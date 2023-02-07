Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound

Out walking. Photo by Emma Simpson on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was out for a walk after a long day and began hearing an “extremely high-pitched" and continuous sound. The witness thought it might be a migraine coming on, but it would not stop and seemed like it was coming from above and behind.

“I finally turned around after 4 or 5 minutes and saw a silver spacecraft, big enough to recognize as a spaceship of some sort, but still far away,” the reporting witness stated. “It had this strange silvery haze around it as well, that was almost beautiful.”

The witness was “frozen” there for a few minutes and unfortunately did not think to get video evidence. The object's shape was described by the witness as "cone-shaped."

“I was still confused and kind of scared so decided to just go home and get some sleep. Sorry if it seems like a stupid thing to do, but I was very tired and wasn't 100 percent that I was seeing what I thought I was. Though now I am sure of what I saw.”

Many past witnesses over the last several decades also report being confused after a sighting. In some cases, the witness does not recall the event for several days or weeks.

The report included no images, filed on March 2, 2022. Indianapolis is the state capital in Marion County, IN, population 977,203. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Indiana Rating

Indiana was rated 30th in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with five cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Indiana shared the rating with Nevada and Louisiana. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 112 circle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Indiana Coverage

Historic Indiana

Gravel road. Photo by Aswathy N on Unsplash

An Indiana witness at Lafayette recalled an encounter with a circle-shaped object hovering over a nearby farmhouse at 1:30 p.m. on November 15, 1959, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first saw a small white object a distance away to the right when returning to campus. The object moved closer as the witness pulled into a small gravel road a short way. The incident date is approximate.

“The glowing object was over a farmhouse several hundred feet away,” the reporting witness stated. “The object moved back and forth slowly as a dome light came on and off. No sound.”

Several minutes later, the object pulled away and the witness returned to the main road. The object continued moving in the previous direction, and from a distance, the witness saw the object approach a Pullman-type passenger train that was visible with lights from the passenger cars.

“In a split second, the object overtook the train and arched toward the sky and disappeared traveling at enormous speed.”

The witness said the encounter lasted about 20-30 minutes.

“The object was elliptical in shape with no apparent windows. The object approached as it saw my car's movements. The object was about 40 feet in diameter.”

The report included no images, filed on February 28, 2005. Lafayette is a city in and the county seat of Tippecanoe County, IN, population 224,709. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.