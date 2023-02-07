Arizona witness photographs egg-shaped object crossing sky overhead

Phoenix, AZ. Photo by Wikimedia Commons.

Looking Back On 2022

An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching and photographing an egg-shaped object crossing the sky nearby at 8:01 a.m. on March 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed the object crossing the sky overhead and took one photograph.

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“No sound,” the reporting witness stated. “Weird looking. I thought it was a helicopter.”

Phoenix is well known for the famous “Phoenix Lights” incident on March 13, 1997. Lights of different descriptions were seen by thousands of people between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. over a 300-mile area.

Cropped and enlarged version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The report included one image, filed on March 3, 2022. Phoenix is the capital city of Arizona, population 1,608,139. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Arizona Rating

Arizona was rated fourth in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 25 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were six egg cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Arizona Coverage

Historic Arizona

Watching night sky. Photo by John Moore on Unsplash

An Arizona witness at Cottonwood recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at 11:30 p.m. on July 26, 1970, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness and family members were sitting on the front porch facing west. As dusk was turning to night, they observed a bright light rise up over Mingus Mountain. As the object rose higher, the light became so bright it illuminated the whole valley.

“And it just hovered there and didn't move at all,” the reporting witness stated. “All we seemed to be able to do was watch when suddenly the light dimmed and the disc suddenly shot off to the north. Two other lights joined the first and all three shot off and disappeared.”

After that episode, the witness and sisters spent many nights in their sleeping bags watching for objects in the sky.

“These were not weather balloons as we were told by the military and police. We have seen too many unexplainable things to fall for that lie. This was just one of many encounters we've had.”

The witness believes that these objects are “not of this world” because the technology was not yet available.

The report included no images, filed on May 1, 1998. Cottonwood is a city in Yavapai County, AZ, population 11,265. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.