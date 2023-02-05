Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby field

Rural night drive. Photo by Harry Gillen on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A Massachusetts witness at Granby reported watching a low-flying, disc-shaped object that hovered over a nearby field at 8:18 p.m. on February 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was driving and noticed a light in the sky but it was cloudy so it was assumed that this was just the moon. When the object moved out of the clouds, the witness first thought it was an airplane.

“I saw more lights, but noticed it was going extremely slow and very low to the ground,” the reporting witness stated. “That sparked my attention and all of a sudden I caught up to it.”

The object was now to the witness’s left.

“It then crossed over me and started hovering over the field. May I repeat that it was very, very low to the ground and was just sitting there almost seeming to be aiming the front of the aircraft downwards a bit.”

The witness pulled over and watched the object hover for a few more seconds over the field.

“Then it hovered away slowly over the tree line until I could no longer see it.”

The report included no images, filed on February 18, 2022. Granby is a town in Hampshire County, MA, population 6,110. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Massachusetts was rated 39th in total U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with three cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter. Massachusetts shared the rating with Rhode Island, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Idaho. California topped the list with 62 cases.

There were 32 disc cases reported nationally in January 2023.

A Massachusetts witness at Ludlow recalled an encounter with a large black, cigar-shaped object on the evening of August 10, 1957, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness was 9 years old and loved astronomy and would sneak out of bed late at night to look out the bedroom window. In the distance was a hill and then beyond that a valley with a river and then the town of Indian Orchard. The incident date is approximate.

“The lights from that town showed a silhouette of a very large, couple of hundred feet long, black, cigar-shaped object slowly traveling from left to right with a light at the right end that flashed blue and white now and then,” the reporting witness stated.

The object stopped and then slowly went down behind the hill.

“But I never saw it again.”

The witness read in the paper that the Ludlow Police also saw the same object.

“I would love to find that report to verify my memory of the exact dates involved.”

The report included no images, filed on November 30, 2020. Ludlow is a town in Hampden County, MA, population 21,002. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.