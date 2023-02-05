South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest

West Columbia, SC. Photo by Google.

Looking Back On 2022

A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness first noticed a single, large rectangular object moving at a steady rate at a high altitude moving from northeast to southwest for approximately 5 to 10 seconds. The object did not veer from its vector, nor did it appear to change altitude. The skies were clear.

“I could clearly see sunlight reflecting off the object giving it a golden hue,” the reporting witness stated. “There was no contrail and based on the shape of the object, I concluded that it was not a jet or other aircraft.”

The witness checked the International Space Station schedule and based on that information, the object could not have been the ISS.

“Unfortunately, I was not able to capture an image of the object.”

The report included no images, filed on February 20, 2022. West Columbia is a city in Lexington County, SC, population 14,988. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

South Carolina Rating

South Carolina was rated 22nd in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with seven cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. South Carolina shared the rating with Minnesota, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Oklahoma. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 20 square or rectangle cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Historic South Carolina

Child on porch.

A South Carolina witness at Liberty Homes near Charleston recalled an encounter with a circular-shaped object with blinking orange lights at noon on June 1, 1962, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was about 5 or 6 years old and it was around lunchtime because Mom was making an egg salad sandwich. The incident date is approximate.

“I was on the front porch eating a Kool-Aid pack with my fingers when I looked up and saw a circular object with orange lights blinking,” the reporting witness stated. “The lights were around the middle. It was stationary and never moved from the position it was in.”

The witness was thinking this was something never seen before and wanted to show Mom.

“I called her and she came out. She looked up but couldn't see it and as I pointed up to show her where it was it just disappeared.”

Mom went back in to finish lunch.

Making lunch.

“I was surprised that it was gone and then started to feel sick to my stomach. Thinking it was the Kool-Aid, I threw it down and then started to feel dizzy so went to bed.”

That night the witness’s parents had to take the witness to the emergency room because the child had “hemorrhaged” all over the bed pillow.

“The emergency room doctors said my tonsils had ruptured. I was spitting up chunks of blood. I remember thinking that the doctor was dumb because at the time I thought it was really the Kool-Aid.”

The witness said that it wasn't until marriage and kids later that the event was recalled.

The report included no images, filed on April 4, 1998. Charleston is the largest city in SC, and the county seat of Charleston County, population 150,277. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.