parent's room and lay on the floor.”

But the witness experienced one more very odd encounter.

The next day or two, the witness was again outside with a group of kids and was walking up the street. At the top of the hill, they heard a loud noise and turned around.

“There on the ground, a large passenger commercial plane was on the ground with luggage and people spread all over the street. Myself and a friend ran to the bottom of the hill and when we got almost to the bottom of the hill, it all disappeared.”

The witness turned to the friend and said, "Did you see what I saw?" and she said, “Yes. I do.”

The witness is not sure if the two events were related.

The report included no images, filed on December 19, 2019. Holly Hill is a city in Volusia County, FL, population 11,659. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

