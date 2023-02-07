Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QD413_0kffBw8800
Out walking.Photo byEmma SimpsononUnsplash

Looking Back On 2022

An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was out for a walk after a long day and began hearing an “extremely high-pitched" and continuous sound. The witness thought it might be a migraine coming on, but it would not stop and seemed like it was coming from above and behind.

“I finally turned around after 4 or 5 minutes and saw a silver spacecraft, big enough to recognize as a spaceship of some sort, but still far away,” the reporting witness stated. “It had this strange silvery haze around it as well, that was almost beautiful.”

The witness was “frozen” there for a few minutes and unfortunately did not think to get video evidence. The object's shape was described by the witness as "cone-shaped."

“I was still confused and kind of scared so decided to just go home and get some sleep. Sorry if it seems like a stupid thing to do, but I was very tired and wasn't 100 percent that I was seeing what I thought I was. Though now I am sure of what I saw.”

Many past witnesses over the last several decades also report being confused after a sighting. In some cases, the witness does not recall the event for several days or weeks.

The report included no images, filed on March 2, 2022. Indianapolis is the state capital in Marion County, IN, population 977,203. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Indiana Rating

Indiana was rated 30th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with five cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Indiana shared the rating with Nevada and Louisiana. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Indiana Coverage

Historic Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rOP5F_0kffBw8800
Gravel road.Photo byAswathy NonUnsplash

An Indiana witness at Lafayette recalled an encounter with a circle-shaped object hovering over a nearby farmhouse at 1:30 p.m. on November 15, 1959, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first saw a small white object a distance away to the right when returning to campus. The object moved closer as the witness pulled into a small gravel road a short way. The incident date is approximate.

“The glowing object was over a farmhouse several hundred feet away,” the reporting witness stated. “The object moved back and forth slowly as a dome light came on and off. No sound.”

Several minutes later, the object pulled away and the witness returned to the main road. The object continued moving in the previous direction, and from a distance, the witness saw the object approach a Pullman-type passenger train that was visible with lights from the passenger cars.

“In a split second, the object overtook the train and arched toward the sky and disappeared traveling at enormous speed.”

The witness said the encounter lasted about 20-30 minutes.

“The object was elliptical in shape with no apparent windows. The object approached as it saw my car's movements. The object was about 40 feet in diameter.”

The report included no images, filed on February 28, 2005. Lafayette is a city in and the county seat of Tippecanoe County, IN, population 224,709. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Indiana UFO# Cone UFO# Low UFO

Comments / 29

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
30K followers

More from Roger Marsh

Maryland witness photographs circle-shaped object hovering above bedroom window

A Maryland witness at Jessup reported watching and photographing a hovering, circle-shaped object at 5:25 a.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights

A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
Virginia State

Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky

A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
14 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects

A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
Johnsonville, NY

North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light

A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
35 comments

Ohio witness describes multiple orb-like objects hovering near water tower

An Ohio witness at Jackson reported watching five, orb-like lights moving around a local water tower at 9:22 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments

California witness describes two silver spinning spheres

A California witness at Kirkwood reported watching two silver, spinning, sphere-shaped objects at 8:15 p.m. on March 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Oregon State

Oregon witness says sphere moved at 'unnatural speed'

An Oregon witness at Warrenton reported watching a sphere-shaped object moving at “unnatural speed” at 9:05 p.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
12 comments
Washington State

Washington witness describes pulsing green light along highway

A Washington witness at Merritt reported watching an array of green, pulsing lights along Highway 2 at 4:28 a.m. on March 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
7 comments
Kingsport, TN

Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead

A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments

Oregon witness photographs unknown object crossing sky

An Oregon witness at Dallas reported watching and photographing an unknown object floating across the sky at 5:30 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead

A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Westbrook, ME

Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object

A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments

Arizona witness photographs egg-shaped object crossing sky overhead

An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching and photographing an egg-shaped object crossing the sky nearby at 8:01 a.m. on March 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
38 comments
California State

California witness spots rectangle-shaped object 40 to 60 feet long overhead

A California witness at Mountain Center reported watching a black, rectangle-shaped object moving nearby at 11:15 a.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Missouri State

Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over home

A Missouri witness at Pacific reported watching a triangle-shaped object moving overhead at 9:30 p.m. on March 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments

New York witness says light orbs in sky looked like jellyfish

A New York witness at Fonda reported watching two pulsating light orbs at 7:45 p.m. on February 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota witness describes green glowing rectangle-shaped object

A Minnesota witness at Ely reported watching a bright, glowing green, rectangle-shaped object at 7:35 p.m. on February 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California witness says bright light turned into triangle-shaped object

A California witness at Johnson Valley reported watching a bright white light that grew larger into a triangle-shaped object with orange light at 5:55 p.m. on February 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy