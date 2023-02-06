California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home

Photo by Timothy Newman on Unsplash

Looking Back On 2022

A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The witness ran outside after hearing a loud noise like a helicopter was moving directly above the house.

“Once outside, I saw a big ball of white light heading from the hills towards my house,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness was in the backyard at the time. The ball of light was very large and “incredibly bright” and had no signs of blinking lights that an aircraft should have.

Next to it were two large helicopters. Both helicopters had blinking lights that a normal aircraft would have. The object and the helicopters flew directly over my house and continued toward the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The witness observed that the light had no discernable shape.

“It was just a ball of light. I didn't hear any other noise coming from the ball of light.”

The only sound the witness heard came from the helicopters.

“I'm just trying to figure out what it was I saw last night. Any info would help.”

Cases of military helicopters “chasing” objects have been reported many dozens of times going back to the 60s. One particularly famous report was the Cash-Landrum case on December 29, 1980, in rural Texas. Ufologist John Schuessler wrote an extensively-researched book, The Cash Landrum Incident, that details the tragic story of three witnesses. Highly recommended.

But beyond cases that become famous due to their media coverage, I have covered cases in all parts of the U.S. where simple witnesses observe this behavior but are left with no follow-up details from the military.

The report included no images, filed on February 17, 2022. San Jose is the county seat of Santa Clara County, CA, population 1,013,240. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

California was rated number one in U.S. UFO sightings for January 2023 with 62 cases filed, according to the MUFON February 2023 newsletter.

There were 69 sphere cases reported nationally in January 2023.

Route 9, west of Los Gatos, CA. Photo by Google.

A California witness west of Los Gatos recalled an encounter with three silent, disc-shaped objects at 5:30 p.m. on September 5, 1957, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The sighting took place late in the day but still light out and the crafts were first seen flying in a canyon, so one could see the hills behind them and the altitude could be gauged somewhat. The incident date is approximate.

The witness estimated that the objects were flying at less than 200 feet of altitude.

“The three ships my wife and I saw were disc-shaped and slightly concave on the bottom side,” the reporting witness stated. “On the top side, there was a definite ‘cabin’ with round portholes around the outer edge.”

The witness said that there was a "pole" or knob at the center bottom of the crafts. The objects were glowing from within and were a color similar to a bluish fluorescent lamp.

“All three ships looked as though they were sailing on a slightly wavy sea and were graceful in flight without a whisper of sound. They were moving very slowly, at a rate of 10 to 15 mph.”

The objects seemed to be following each other. The three objects then briefly paused just slightly west of the witness’s position nearly overhead. When they took off, they traveled from east to west at approximately a 45-degree angle from the horizon, “gaining altitude at an amazing rate of speed.”

“From our viewpoint, they appeared to be 30 to 40 feet in diameter and when they took off, they diminished to a speck in a fourth of a second or less.”

The report included no images, filed on September 4, 2006. Los Gatos is an unincorporated town in Santa Clara County, CA, population 33,529. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.