California witness spots rectangle-shaped object 40 to 60 feet long overhead

Mountain Center, CA. Photo by Google.

Looking Back On 2022

A California witness at Mountain Center reported watching a black, rectangle-shaped object moving nearby at 11:15 a.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was delivering propane to rural areas in the San Bernardino mountains. While filling a customer’s tank, the witness observed a small, dark speck directly under the sun and over Santa Rosa Mountain. This small speck was watched to see if it was moving but it appeared to be stationary.

The witness wanted to get a better look at it.

“The very next moment, a large maybe 40 to 60–foot-long, black, rectangular-shaped object just appeared directly in my field of vision in between myself and the mountain,” the reporting witness stated. “The object was black and extremely bright, white light emanated from the bottom.”

It seemed to the witness that the observation was of the object edge-wise.

“So I can’t exactly say what shape it was but from my perspective, it appeared rectangular.

The object moved a short distance and disappeared as suddenly as it appeared.”

Even though the close-up portion of this sighting only lasted a few seconds, it shocked and even frightened the witness.

The witness has had other nighttime sightings in these mountains but this was the first daytime sighting.

The report included no images, filed on March 12, 2022. Mountain Center is an unincorporated community in Riverside County, CA, population 63. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California Rating

California was rated number one in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 62 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter.

There were 37 triangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent California Coverage

Historic California

Photo by Google.

A California witness at Palmdale recalled an encounter with a hovering, disc-shaped object at noon on June 1, 1960, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness lived on Lilacview Street in the summer of 1960. Mom was outside watering the lawn and brothers were playing on the street when the object was first seen. The incident date is approximate.

Watering plants. Photo by CDC on Unsplash

“A saucer with flashing lights and perhaps antennae hovered above them,” the reporting witness stated. “Within 5 minutes it shot straight up and out of sight.”

The witness pointed out that McDonnell Douglas had a "Top Secret" hangar in Palmdale desert at the time.

The report included no images, filed on November 4, 2007. Palmdale is a city in Northern Los Angeles County, CA, population 359,559. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.