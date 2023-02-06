Minnesota witness describes green glowing rectangle-shaped object

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Minnesota witness at Ely reported watching a bright, glowing green, rectangle-shaped object at 7:35 p.m. on February 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was outside taking a photo of a rental cabin at night with the stars in the picture because it was a pretty scene.

“I noticed a bright, glowing, green something that didn’t look like a star or known aircraft or satellite in the sky that was moving upward,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness did not have glasses on at the time but took the photos anyway.

“I took a 10-second exposure photo with my iPhone and caught the attached. The photos haven’t been edited in any way except for cropping the zoomed-in one.”

Cropped version of witness image. Photo by National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

NUFORC Director Peter Davenport looked at the images and thought that the object could possibly be a lens flare caused by a bright light in the field of view of the camera. An investigator would be looking into that possibility as the images are studied.

The report included three images, filed on February 24, 2022. Ely is a city in Saint Louis County, MN, population 3,268. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Minnesota Rating

Minnesota was rated 21st in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with seven cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Minnesota shared the rating with Illinois, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Oklahoma. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 20 square or rectangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

A Minnesota witness at Duluth recalled an encounter with a disc-shaped object hovering near a police car at 8 p.m. on June 6, 1968, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was hitchhiking home along Woodland Avenue in Duluth in the late 1960s from a friend’s house on a warm summer day. The incident date is approximate. The witness was not getting a ride so was walking on the boulevard near Hartley Field when the object was first noticed as lights that were going around in a circle.

“They were red and blue,” the reporting witness stated. “I could not see a shape yet as they were at the top of the tree line. They hovered there for about one minute when all of a sudden they started to rise slowly.”

As the light got above the tree line, the witness could make out a shape that looked like “two saucers” laying one on top of the other.

“It stayed at this altitude for about another 30 seconds when all of a sudden it took off and was gone very, very quickly. I don’t remember my reaction to this as to whether I was frightened or not.”

Woodland Avenue, Duluth, MN. Photo by Google.

The witness did not have much time to think about the event as a car was seen moving very fast on a nearby dirt road in Hartley field and hitting Woodland Avenue and without stopping sped away at a very high speed.

“Now you would have to see how dangerous this can be as the dirt road is a steep hill and when you got up to Woodland Avenue there was a stop sign because it is in the middle of a sharp curve. And you don’t just run this stop sign without looking both ways.”

As this car sped away, the witness noticed that it was a police car.

“I thought, wow, here this police car had come out of Hartley field right where the ship was hovering.”

Then shortly, a friend picked up the witness and asked if they had seen the object too.

The witness does not recall talking about the event over the years.

“I think I was afraid that no one would believe me. I always wondered though if those two policemen filed a report or told anybody as it was plain to see that they saw this.”

The report included no images, filed on October 31, 2009. Duluth is the state capital and county seat of St. Louis County, MN, population 86,697. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.