Pennsylvania amateur telescope enthusiast spots eight slow-moving oval objects crossing sky

Looking Back On 2022

A Pennsylvania witness at Punxsutawney reported watching eight, slow-moving, oval-shaped objects at 9:30 p.m. on February 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness is an amateur telescope enthusiast and was outside on an extremely clear night. Packing up the telescope, the witness heard what sounded like animals fighting.

“I turned on my headlamp and turned to look around my yard and saw nothing,” the reporting witness stated. “When I turned back to the telescope, I noticed out of the corner of my eye, roughly eight objects of oval shape heading west.”

The witness observed that the objects were moving slowly enough that they could be watched until they were out of sight.

“This only took approximately one minute. The objects were traveling horizontally and had no downward trajectory. They appeared whitish in color and were slightly larger than the stars in the background.”

The report included no images, filed on February 25, 2022. Punxsutawney is a borough in Jefferson County, PA, population 5,962. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Pennsylvania Rating

Pennsylvania was rated fifth in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 22 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. California topped the list with 62 reports.

There were 40 oval cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Recent Pennsylvania Coverage

Historic Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania witness at Philadelphia recalled an encounter with two white, disc-shaped objects hovering nearby at 11 a.m. on July 15, 1954, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

In the summer of 1954, the witness was playing ball in the local schoolyard. The incident date is approximate. Now at bat, the witness looked out toward the wall in deep center field. The outfield wall was a side wall of a school building. At the top of the approximately three-story building wall, the object was first noticed seemingly not far above the building.

“A perfectly round, pure, alabaster white object,” the reporting witness stated. “It gleamed so white, like nothing I ever saw before. We stopped the game and watched it for quite some time. It sat and sat, not a sound.”

After about 15-20 minutes, it very slowly moved northwest about a few city blocks without any noise from an engine

“After moving a couple of minutes, it stopped and sat again for a few minutes. It then appeared to go directly west into a nearby cloud. It was gone.”

A minute later, the object came out from the cloud and it had a “matching partner” that hovered close to it.

“They both moved back near the direction of the schoolyard, moving slowly and quietly and seemingly not too high up. They sat for about five minutes near us, then moved due north slowly until they were some distance away from us. Possibly three blocks away. All of a sudden they both bolted out of sight so fast that in seconds they disappeared. Still not a sound.”

Many of the other guys on the field acted as if they saw nothing. The witness believes they were upset and did not want to face that the group just saw two UFOs.

“They'd say they were clouds. About six or eight of us had no doubt about what we saw. Needless to say, we never finished that ball game after that event.”

Oddly enough that night the Air Force sent some recruiters to the schoolyard to see if they could sign up some of the older guys that hung out there.

“We thought they were coming to talk to us. When we went up to them with our story of what happened about seven hours ago, they just ‘poohed' us off as some kids that were making up stories.”

Over the years, the witness only told family about the experience. But the witness believes the family thinks the story was made up.

“I know what I saw.”

The witness believes that the other guys who witnessed the event are no longer around. The witness is retired now and worked many years in the insurance business.

The report included no images, filed on February 25, 2005. Philadelphia is the largest city in Pennsylvania, population 1,603,797. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.