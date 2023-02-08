Westbrook, ME

Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object

Roger Marsh

Westbrook, ME.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

Looking Back On 2022

A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed a shiny object in the sky and felt that “something was strange.” There were other planes in the sky all of which left an exhaust plume.

“The UFO was still at first,” the reporting witness stated. “Very shiny. It was close enough that I could see the sun reflecting off the hull.”

At this point, the witness decided to pull over and then debated on whether to grab a phone for a photo but decided instead to keep eyes on the craft.

“The craft started to slowly move and within a minute it literally disappeared. Again, no clouds in the sky. Just like someone hit a switch. Poof gone.”

All other planes were still visible at this time. The witness was glad eyes were kept on the object instead of looking away for a moment.

“Because I witnessed the craft disappear while I was looking. The UFO was at the height a small plane would fly. About 100 feet long. Very, very shiny. When it started moving the sun hit it and it was very reflective.”

The witness said the object's shape was a "cigar."

Many witness reports over the past few decades tell the story that the witness did look away to get a second witness or to retrieve a camera and looking back, the object was gone.

The report included no images, filed on March 4, 2022. Westbrook is a city in Cumberland County, ME, population 20,400. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Maine Rating

Maine was rated 38th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Maine shared the rating with New Hampshire, New Mexico, West Virginia, Mississippi, and Hawaii. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 18 cigar cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Historic Maine

South Portland, ME.Photo byWikimedia Commons.

A Maine witness at South Portland recalled an encounter with a dark, oval-shaped object hovering in the sky at 1:30 p.m. on July 1, 1946, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

It was the first summer following World War II in July 1946, when the witness and her husband were having lunch as they sat outdoors beside their home facing northeast on a cliff overlooking the shipping channel. This spot was less than a mile north directly up the coastline from the mega-landmark lighthouse called Portland Head Light, on the Atlantic Ocean.

Portland Head Light is technically geographically located in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, about three miles outside of the city of Portland.

The witness’s daughter helped to file the report. The incident date is approximate.

“I felt the pull of an energy upon me, and felt as if I were being observed,” the reporting witness stated.

In response to that “energy pull” and the feeling that she was being watched, the witness looked up at the clear blue summer sky high over the ocean water beyond.

“There I saw an unknown object in the sky, a dark, long oval shape, motionless when I spotted it, which, the instant I focused back at it, as it seemed to be observing me, the object accelerated so fast straight upward so fast that I never was able to hold it in my vision to ‘return its gaze’ and then it seemed to disappear.”

The witness felt at the time and still does now, that this object was a "flying saucer," and has never forgotten the incident.

The report included no images, filed on May 20, 2008. South Portland is a city in Cumberland County, ME, population 26,498. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

